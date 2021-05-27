10 best kids' gender-neutral clothing brands to have on your radar

Gone are the days when it’s pink for a girl and blue for a boy. More and more kidswear brands are acing gender neutrality.

And this goes beyond grey rompers and pastel yellow sleepsuits for babies, many businesses are proudly branding themselves as unisex kids’ brands – meaning dungarees can be worn by your daughter or your son, or preferably, in the attempt to slow fashion down, both.

And genderless doesn’t just mean playing it safe and dressing your child head to toe in monochrome. While we do dig that look, it’s important for children to be children, and more often than not kids want to wear pops of colours and fun playful prints.

While parents and children may not agree on the outfit of the day, one thing we can all approve of is comfort. Children need non-restrictive pieces that give plenty of freedom, and that’s been taken into account when rounding up our favourites.

We’ve looked at everything from everyday wardrobe staples to your little one's first pair of shoes.

We’ve considered many factors from the size of the collection and age range to value for money, and have given brownie points to those who are ticking the organic box – plus we’ve chosen a favourite gender-neutral piece from each brand too. We’re sure we’ve found something to suit every little fashionista.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

LoveLux London bee you sweatshirt We adore the fearless messaging of this brand which creates premium sustainable sweatshirts and T-shirts that promote self-love and positivity. Many of the sweatshirts feature an empowering word embroidered on the front such as “brave” or “happy” with a cool illustration on the back. All sweatshirts are beautifully made using 85 per cent GOTS certified organic cotton and 15 per cent recycled polyester. Starting at age three up to age 11, it even does a selection of matching adult sweatshirts – we only wish the brand did baby sizes too. IndyBest pick: LoveLux London bee you sweatshirt The quality of this product is second to none thanks to its premium materials, making it one of the comfiest pieces we tested. The bee embroidery makes a bold statement in all three colourways; green, black, and grey.

Buy now £ 35 , LoveLux London {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cub and Pudding wool ball leggings Unisex clothing brand Cub & Pudding launched in April 2019 and is named after founder Sarah Birchall’s burgeoning bumps. She hand draws all the prints in south east London onto a selection of super soft cotton garments for little ones aged up to eight years old. Leggings were the initial concept, but the collection now includes T-shirts, dungarees and jumpers all featuring hand-drawn designs inspired by a love of illustration and lifelong passion for books. IndyBest pick: Cub & Pudding wool ball leggings Digitally printed to Oeko-Tex certification, meaning no harmful chemicals are used, we love that from afar these look like spotty leggings, but closer up you’ll see the cool woollen ball illustration which look good on boys and girls alike. Sizes are pretty snug, so we’d suggest ordering the next size up. Buy now £ 28 , Cub & Pudding {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tootsa nara linen and cotton loose fit trousers This award winning unisex childrenswear brand produces practical yet fun pieces that are designed to last and be worn by both boys and girls. You won’t find a separate section for genders on its online shop as each and every piece is suitable for all, from newborn to 10 years old. It’s also big on sustainability, with all products lovingly crafted from the most carefully chosen organic materials. IndyBest pick: Tootsa nara linen and cotton loose fit trousers We love the adjustable waistband and cuffs which can be easily rolled up or down on these delicate and light trousers. Made from a lovely blend of 70 per cent cotton and 30 per cent linen, kids will want to play all day in these. Buy now £ 34 , Tootsa {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Organic Zoo bear grey jersey Timeless and unisex styles for little people, Organic Zoo is passionate about the planet and dressing kids in style, with sizes ranging from newborn to three years old. All clothes are unisex and designed to be mixed and matched, adding to their longevity. From adorable rompers to bold T-shirts, the products will keep little ones comfy from day to night. IndyBest pick: Organic Zoo bear grey jersey Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, this is such a snuggly jumper for kids. We love the simple bear design – we just wish we could get it in larger sizes. Buy now £ 28 , Organic Zoo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dinki Human earth leopard organic cotton leggings This cool thinking unisex brand launched this year with a bang. We love its comfort conscious kids’ clothes, with sizes for newborns up to four years, all in super soft organic cotton. An ethical range featuring a mix of patterns from leopard print to a unique “dinkiville”, we love everything this inclusive brand is about. IndyBest pick: Dinki Human earth leopard organic cotton leggings These loveable leggings look stylish on both boys and girls. As part of the “earth leopard” print collection, 10 per cent of the proceeds from the range goes to Traid, a charity working to tackle the negative environmental impact of the clothing industry. Little legs will love the super soft organic cotton feel too. Buy now £ 20 , Dinki Human {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Bonniemob kids motif T-shirt whale The Brighton-based baby and childrenswear brand's motto is “buy once, buy well, pass it on” with a commitment to keeping things sustainable while injecting plenty of fun and colours in its designs. For maximum shareability on its website, you’ll find a whole selection dedicated to unisex clothing, from essential babygrows to kids’ shorts, tops, and sunhats. Sizes range from newborn to seven years. IndyBest pick: The Bonniemob kids motif T-shirt whale We love the quirky design of this kids’ T-shirt. Made from 95 per cent GOTS certified organic cotton and five per cent Elastane for a little bit of stretch, it’s super soft on the skin and perfectly suited for boy or girl. Buy now £ 30 , The Bonniemob {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tobias and the Bear just call me fox leggings This British born kidswear brand has become a go-to for playful leggings. Launching in 2013, we love the standout illustrations which it has become known for. From rompers and baby blankets to leggings and rain boots, the whole range has mass gender-neutral appeal and all items are designed to be passed down. Check out the brand’s second collaboration with Miffy, it’s not to be missed. IndyBest pick: Tobias and the Bear just call me fox leggings It’s not hard to see why these leggings are a bestseller for Tobias and the Bear. Designed with the brand's original fox print and made using 100 per cent organic certified jersey cotton, they’re available from newborn up to six years old – perfect for those little kicking cub legs. Buy now £ 20 , Bambinista {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bobux ryder New Zealand brand Bobux has been a go-to shoemaker for kids for over 30 years and for good reason. From those first baby steps to wilder childhood adventures, they really do have you covered in the shoe department. Podiatrist approved; this brand cares about your child’s foot health, but also appreciates a good-looking pair of kicks. Across the collections you’ll find plenty of styles suitable for boys and girls alike, simply select the unisex category and you’ll find the perfect pair. IndyBest pick: Bobux ryder We love these vintage styled trainers in complementary chartreuse and navy. Made using contrasting leather, the faux laces give a smarter look while the Velcro keeps them practical. The perfect pair for any occasion and any gender.

