Ziza’s highchair and tray is the adaptable seat that grows with your tot
Comfy and easy to clean after messy mealtimes, this Scandi-chic seat really delivers
We know that weaning is a special time, and an important milestone in a baby’s life. So when choosing a highchair, there are a few things to consider.
Of course, safety and practicality are paramount (more on that later), however if we’re completely honest, we’d also quite like our chosen model to look attractive in our home. After all, your little one could be using it until they’re about three years of age, and it takes up a decent amount of kitchen space.
And while there are various highchairs out there, all claiming to be the best, we were specifically on the lookout for one that was as chic as it was supportive – and all without completely breaking the budget. Surely that’s not too much to ask?
With that in mind we turned to Ziza, a Danish brand that has over 70 years of experience making sustainable and practical children’s furniture. So, does the holy grail of highchairs exist?
How we tested
We used the Ziza highchair, in coconut white, in the home for a couple of weeks, with our five-month-old baby tester. Together we were looking to see how easy it was to clean after each messy mealtime and how comfortable it was for our little diner. On top of that, we were keen to appraise the overall design and any longevity features.
After weeks of testing – with the help of our five-month-old baby – these are the results.
Ziza highchair and tray
Buy now £139, Cheekyrascals.co.uk
- Age suitability: 4 months - 5 years
- Dimensions: 33in x 24.5in x 24.5in
- Weight: 10 lbs
- Cleaning: Wipe clean, the tray is removable and dishwasher-safe
- Colours: Available in blush pink, coconut white, misty grey, ocean blue or pebble grey
- Safety regulations: The Ziza highchair is designed to comply with the safety regulations of AS 4684-2009 and EN 14988
- Rating: 9/10
Safety and practicality
With an adjustable footrest, five-point harness and non-slip rubber beechwood legs, the Ziza is both practical and comfortable. Set-up was quick and easy, taking less than 10 minutes from the initial unboxing (leaving us plenty of time to get on with lunch). It felt sturdy enough to confidently contain our wriggly little one, although lightweight enough should you want to move into a different room.
Shock-resistant and durable, the removable tray meant we could pull our baby into the table to be closer to us at mealtimes, which is great for making them feel included early on. We found a quick wipe-clean was easy and efficient, however it was nice to know the tray can also be popped in the dishwasher for a more thorough rinse when needed.
Looking at comfort, our five-month-old baby is on the small side, so we would have liked to see a little more support, perhaps with the option of a removable cushion. That said, the harness straps are easy to adjust. Although, we fear that the pristine white fabric might not stay that way for long (we’re looking at you carrot puree).
Design
Safety features taken care of, how did it perform from a design point of view? The highchair is available in five understated shades (blush pink, coconut white, misty grey, ocean blue or pebble grey), which appealed to us parents. The minimalist Scandi-style aesthetic worked a treat in our contemporary kitchen, but we’d be equally pleased to see it in the nursery, once converted into the toddler-friendly chair.
It’s also reassuring to know that the aluminium is 100 per cent recycled, while the legs are made with responsibly sourced FSC-certified beechwood (the "gold standard" of ethical production).
Personally we liked the traditional flared leg design, although it’s worth noting that this does take up a little more surface area than that of a foldaway model, so if space is an issue, this trip hazard might not be for you.
Longevity
Unlike so many baby products that are only designed to be used for a limited number of months, the Ziza highchair can be adjusted as your child grows.
There’s the option of purchasing a set of four short legs (£19.99, cheeky rascals.co.uk), and converting it into a playchair to be used with the coordinating play table (£99, cheekyrascals.co.uk), allowing it to cleverly adapt with age. Again, it was easy to transform, and felt like a well-made piece of furniture that will easily handle being passed down to siblings.
The verdict: Ziza highchair and tray
We’re pleased to say the stylish Ziza highchair achieved exactly what we wanted it to, for a price we’d be happy to pay. With a pleasing design we were happy to leave on display in our home – and a functionality to match – we felt it truly delivered on its mission to be both sustainable, practical and stylish to boot. Although very small babies might need a little more support initially, this is a piece of furniture that we’re confident will grow with your family.
