Dimensions: L 101cm x W 61cm x H 67-84.5cm

Weight: 11kg

Usage: Suitable from birth to 9kg (approximately six months)

Ease of use/practicality

From taking the voyager co-sleeper out of the box to it being ready for a baby took 16 minutes, and that included putting on one of its cot bed sheets (£19.99, Silvercrossbaby.com) on the mattress. It's really a case of clicking bits in place, attaching the wheels, and zipping the cot fabrics into the frame. Our only slight niggle was with zipping up the front of the cot, as there are two zips, one each side, to allow the front to drop down. Zipping up the first side is fine, but as the fabric tightens it means the other side will require a bit of brute force.

Assembled, this product weighs 11kg, which makes it feel sturdy enough to be a safe space for baby to sleep, yet not too hefty to move. But parents' backs will be grateful for the four swivel wheels, which allow you to move it about with ease. They're of course lockable (simply push down the lock with your feet).

As with any drop-down side, it takes a few goes before it becomes effortless. Our biggest gripe is the aforementioned stiff zip, as unclipping the front rail is simple and intuitive. The Velcro tabs at the bottom of the cot ensure the folded-down side doesn't flap around and keeps things looking tidy. Once you've got the hang of it, being able to feed baby without leaving the bed is a true godsend.

There are seven adjustable height positions. While some options on the market have more settings than this, they're not really necessary, as this covers the majority of differing bed heights. For safety reasons, you'll need to align at least 1cm below your mattress, and you can easily work through the seven height adjustments by pushing in the buttons on the inside of the frame.

These don't have to be pressed simultaneously, which is useful if you don't have the arm span to do so. This also means you can use the height adjustments to create an incline, which is thought to help babies suffering with congestion and reflux.

We were also impressed with how this co-sleeper attaches to the bed, as there are discreet holes in the bottom of the crib unit, and you can loop it around the bed frame. This includes divan beds, which isn't possible for all co-sleepers.

The voyager only has a useful life of around six months. Although this is standard for most co-sleepers, there are some brands that have an extra few months usage, but that would impact the product's portability which, in our opinion, is more useful.

Portability

As you'd expect with a name like voyager, this product isn't expected to stand still, and the quick and easy compact folding is probably its most standout feature. While many co-sleepers are designed to be travel-friendly, including travel bags and claiming easy fold etc, the Voyager really is a doddle to fold away and then quickly spring back into action again.

You only need to remove the storage shelf and then it folds down on itself. In contrast, many similar products require removal of the legs, unzipping and taking many pieces apart. The voyager is not dissimilar to the build of a portable massage table and that's seriously impressive: the convenience means parents have their travel cot (until baby's six months old) sorted, too. Of course, nobody wants to sign up for carrying 11kg of product, even if the included travel bag is well designed, but for taking in and out of the car and carrying short distances, this is a great option.

Design/looks

It's not an easy task to get a practical product that is fit for purpose and attractive too. As a brand, Silver Cross famously produces easy-on-the-eye kit, and while we don't think this is the most attractive co-sleeper on the market, it's no eye sore. The plush marl grey fabrics are unlikely to clash with any decor, are nicely padded and also wonderfully neutral, making it a strong unisex option. It's also easy to keep up appearances as you can unzip the cot fabrics and wash at 30C.

The frame complements the fabrics in a darker metal, and there's a Silver Cross badge on either side. It's nice to have the option of a shelf to place easy-to-reach essentials like nappies, muslins and blankets, but as this is exposed it can soon look cluttered, so a built-in basket would be our preference.

Comfort

The deep foam mattress is one of the best we've seen for a co-sleeper. It's firm but feels supportive, and our 14-week-old tester hasn't shown any aversion to it. The mesh panels on both sides of the crib maximise the air flow available, which is important as babies can't regulate their own temperature like adults can. The mattress is 84cm long by 51.5cm wide, so baby has plenty of kicking space, too.