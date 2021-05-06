As the weather warms up and the easing of lockdown rules now allows us to socialise outdoors with another household or in groups of six, many of us have started to spruce up our gardens after neglecting them over winter.

Thankfully, Aldi has been delivering the goods when it comes to outdoor ideas this year, with a range of limited-edition deals in its Specialbuys section.

So far we’ve had the hot tub, pizza oven, fire pit and the famous egg chair, which has sold out countless times.

Now, with summer just around the corner, the budget supermarket is launching another Specialbuy that we’re super excited about – a garden bar.

The bar will make a smart addition to any outdoor space and is ideal for gatherings to celebrate the further easing of restrictions on 17 May, when it will be possible to host up to 30 people in gardens.

Read more:

Launching on 16 May, it costs £199.99 and will only be available to buy online meaning shoppers won’t find it in the bountiful middle aisle of the supermarket. And, as is the case with many of Aldi’s Specialbuys, customers will have to be quick to avoid disappointment as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Whether you’re prepping your garden for an outdoor feast or are looking for a way to enjoy the longer evenings, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s new garden bar.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Rattan garden bar: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 16 May

(Aldi)

If you’re planning some special garden parties or barbecues this summer, then this stylish bar is bound to make your get-togethers all the more memorable.

Perfect for refining your entertaining skills, it is designed with a textured grey wicker finish and a tempered glass top that will make you feel like you’re running your very own private cocktail bar.

It also has a sturdy metal frame and shelf that can be used for storing wine glasses and bottles, as well as a cover to protect at-home bartenders from the glaring sun or unpredictable British weather.

Aldi’s garden party Specialbuys range will be available to pre-order online from 16 May.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, there are plenty of other ways you can spruce up your garden for summer get-togethers.

Looking for the perfect piece of furniture to relax and unwind in? This VonHaus hammock (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was the best buy in our roundup of the best ones with our tester praising it for being “light and easy to move around the garden to chase the sun”.

(Amazon)

Meanwhile, this bright and cheery set (£399, Made.com), which includes two chairs and a coffee table, earned a spot in our round-up of the best garden furniture for its retro-inspired design and comfy seating that gives you plenty of space to lounge in.

(Made.com)

If you’re hosting a cook-out, don’t forget to invest in a barbecue that will make grilling a breeze. Ideal for families, this Bar-Be-Quick trolley (£159, Barbequick.com), which featured in our round-up of charcoal barbecues can easily serve up grub for four or five people.

(Bar-Be-Quick)

“This grill on wheels is a good option if you want a little more than burgers and sausages, but are on a budget,” our tester said. “The adjustable grills can be lowered or raised (with the help of a heat-retardant glove) to control the cooking process. The additional oven is great for keeping cooked food warm or even baking garlic breads and flatbreads to go with your fiery feast.”

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on garden furniture and other home offers, try the links below:

For more summer garden buys, read our guide to the bestselling inflatable hot tubs on Amazon

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.