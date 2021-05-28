Budget supermarket Aldi has made a name for itself as a hotspot for affordable furniture.

Whether it's for outdoor dining, a sellout hanging egg chair, (for you and your pet) or a velvet footstool that rivals pricer interiors brands, its Specialbuys section is full of pieces to add to your home.

The latest addition to its furniture range is a plush sloth chair for kids – essentially a giant cuddly version of the animal designed for reading, playing, or relaxing.

Costing £18.99, it’s a great bargain, and is available to shop online right now. As most of the products in Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-edition, they often sell out, so if you’re looking for a fun kids furniture piece that won’t break the bank, you’ll need to snap this up quickly to avoid disappointment.

Here, we’ve got all the details on the chair, along with some of our other favourite furniture pieces for kids.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Aldi plush sloth animal chair: £18.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Suitable for children aged 18 months and older, this cute, cuddly seat promises to be super-soft, so your little ones can sit on it to read, relax or play.

An adorable addition to their bedroom, it comes with a non-slip fabric underneath to keep it securely in place even on smooth, non-carpeted floors.

It’s wipe-clean only, with a soft plush filling to ensure kids are comfortable when using it, and has already proven a hit with customers, including one happy shopper who wrote on Aldi’s website: “Lovely little chair, very well made, so soft and fluffy.”

Buy now

If you’re looking to add more new furniture to your child’s bedroom, we’ve tried and tested a number of items, whether it’s a new bed or three-piece set to help transition your baby into childhood.

In our guide to the best kids’ beds, our best buy was this Happy Beds domino oak wooden and metal kids storage bunk bed (£379.99, Happybeds.co.uk), which was highlighted for its thoughtful design with plenty of storage that didn’t feel bulky or cumbersome.

(The Independent)

“Even the top bunk feels light and airy, thanks to its inconspicuous white metal safety rail: great if kids don’t like the feeling of being penned in”, our reviewer said, adding, “The domino boasts generous and even storage with both top and bottom sleeping spaces given the same three compartments to fill up with books, toys and reading lamps.”

If you’re kitting out a nursery, take a look at our guide to the best nursery furniture sets.

Taking the top spot was the Silver Cross Brighton cotbed, dresser and wardrobe (£994, Johnlewis.com) that impressed our reviewer with its clean finish and stylish detailing that’s both practical and pleasing to look at.

(Silvercross)

“The cot has three base height positions which allow you to alter it as your baby grows, it then finally converts into a cot bed. The single wardrobe makes a sensible choice if you have minimal room to play with. It houses two shelves and two rails and is much more spacious than it looks,” our tester explained. Not only that, but you can also remove the changing unit to reveal a dresser.

Voucher codes

For discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture, try the links below:

Looking for affordable garden furniture? Read all about Aldi’s new 2-in-1 fire pit and grill here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.