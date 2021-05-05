As the weather warms and the easing of lockdown allows for six-person meet-ups, many of us are getting our outdoor spaces ready for hosting.

As part of the UK roadmap, groups of up 30 will be able to gather outdoors from 17 May, meaning there’s no better time to spruce up your garden.

Whether you’re after a rattan bar that’s perfect for outdoor soirées, a £30 B&M flower wall or one of Amazon’s bestselling hot tubs, there are plenty of ways to refresh your space this summer.

And one item in particular has become the must-have garden furniture piece of the year. Something of a cult classic, hanging egg chairs are having a moment and increasingly available at more affordable prices

This mass trend for the mid-century design owes somewhat to the popularity of Aldi’s £149.99 rattan chair which has sold out countless times and even earned the top spot in our round-up of the best styles.

A statement piece for any size garden, the classic chair style is perfect for curling up and relaxing in outdoors, whether it’s hung from a tree or from a metal stand.

With Aldi’s hugely popular design once more unavailable, we’ve been on the lookout for some great (and even more affordable) alternatives to spruce up your garden with.

One chair that’s become increasingly popular among shoppers wanting to tap into the trend is Wayfair’s bohemian hanging chair that’s more than £100 cheaper than Aldi’s version.

Guaranteed to look just as good in your garden, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the budget buy below.

Freeport Park abbingt hanging chair: £45.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

Sit back and relax this summer in Wayfair’s garden hanging chair that is a stylish addition to any outdoor space. The chair can even be used indoors too.

Coming pre-assembled, it’s easy to hang from a tree branch or, alternatively, you could purchase a sturdy frame. The bar helps distribute your weight evenly while the padded cushion is made with maximum comfort in mind.

Sure to impress any guests and elevate your outdoor gatherings, the striped aesthetic and rope ties will award your outdoor space some lovely boho charm.

If you need further convincing, the reviews on Wayfair attest to the bargain buy. One praised it as “very comfy, good quality and [a] great price” while another said the chair is “amazing value for money”.

Among the five-star reviews, another pleased shopper said the hanging chair was a “really lovely addition” to their garden.

At under £50, Wayfair’s offering costs £100 less than Aldi’s version – so if you’ve been waiting for a restock, why not snap up this must-have alternative instead.

If you’re after even more alternatives to Aldi’s coveted hanging egg option, we’ve rounded up all our favourite chairs that tap into the trend.

(Argos)

This Argos rattan effect hanging chair (£250, Argos.co.uk) is a simple and stylish addition to your garden, with our reviewer praising that “it’s clearly been thoughtfully designed”.

“Its simple black metal frame is unobtrusive (and handily, can be dismantled when not in use) while its puffy cushioning, complete with headrest, is ergonomically designed for comfort,” our tester said.

(Made.com)

Or, if you’re willing to fork out a bit more, Made’s Lyra hanging chair (£499, Made.com) is a contemporary and “arresting” piece, according to our tester. “The chair’s sturdy steel frame is a vibrant sea blue, ensuring it stands out rather than fading into the background,” they added.