Buy now £ 48 , Bobux {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Scamp and Dude turquoise with pink leopard and lightning print sweatshirt This brand continues to dress babies, kids, and adults in a super cool fashion. Known for its distinctive unisex-friendly leopard print, we want to dress the whole family in it. Since launching in 2016, the award winning cothing brand has impressed with powerful collaborations with the likes of Cowshed and Superga and has garnered over 145k followers on Instagram. Expect bright colours and funky prints across a range of sweatshirts, T-shirts, dungarees and more. IndyBest pick: Scamp & Dude turquoise with pink leopard and lightning print sweatshirt This bright turquoise sweatshirt emblazoned with pink leopard print and an embroidered superpower lightning on the arm is fierce. We love the “a superhero has my back” slogan, which is written along the inner neckline. Not only does it look the part, but it’s made from 100 per cent cotton, so it’s super soft.

Buy now £ 32 , Scamp & Dude {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tretorn wings navy boot Swedish brand Tretorn has been producing quality outerwear since 1891. Its kids’ division is much smaller than the adult range, but focusses on some core products, predominantly wellies and raincoats – just what parents need in Britain’s somewhat unpredictable climate. We love the robust nature of its range, allowing kids to go and explore whatever the weather. IndyBest pick: Tretorn wings navy boot Creating the first rubber boot as we know it in 1903, it’s safe to say the brand knows a thing or two when it comes to making wellies. Made from natural rubber and PVC free, we love the pull tab at the back which makes it easy to put on and take off. The sole has a super durable grip so there’ll be no unnecessary tumbles.

Buy now £ 35 , Tretorn {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Kids’ gender-neutral clothing brands We just love the powerful messaging and gender neutrality of LoveLux London and think its sweaters should be found in every child’s wardrobe. New brand Cub & Pudding deserves to be celebrated for making cool and comfy clothes that both boys and girls will love wearing. Voucher codes For the latest offers on kids’ clothing, try the links below: Joules discount codes

Very discount codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.