With summer holidays on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to think about picking out some new swimwear for the kids (and cossies for us parents, too, of course). And while we’re thankful that there’s more choice out there for boys than ever right now, with so many children’s brands offering their own take on swimwear, how do you know which is right for your mini Duncan Scott?

Well, that really comes down to what your child’s going to be doing in it. For sunny days spent outside in the paddling pool or down on the beach, you might want to pick an all-in-one that offers full UPF 50+ coverage. Got a playdate with a water park? A rash vest will protect against chafing and body rashes as well as harmful UV rays.

If you’re looking for something for regular swimming lessons, you’ll need to think practical. For toddlers and younger boys, buoyant suits with built-in floats will help them master the basics while giving them confidence in the water.

Planning on surfing or paddle boarding in British waters? Then a wetsuit – available in short or full-length styles and different thicknesses – will mean your nippers can take on even the chilliest surf.

Then, of course, you’ll need to consider style-wise what older kids prefer to wear. Sporty swimming shorts and one-piece styles aren’t for all, and some will prefer board shorts.

How we tested

Over the past four weeks, our mini testers included boys of all ages – from a three-month-old embarking on his very first pool session to a nine-year-old braving waves at the beach. Every item had to tick the box in terms of comfort, style and quality, while considering additional factors such as whether the swimwear offers UV protection, if it’s machine-washable, value for money, and how planet-friendly the materials are.

The best swimwear for boys for 2022 are:

