10 best swimming aids for kids and toddlers that make pool time fun

It’s been a challenging time for swimming pools, and an unsettling time for swimmers, both new and old. But now that pools are open once more, it’s time to get back in the water.

If you’ve a young aspiring swimmer by your side though, you’ll want to be equipped with the right buoyancy aids. And there’s a surprising amount of options to choose from – going way beyond the traditional rubber ring or single tube armband.

Swimming is a potentially life saving skill, so making sure little ones get the best start on their swimming journey is paramount, but it’s also a fun-filled activity for the whole family.

It’s important to always choose the right size of swimming aid, as many are weight dependent. And make sure you read about the amount of support they provide as some may only be appropriate for those that are already confident in the water.

Most swimming aids do far more than provide buoyancy, so we put a range of products to the test in both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

We – with the help of our three year old and five year old testers – assessed them in terms of longevity of use, child likability, comfort for the swimmer, how easy they were to put on and take off, and of course how purse-friendly they are too.

All of the products selected below got a big thumbs up from us, but it’s also important to stress that they are just aids, and adult supervision in the pool is imperative for kids’ safety.

Splash About UV floatsuit with zip green gecko Best: Overall What we love about these well-covered floatsuits is that they are just at home on a day at the beach or at an outside pool, as they are when swimming indoors. It’s become a hugely popular choice for parents of preschoolers, as once worn, kids are instantly so much safer around the water. Unlike jackets, there’s a back zip to facilitate dressing, which means kids can’t take it off themselves either. Our three year old tester was more than happy wearing this for a long period of time thanks to the comfy Nylon Lycra which is as soft as it is stretchy. We also found that the suit dries incredibly quickly, a bonus if you’re on holiday! But beyond the look and feel of this product, it’s also a fantastic swimming aid. Working with your child’s natural buoyancy, it correctly positions children in the water for learning to swim as the 16 ergonomically shaped foam floats are inserted in pairs into pockets of the floatsuits, which are removed in pairs as your child’s confidence and ability grows. Kids aren’t able to remove the floats, as they can with armbands, and it also gives them much more freedom as they’re not restricted by armbands or holding onto floats, but they can still put their head under the water if they’re daring enough. There’s a whole range of prints, but we couldn’t resist the cheeky gecko and you can opt for three sizes: 1-2 years, 2-4 years and 4-6 years. Plus, it has UV protection that offers UPF 50+ to a child’s neck and part of their arms and legs. Buy now £ 26.99 , Splashabout.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SwimFin Best: For child likability This is a swimming aid like no other. Our four-year-old tester couldn’t wait to become a shark in the water, but beyond that it’s a fantastic piece of kit. It’s multi stroke functional, meaning it leaves the arms completely free to move, so your child can use it to learn front crawl, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly. It fits high on the back above the centre of gravity using the two straps, which suspends the swimmer in the water, keeping them in the right position. The more submerged the swimfin is, the more support it gives your child, leaving them more independent and less reliant on assistance. Suitable from 18 months, simply adjust the straps and you’ve got a wonderful teaching aid, floatation device, and fun water toy all in one. Buy now £ 24.99 , Swimfin.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Range swim noodle Best: Price The noodle is one of the most simple and versatile buoyancy aids that kids can get their hands on, and the good news for parents, financially speaking, is that they’re a bargain. Simply place the noodle under the armpits and allow your little swimmer to perfect their kicking and stroke skills, boosting confidence along the way. A word of warning though, once the skills are acquired, be prepared for a noodle fight. Buy now £ 1.75 , Therange.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Splash About floatsuit owl & the pussycat with zip Best: For comfort A twist on the traditional swimsuit, this float suit from Splash About boasts all the same benefits of the winning UV floatsuits (£26.99, Splashabout.com), it’s just a different shape. There’s an impressive 16 removable floats in the middle of the costume, which the brand is known for, arranged to hold your child in the correct swimming position. Simply begin to remove the floats (two at a time starting in the middle, and removing evenly) depending on weight and ability. Made from high-quality, durable yet soft on the skin chlorine-resistant fabrics, this floatsuit has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection for days on the beach. There’s plenty of freedom of movement, something you don’t get with armbands. While these are designed with safety at the forefront, we also love the adorable print which looked super sweet on our three year old tester. Plus, the new addition of the quick-fit zip at the back is an absolute godsend, making for an easy change even if you have a particularly wriggly child. The floatsuit comes in three sizes; 1-2 years, 2-4 years and 4-6 years, and is available in six prints. Buy now £ 24.99 , Splashabout.