The budget supermarket Aldi is renowned for its Specialbuys aisle, where you can snap up everything from a children’s mud kitchen to an authentic Slush Puppie machine for your home.

We’ve also had a tiki garden bar, pizza oven, fire pit, hot tub and, surpassing everything else in popularity, a hanging egg chair.

Having become one of the most coveted garden buys of the summer, Aldi’s chair repeatedly sells out just moments after coming back in stock. The brand has even announced a larger version will be dropping in July.

As such, we’ve been on the lookout for alternatives – from a £100 cheaper Wayfair option to a £250 Argos rattan-effect model.

And now, even your cat can get in on the action with Aldi’s launch of a feline friendly hanging egg chair for just £34.99.

Read more:

The mini egg chair is set to launch on Sunday 23 May as part of the supermarket’s Eco Pet range, which also includes a cat igloo, recycled dog toys and bamboo pet bowls.

If Aldi’s human-sized egg chair is anything to go by, you best be quick snapping up the feline-friendly online exclusive.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Aldi cat egg chair: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi has been treating our pets recently – from an Insta-worthy scalloped dog bed to a smart pet water fountain, and its latest offering does not disappoint.

As part of Aldi’s more sustainable pet range, the egg chair is made from hand-woven natural wicker which hangs from a sturdy metal frame.

Keeping your cat safe, secure and comfy, there’s also a removable inner cushion.

The chair will only be available online, as is a similarly stylish rattan cat igloo for £24.99 from the same eco-conscious range.

(Aldi)

We predict a sell-out, so be quick on Sunday to snap up the stylish chair for your feline friend.

Available Sunday 23 May

If you miss out on Aldi’s new must-have egg chair, why not treat your cat to something else.

(PetSafe )

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best cat toys, this PetSafe peek-a-bird electronic cat toy (£29.99, Petsafe.net) impressed our reviewer with its two play modes, a one-time 10-minute play or a play-all-day mode. The latter “self-activates when its motion sensor picks up movement from your cat, meaning you don’t have to worry about them being bored while you’re out running essential errands”.

(Pawbo )

If you’re anxious about lockdown easing, keep an eye on your feline-friend while out of the house with the Pawbo (£139.99, Romypets.com). In our round-up of the best pet cameras, our reviewer said the Pawbo “has a light pointer game which you can control from the smartphone app and which is designed to appeal to cats as well as dogs”.

(Amazon)

Does your cat wake you up at ungodly hours for food? Well look no further than the Jempet automatic pet feeder (£45.99, Amazon.co.uk), praised by us as “an essential piece of kit”.

“The base cleverly rotates, while the middle section holds the food portions, and the top cover leaves one portion uncovered at all times. So when mealtime comes around, the bottom spins to reveal the food,” our reviewer said.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on pet essentials, try the links below:

For more feline inspiration, read our guide to the best cat toys for indoor play

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.