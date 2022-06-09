9 best boys’ sandals that are comfortable and supportive

The warmer months are here and it’s time to shed clumpy shoes and slip into more summery footwear. We’ve been testing the best sandals that’ll see your kids from beach to weddings and everything in between.

If you’re anything like us, you might despair at the lack of choice for boys’ shoes. While we’ve certainly moved beyond the days of “boys wear blue and girls wear pink”, and are now happy to embrace all colours and styles, we’ve always found variety has been on the scant side.

So, we hunted high and low for boys’ sandals that are comfy, stylish and practical, and we were pleasently surprised to find a wide choice of styles out there.

From traditional leather buckle-ups to modern high-tech sandals designed for adventure, being super lightweight and quick drying, theres something for every occasion.

Before splashing any cash, always get your child’s feet measured, and then check the style you’ve chosen fits their feet. They should be snug but the feet shouldn’t bulge, and they shouldn’t slip at the heel when walking either.

Read more:

How we tested

We tracked down lots of different styles of sandals. We were keen to find ones that looked nice but were also practical and suitable for whatever we were up to over the summer. Of course, comfort was paramount – we looked at how supportive they were and whether they rubbed.

Adjustable footwear that could grow a bit with our ever-growing children (a pair of two-year-old twins and they’re five-year-old big brother) were a big bonus for us, and bank balances everywhere. We also gave extra points to shoes that our children could do up themselves. These are the ones we’re picking up this summer.

The best boys’ sandals for 2022 are:

Best overall – Salt-Water shark tan kids sandals: £49.95, Salt-watersandals.com

– Salt-Water shark tan kids sandals: £49.95, Salt-watersandals.com Best for cool prints – Liewood blumer sandals: £22.10, Liewood.com

– Liewood blumer sandals: £22.10, Liewood.com Best smart sandals – Next leather sandals: £26, Next.co.uk

– Next leather sandals: £26, Next.co.uk Best for comfort – Bobux tidal sandal navy multi: £42.99, Happylittlesoles.co.uk

– Bobux tidal sandal navy multi: £42.99, Happylittlesoles.co.uk Best everyday sandal – Clarks clowder print kid grey/pink: £40, Clarks.co.uk

– Clarks clowder print kid grey/pink: £40, Clarks.co.uk Best gender-neutral design – Zig + Star rae infant cross-strap sandal: £45, Zigandstar.com

– Zig + Star rae infant cross-strap sandal: £45, Zigandstar.com Best for fun design – Marks and Spencer rainbow riptape sandals: £14, Marksandspencer.com

– Marks and Spencer rainbow riptape sandals: £14, Marksandspencer.com Best for adventurous kids – Quechua kids’ outdoor sandals: £19.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Quechua kids’ outdoor sandals: £19.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for poolside – Liewood joy sandals, £24.70, Liewood.com