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunnylife float vest Best: Design Conceived on the beaches of Sydney, Sunnylife knows a thing or two when it comes to producing great beach ready products. Available in three sizes (1-2 years, 2-3 years and 4-6 years), our five year old tester took no convincing to don this fluoro pink floatsuit, as she couldn’t wait to be transformed into a mermaid. Each of the suits have a sculpted embellishment on the back (this one is a short mermaid’s tail), or a fun illustration on the front. It’s a great product for gaining confidence in the water, plus it’s easy to take on and off with a zip up the front and doesn’t feel too bulky. Buy now £ 40 , Kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon swimming belt 15-30kg with removable float Best: For leg kicking A swim belt is a genius idea for keeping young ones afloat. Let them wear their usual costume or trunks and simply attach the belt around their waist using the adjustable strap. Designed for kids weighing 15-30kg, there’s a removable central float to adjust the buoyancy to suit them, which then becomes a handy separate float for kids to use. This worked well for our five year old tester as it meant she could concentrate on practising kicking her legs while feeling supported. Buy now £ 12.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hevea eco fins Best: For sustainability While flippers may seem like an odd concept to younger ones, our five-year-old tester jumped at the thought of trying these. Before heading to the pool, we let her walk around the house in them and get used to the unfamiliar feeling, and she was then super excited to try them in their intended habitat. We were surprised by the difference they made to her swimming, making each kick that little more powerful. Using alongside a float, the flippers felt like the next stage on from her trusty floatsuit. Thanks to the 100 per cent natural rubber material used on the foot pocket and open toe, as well as the heel tabs, it was a surprisingly stress-free experience putting the fins on and taking them off, even when wet. Our little tester also thought they were a comfortable fit. We also love how sustainable these are too: made from a mix of pure, natural rubber and up-cycled rubber, you won’t find a greener pair of flippers out there. Buy now £ 24.95 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bébé toddler swim float Best: For little ones new to the water For nervous toddlers, this toddler swim float is a great way to introduce children to the water, without becoming too independent they’ll still gain confidence as they kick their little legs. Our three year old daredevil took to this far better than we expected, chuckling as her siblings spun her around – she was her own little captain of the yellow ship. Make sure you fully inflate the four chambers in the correct sequence labelled in the instructions, otherwise you’ll make the job far trickier than it is, and check all the safety valves are secure. Buy now £ 15 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon kids tiswim adjustable pool armbands-waistband Best: For longevity We really like what Decathlon have done here with the tiswim adjustable armbands-waistbands. It is often tricky to find the right buoyancy aid and to predict your child’s confidence and ability in the water. Thanks to the modular design of this product, it allows kids weighing between 15-30kg to move, discover and learn in the water safely. Our three year old tester was too tiny to try it out (so make sure you check the weight rather than suggested ages), but it helped our five year old tester progress from vertical to the horizontal swimming position. Once the “learning” element became tiresome we took the waistband off and she kicked about using the armbands, which offered the buoyancy she needed. Once she’s grown in confidence we’ll be using just the waistband. Buy now £ 14.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nabaiji swimming armbands with fabric interior Best: For basic learning The trusty armband has been helping children float in water for more than 100 years, and while there’s no doubt they’ve come along a bit in terms of design, the logic is still the same. But you can now say goodbye to red marks and the scratchiness of your run-of-the-mill armbands, as these from Decathlon have been designed with a soft fabric interior which is far comfier against little ones skin. Designed for kids weighing between 15-30kg, we also found that the dual-chamber (opposed to the traditional singular chamber) offers greater buoyancy, too. These feel far tougher than most armbands we’ve tried, and at £6.99, while there are cheaper options out there, they offer plenty of bang for your buck and will last way beyond their first dip. Buy now £ 6.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

