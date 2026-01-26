The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best double prams, tested by a parenting writer
From stylish strollers to e-powered pushchairs, these are the best double buggies to suit every parent and baby
As every parent knows, life with children (joyous though it is) requires a lot of heavy lifting, both physically and mentally. And nobody knows this better than those who have to push a baby back up the hill from the shops or nursery, all while carrying a sleepy toddler; except perhaps the parent has nearly given themselves whiplash trying to keep their eyes on whichever child isn't strapped into the buggy on a family day out. Enter: the double buggy.
For the modern family, this is not a luxury purchase; it is a critical piece of infrastructure. The right double buggy is the difference between a cherished day out with the family and one we wish we could wipe immediately from memory. Whether navigating crowded city pavements, managing a train carriage with luggage, or simply surviving the daily school run, the functionality of a dual-seater quickly proves its worth as the ultimate parental lifeline.
Double buggies don’t come cheap (although their value is immeasurable) and so when on the search for the best out there, we tested out a wide range of options. side-by-side models promise equality and sibling bonding but can leave you performing tight, tactical manoeuvres through doorways. In-line versions offer a slimmer silhouette and a smoother path through crowds, yet some parents worry that the child in the rear seat might feel like they have drawn the short straw. Then there are the convertible designs that can switch between single and double mode, a blessing for parents who need versatility but also a potential minefield of clips, adapters and configurations.
Once you’ve decided on setup, there are a number of other criteria to consider when testing: are the seats genuinely comfortable? Is steering easy? Can you fold it down with one hand while you hold a baby in the other? Are the straps safe without feeling restrictive? All of these are questions we found answers for while trying out each double buggy, as well as taking into consideration how each might work in a smaller space, whether that be a car or a narrow hallway.
The best double buggies for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Joie estrella: £300, Argos.co.uk
- Best for for comfort and durability – Bugaboo donkey 5 duo: £1,530, Johnlewis.com
- Budget buy – Graco duorider twin pushchair: £109, Boots.com
- Best for all terrain – Out ’n’ About nipper double V6: £725, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
To create this guide to the best double buggies, I carried out hands-on testing across real family scenarios. Each buggy was tested with children ranging from newborns to four-year-olds to assess how well they handled different ages, weights and seating setups.
1Joie estrella
- Best Double buggy overall
- Seating mode Side‑by‑side
- Width 72.5 cm
- Weight 12.96 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 22 kg
- Why we love it
- Enormous, ultra-accessible storage basket
- Super-simple one-hand fold
- Seats easily recline to 15 positions
- Take note
- Baby must face out from birth
If you’re the kind of parent who likes to carry around everything but (or including) the kitchen sink, then you need look no further than the Joie estrella. The basket underneath this double buggy is at least twice the size of any other model out there and is easy to access from the front or back.
In fact, everything about the Estrella leans into ease. The easy recline feature means that you can adjust each seat to 15 different positions in just one quick pinch motion (no fiddling with straps here) and it will click firmly and securely into place, and leg rests can also be individually adjusted to maximise calf support. The entire buggy also folds with one easy hand movement in just a few seconds and it’s an easy manoeuvre to learn: just pinch and press the button at the back of the handlebar to pull up or fold down.
Though this buggy doesn’t have a bassinet option, it is still suitable from birth, as long as you are comfortable with your baby facing away from you.
2Bugaboo donkey 5 duo
- Best Double buggy for comfort & durability
- Seating mode Side-by-side
- Width 74cm
- Weight 14.9kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 22kg
- Why we love it
- Highly flexible seating
- Elevated seat height
- Great manoeuvrability
- Take note
- One of the least compact folds
Bugaboo’s royal-rated pedigree precedes it; the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex chose the brand for their own children, and it became the "it" stroller after its appearance on Sex and the City in the early 2000s. And there is something confidence-boosting about heading out with one of their prams, even on the days when you feel far from organised. Not to be taken in by a famous logo though, we put the market-leader through its paces.
The donkey 5 duo is particularly well suited to twins or close-in-age siblings. Children sit next to each other, which keeps things fair and lets them share the experience. You can position the seats so they face you, face outward or look toward each other, a great option if you’re running errands as little passengers can interact and entertain each other. Although it is a double pushchair, the frame is around 74cm wide, which means it can navigate most doorways with ease and I did even manage to sit it comfortably between two tables when meeting a friend for a coffee (read: cake) at a well-known artisanal bakery. Which leads onto another feature I was impressed with: the elevated seating and bassinet height. Your children sit closer to you and further away from traffic grime, and the whole unit can be pulled right up to a café or restaurant table when needed. It was also really responsive to small movements, which made weaving in-and-out of more crowded spaces easy, and was also straightforward to navigate around everyday locations, like the supermarket.
