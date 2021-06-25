9 best baby bottle sterilisers that will make life easier for new parents

Now, more than ever, keeping bacteria and virus free is of utmost importance, especially for parents of small babies.

Babies’ digestive systems are super sensitive and for the first year, all babies’ bottles, feeding and breast pump equipment needs to be thoroughly cleaned and then sterilised after each use. This is a big labour of love, so it is important to choose a steriliser that will make it as quick, easy and efficient as possible.

You can sterilise by boiling, using a microwave or electric steam steriliser, or a cold water steriliser that you add tablets to or even use UV light. Smaller travel, dummy and microwave bag sterilisers are also handy for travelling.

We spoke to the experts at baby specialist brand Nuby for what to look for in a steriliser:

“If you want to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and dummies, you should look at four-bottle sterilisers or larger. Ideally with an upper tray so you can easily locate the small components of a breast pump and dummies.

“If kitchen counter space is limited, a small steriliser may work better for you. If you intend to store it, a microwave steriliser might be a better option, as you could leave it in there even when you’re not using it. Check the size of your microwave first to make sure it fits.”

Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser This new Phillips steam steriliser adjusts its size depending on how much you need to put in it. It can hold up to six 11oz bottles, but doesn’t take up much kitchen space. We love the dishwasher basket which keeps small items together in the dishwasher and then slots straight into the steriliser. The whole sterilising cycle takes six minutes and the display tells you how the cycle is progressing and when the sterilised items will be cool enough to remove – very nifty. It is very easy to set up and looks stylish and sleek. We used bottles, dummies and breast pump parts to test it. It only has one button to press which makes the whole process very simple. We loved that we could use the different layers individually if you only wanted to sterilise dummies or a few items. We were surprised how quick the cycle was and if you place the items in it carefully, they are pretty dry by the end. It is not the cheapest on the market, but we found it very good value for the money. Buy now £ 79.99 , Philips {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Milton solo travel steriliser This fits one bottle from any brand and acts as a cold water steriliser or a microwave steam steriliser. We love how versatile and handy it is when out and about – as there’s nothing worse than realising you’re out of clean bottles. It is easy to get going with this product. It is very straightforward and you can use it in different ways whether you are in a friend's house with a microwave or on the go where you can just pour some cold water in and a steriliser tablet. It looks like a big water bottle and fits easily in the nappy bag. We tested it with the biggest baby bottle we could find and also squeezed a dummy in with it. It was definitely efficient enough for on the go sterilising and is great value. Perfect for afternoon picnics or day trips. Buy now £ 10.98 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr Brown's options and microwave steriliser set This is a small, simple steriliser that holds up to four bottles. It's ideal for small kitchens, or storing at the grandparents. It takes eight minutes in the microwave, then extra drying time. There isn't much to set up and it is super easy to use. It is especially good value as bottles come with it. We tested it with different brand bottles, but for perfect fit and maximum space, you should use it with Dr Brown's ones. The end result was clean bottles at a fast pace.

Buy now £ 32.84 , John Lewis & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags These are ideal for overnight stays. Three minutes in the microwave, for the steam to kill bacteria, then cooling time is all you need. Each bag can be used 20 times, with a chart to tick off usage and keep track. The ziplock bags, which we tested on baby bottles, are super simple to use which and worked perfectly. Be careful not to touch it too soon after removing from the microwave. We think they are great value, especially because you can use each bag up to 20 times. Each box has five bags in them. These are a must-have in your nappy bag for emergencies. Buy now £ 9.67 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Milton professional cold water steriliser The “Milton method” of dissolving sterilising tablets in tap water has been used by hospitals, midwives and parents for 70 years. We cleaned our bottles and pump parts and plopped them in for 15 minutes while the solution worked its magic. The result was good, but quite fiddly for everyday use, unless you have a big two part kitchen sink where you can leave the solution with your bottles in it until you use them – then it’s ideal. We liked that items stay sterile in the liquid for 24 hours and there is no need to rinse before using. There is a little bit of preparation needed with the set up, but this method is brilliantly simple. The steriliser itself is not a design item. It’s basically a plastic bucket with a top, but it is small and functional and can be packed in a suitcase. It is great value, as the starter kit is cheap and the replacement tablets only cost a few pounds. Buy now £ 14.85 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boots baby electric steriliser This steriliser is great value and holds up to six bottles while the tray is handy to keep teats and small parts together. The cycle takes six minutes, items stay sterile for three hours and the whole kit is BPA free. It has a built in timer and a voice reminder that announces when it’s done. We love a bit of tech, so this was a pleasant add-on. We liked the stylish oval, mushroom-like shape which is also functional. It is quite large, but meant we could put smaller baby toys in it as well. It wasn't difficult setting it up after a quick flick through the manual and it is super simple to use. The cycle was quick and it did a good job. It is excellent value and ideal for those who have plenty of space in the kitchen. Buy now £ 36.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nuby UV dummy steriliser Ultraviolet light is electromagnetic radiation that kills microorganisms. The medical industry uses ultraviolet light to sterilise rooms, equipment and medical instruments – so why not dummies? With this little device you can zap and kill 99.99 per cent of bacteria. Simply give the dummy a wash or a good wipe and pop it in the UV pod. It flashes for three minutes then it’s all done. No need for it to dry or cool down. It was super easy to set up and very straightforward to use, all it needed was charging. It looks great, like a big ring holder. We loved the hook which attaches to your bag or buggy too. We think it would be a useful gadget to have when your baby drops the dummy on the floor or when travelling or on a plane, for example. Then you will be glad you spent that money on this steriliser. Buy now £ 19.99 , Nuby {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vital Baby pro UV steriliser and dryer This kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria in 11 minutes, without water, heat or chemicals. UV light bounces around the steel interior, getting in all the nooks and crannies. We like that it uses a lot less electricity than a steam steriliser and it has separate drying, sterilising and storing modes. It keeps sterile for a whopping 72 hours. Although space is quite limited, we could fit four bottles in and a few other little bits on the rack. It delivers on the hassle-free sterilisation promise and no cooling down time is required so you can easily put on a few loads if necessary. Though it is quite pricey, the technology and the end result was great and it did everything it promised.

Buy now £ 75.59 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Minbie steriliser and dryer This looks very cool on the countertop and we love the digital display. It holds six 9oz bottles and accessories while the top tray is good to hold smaller items. It’s not the biggest steriliser on the market, but holds a good load. It keeps items sterile for 24 hours and it is a treat to have them come out dry thanks to the hygienic air dryer system. It’s super quiet too. After skimming through the manual it was a breeze to use but a little on the pricey side. You do get immaculate squeaky clean and dry bottles though, and we would love to receive it as a baby shower gift.

Buy now £ 79 , Minbie {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Baby bottle sterilisers Technology is so good these days that cleanliness is not a factor you need to consider when choosing a steriliser. They all do a great job. Instead, look at what you will be sterilising and how much space you have. We adored the Phillips Avent 4 in 1 because it is small but spacious, quick and stylish and above all great value. Smaller and portable offerings like the Milton solo bottle steriliser are a great idea when away from home.