Kidly Label recycled sun suit Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Size range: Six months to four years We simply can't fault the brilliant range of unisex swimwear from Kidly's own label, and this sun suit was a standout piece for us. It's made from recycled fabric, offers the maximum UPF 50+ protection and comes in a range of vibrant colours, making it great for swim safety. For a reasonable £20, the fabric feels as soft, stretchy and hardwearing as any other brand out there, maintaining its colour and shape through several 40C washes. Thanks to the front zip and flexible fabric, we had no problems getting our wriggly 11-month-old tester in and out of it, and the fabric zip cover at the top – to protect little chins – is a thoughtful touch. Also check out Kidly Label for other reasonably priced additions to your little one's water wardrobe, including sun hats and jelly shoes. Galago Joe turtle swim shorts Best: For twinning with Dad Rating: 10/10 Size range: Six months to five years As swim shorts go, independent label Galago Joe is one of our all-time favourite places to shop – not just because of its cool and colourful animal-themed prints and practical yet super-comfy designs, but because it's a brand doing good for the planet and its inhabitants, too. The shorts are made from recycled fabrics that are soft, lightweight and quick-drying, and 10 per cent of Galago Joe's profits from each sale go towards named animal charities. This turtle-print pair is part of the new marine range where the charity of choice is – quite fittingly – Local Ocean Conservation. The colours are vibrant and last wash after wash, and the fit is true to size. Invest in a matching pair for Dad, too, and you'll be the coolest duo on the beach. JoJo Maman Bebe ocean print sun protection float suit Best: For newbie swimmers Rating: 8/10 Size range: One to five years Foam floats are expertly integrated into the front and back of this colourful one-piece suit, making it part swimsuit, part swimming aid. They're also removable, so you can adjust the buoyancy as your child becomes more confident in the water. Our two-year-old tester got on well with this and particularly enjoyed the freedom of movement it allowed in the arms and legs, making it great for fun water-based activities and, of course, eventually learning to swim. It washes up well (remember to remove the floats before putting in the machine) and dries quickly. Plus, there's a zip at the back to get kids in and out quickly. If your child is between sizes, we'd recommend sizing up on this one. As expected, it is bulkier than the average boys' swimwear, so take that into account when packing for the pool. We Love Frugi Boscastle board shorts Best: Sustainable buy Rating: 9/10 Size range: Six months to 12 years You'd never be able to tell (since they're so gorgeously soft), but these colourful board shorts have been cleverly made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The fun surfboard print and quick-drying fabric make them perfect for the beach, and there's a great range of extras to coordinate your child's holiday look, including a sun-safe rash vest and swim hat. The lining inside is a lightweight mesh, and wasn't made up of loads material as some designs can. And while we found the sizing to be spot on, the elastic waistband and organic cotton drawstring make them easily adjustable if needed. Mamas & Papas whale all over rash suit Best: For babies Rating: 9/10 Size range: Newborn to three years Protect your baby from top to toe as they splash about in the water in this playful whale-print rash suit made from breathable, sun-safe materials. The front zip allows for easy dressing and the suit has a good level of stretch to get your little one in and out quickly and easily. Keep in mind that there's no UPF rating (so keep the sun cream to hand), but unlike many other wetsuit styles on the market, this one has long arms and legs to ensure they're completely covered, with a high neck to ensure the sensitive skin around the neck and shoulders is protected, too. Plus, it's machine washable, which – as anyone with a young baby will testify – is non-negotiable. Scamp & Dude ombré palm swim shorts Best: For comfort Rating: 10/10 Size range: One to 10 years Famed for its leopard and lightning bolt clothing and vibrant, Instagram-worthy designs, Scamp & Dude is here to ensure your super-splasher not only looks the part but is sun-safe too – all the brand's swimwear has a UPF 50+ rating, which means covered areas are fully protected. These shorts have a comfortable elasticated waist and handy, non-inflating pockets at the side seam. The mesh lining is super-soft, light and roomy, and didn't seem to irritate our three-year-old in any way. The palm print is beyond cool and the attention to detail is second to none, with neon coral stitching and the brand's signature embroidered lightning bolt. Boys will love these, whether they're two or 10. Heidi Rose Augustus robe cover-up Best: For cosy cover-up Rating: 9/10 Size range: Two to seven years If you're looking for a lightweight beach or poolside cover-up, this practical hooded robe is made from organic muslin cotton and hands-down beats lugging around heavy towels all day. The super-soft, breathable material means your child will feel cosy yet cool between dips, and it zips up so they can run around without the worry of it falling off or coming undone. Our three-year-old tester found it incredibly comfortable – the sizing is generous, too, so they're unlikely to grow out of it any time soon (though size up if you're unsure). It's machine washable and reversible, featuring two timeless prints (we love the pinstripe), and it really does feel beautifully made. It comes with its own cotton drawstring bag for easy packing and can be personalised with a child's name or initials if you're giving it as a gift. Liewood Max swim jumpsuit Best: For retro style Rating: 10/10 Size range: One month to seven years For years, this Nordic label has been adorning our children's nurseries and wardrobes with its aesthetically pleasing unisex prints and designs, and the beautifully made swimwear is no exception. Admittedly, the brand's pieces are at the pricier end of the scale but you certainly get what you pay for… This adorable one-piece – made with recycled fabrics and with built-in UV protection – is both sun-safe and practical while scoring high in the retro style stakes, too. It's also of wonderful quality – there's a very subtle lining that makes this swimsuit feel extra durable, yet it's stretchy and has a sturdy zipper for easy changing. Our nine-month-old tester found this onesie very comfortable to splash around in. Patachou white print shorts Best: Luxury purchase Rating: 8/10 Size range: Six months to 10 years If you love a classic boyish look that'll never date, these luxury swimmers are adorable. Being so light in both colour and fabric, we thought these had the potential to go see-through – but we were wrong! The soft mesh lining does a great job of covering everything up, while the elasticated waist with lace tie ensures a perfect fit every time. You'll find a range of charming prints online, including sailboats and teddy bears, but we were bowled over by this blue elephants design. The product arrives beautifully packaged too – so they make a great gift. Polarn O. Pyret UV kid swim top Best: For water sports Rating: 10/10 Size range: Six months to eight years In our book, rash tops are essential for active young boys. Not only do they provide extra protection from the sun, but they also prevent abrasions to their delicate skin from sand or hard surfaces. Protective clothing is something this brand has always done well – and this season's swimwear collection is no exception. This long-sleeve top is lightweight, quick-drying and has a high UPF rating of 50+ to block out harmful rays. The top is designed to sit as close to the skin as possible, helping it move with the body for maximum comfort, so be sure to refer to the brand's sizing guide to get the best possible fit. We love this shark print – designed in collaboration with Swedish author and illustrator Sarah Sheppard – and our tester trialled this with the matching swim shorts (£26, Polarnopyret.co.uk), both of which survived numerous machine washes, with zero fading, stretching or shrinking. It's a sustainable choice too, having been made from recycled PET plastic bottles that have been rescued from landfill. This long-sleeve top is lightweight, quick-drying and has a high UPF rating of 50+ to block out harmful rays. The top is designed to sit as close to the skin as possible, helping it move with the body for maximum comfort, so be sure to refer to the brand’s sizing guide to get the best possible fit. We love this shark print – designed in collaboration with Swedish author and illustrator Sarah Sheppard – and our tester trialled this with the matching swim shorts (£26, Polarnopyret.co.uk), both of which survived numerous machine washes, with zero fading, stretching or shrinking. It’s a sustainable choice too, having been made from recycled PET plastic bottles that have been rescued from landfill. Rachel Riley lobster print swimshorts Best: Fun print and details Rating: 9/10 Size range: Three months to 10 years These featherlight shorts will have your child looking the business on the beach, that's for sure. The woven, water-resistant fabric feels super soft, and the sizing and lining inside are generous, offering a relaxed fit for playtime on land or in the water. As always with Rachel Riley's standout designs, the devil is in the detail and these shorts have the kind of extras that make them a premium product – a covered, elasticated waistband with herringbone cord tie, plus a button-down pocket on the back. And in a world of sailboats and whales, who could say no to this quirky lobster print? Not us. M&S Minecraft swim shorts Best: For older boys Rating: 9/10 Size range: Six to 16 years Finding swimwear for older kids and soon-to-be teens is no mean feat, but that's where high street favourite M&S comes into its own. These Minecraft board shorts proved to be a hit with our nine-year-old gaming fan – not just thanks to the print but because they were incredibly comfortable too. There's a partial mesh lining, which was soft and roomy, and the drawstring fastening allowed for a good fit. The sizing is generous – as we find in general with M&S clothing – and the slightly longer length appealed to our tester. They did comment that they'd prefer some shorts with pockets but for the £14.50 price tag, you can't really go wrong. Buy now £ 14.50 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}