Practical touches are everywhere, including a large underseat basket, an additional side storage area and a harness that clicks together quickly, particularly useful for when your toddler(s) is not in a cooperative mood.
The double buggy also converts to a single pushchair, a handy feature we didn’t find across any other side-by-side model, with a small side basket so you don’t need to bend down in order to retrieve bottles, dummies, muslins, snacks for yourself. However, it was one of the least compact models when folded down as the wheels stack on top of each other rather than fold in and so families with smaller cars or tight storage spaces might struggle.
3Graco duorider twin pushchair
- Best Budget double buggy
- Seating mode Twin side-by-side
- Width 75cm
- Weight 12.1 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 15kg
- Why we love it
- Lightest and quickest to assemble
- Deep seats
- Take note
- Firm ride on rough pavements
- Seats feel less solid
It’s refreshing to find a double buggy for under £200, particularly one that measures up so well to its pricier contemporaries. It was the easiest of all the double buggies to build (10 minutes from start to finish), the lightest and my toddler appreciated the deep seats that allowed her to easily readjust on-the-go. The side‑by‑side seats means little ones can sit together, chat, and interact, making it ideal for similar-aged children or twins (although there is no real ‘boundary’ between the two seats).
It’s a brilliant option for short nursery runs, especially when collecting another child to bring home for a playdate, the compact width allows you to slip through gates and crowded corridors, and the quick fold means you can drop one child off and move on without wasting precious minutes. It’s perfect for those fast-paced, everyday trips where speed and simplicity matter most.
The duorider isn’t without limits (as you might expect for such an affordable stroller). On rough pavements the ride can feel a little firm, the seats feel less solid and it’s definitely built for light city use rather than rugged terrain.
4Out ’n’ About nipper double V6
- Best Double buggy for all-terrain adventures
- Seating mode Side-by-side
- Width 72cm
- Weight 15.79kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 22kg
- Why we love it
- Excellent across all terrains (ideal for running)
- Very smooth and easy to push
- High seats
- Take note
- Most time-consuming to build
- Tyres require ongoing pumping
The nipper double V6 is not a high-gloss buggy, it feels more like the workhorse of the double buggy world, designed for the real, messy business of two‑child adventures in all terrains. It’s an all-terrain 3‑wheel buggy, with three large 12inch air-filled tyres, rear suspension, and a swivel-lock front wheel so it handles everything from cracked pavements to forest paths with ease – ideal if you’re planning on using it as a running buggy too.
Though we found the nipper V6 the most time-consuming,and fiddly to build (it involved wiring the brake system and so it isn't for the impatient), once setup, it was really easy to push. This is in part thanks to its hefty tyres (which you’ll need to pump up on assembly and throughout excessive use), which fully absorb bumps, ensuring a smoother ride even when things get rough underfoot, but also due to its wider handlebar, making pushing more comfortable. Storage has clearly been well thought-out, with mesh pockets for those little bits and pieces, and you can even remove the basket (which is admittedly on the smaller side) completely when you want to lighten things up.
The seats ride higher than some other doubles, so little passengers feel more connected to you and less like they’re tucked away down low. Folded, it doesn’t collapse into a tiny plane-friendly cube, but the one-hand fold is genuinely convenient, and the frame remains sturdy when stored or transported.
5Uppababy vista V3 duo pushchair
- Best Double buggy for smooth city manoeuvring
- Seating mode Side-by-side
- Width 72 cm
- Weight 15.79 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 22 kg
- Why we love it
- Easy to steer one-handed
- Nearly-flat recline
- Huge under-seat basket
- Take note
- Restricted access to storage
We were sold almost straightaway on the Uppababy vista due to how easy it was to push with one hand and how smoothly it went over all manner of terrain (think: cracked pavements and cobblestones). Weaving up and down tight aisles at a toy shop and even up a hill while on the phone, it was rare that we ever had to use two hands while manoeuvring this double buggy. And having a free hand when out and about with two children is a rarity.
Switching from parent-facing to forward-facing is seamless, and the nearly-flat recline makes naps on the go a feasible part of your routine. The magnetic harness buckles means endless time saved wrestling with clips while your toddler squirms.
The under-seat basket is huge, perfect for a nappy bag, groceries, toys, or anything else you need, while the zip pocket on the seat back keeps your phone or wallet within reach. