As the weather heats up and we begin to shed the layers, parents will be all too aware that their offspring’s sandals from last year are now getting a little tight. Replenishing the summer wardrobe is essential, so we’ve scoped out the best sandals for girls.

There’s no denying that girls’ sandals have always prevailed over the somewhat lacking choice for boys. With no shortage of designs from traditional leather buckle-ups to modernised unisex jellies, there’s something to suit everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a pair for a summer wedding, a beach companion, or simply something to hotfoot from pool to lounger we’ve found a selection to fit the bill.

As with any type of footwear, we know that comfort is key, but more so than ever with children’s – the last thing they want on a family holiday or special occasion is nasty rubbing or blisters. And that shouldn’t have to mean compromising on style.

It’s always important to measure your children’s feet when buying any new pair of footwear and to look at both the European and UK sizes because they can vary a little depending on the brand. Sandals should feel snug but not pinch, and they shouldn’t slip at the heel when walking. Many brands do handy half sizes for the best fit.

How we tested

With the help of a 15-month-old, four-year-old and six-year-old, we tried out a variety of sandals in different scenarios (beach, poolside, garden etc). We didn’t ask our testers to perform any tricks, just to go about their usual daily business – though skipping, jumping, running and play in general all featured heavily.

We looked at comfort, durability and how easy they were to take on and off again. We also considered the quality of materials versus the price tag, how breathable the sandals were, and whether they’d last the six weeks of summer. We kept an eye out for useful features, such as fast-drying materials and easy-access Velcro fastenings.

The best girls’ sandals for 2022 are:

Best overall – Bobux tropicana II: £46, Bobux.co.uk

Best value for money – Kidly Label jelly sandal: £6, Kidly.co.uk

Best for toddlers – Igor starbrillo crystal sandals, agua/aguamarina: £21.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

Best retro design – Young Soles flo Velcro tassel sandal mink leather: £60, Youngsoles.com

Best for adventurous kids – Clarks surfing tide kid pink combi: £28, Clarks.co.uk

Best lightweight sandals – Liewood monty sandals, dark rose: £34, Liewood.com

Best for comfort – Start-Rite coastal white leather T-Bar rip-tape sandals: £38, Startriteshoes.com

Best fun design – Liewood blumer sandals, panda/sandy mix: £23, Liewood.com

Best gender-neutral design – M&S collection kids' freshfeet rip-tape sandals: £14, Marksandspencer.com

Best for wide feet – Jojo Maman Bébé kids' summer sandals: £14, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Best smart sandal – Joules tessie multi-strap Velcro sandals: £19.95, Joules.com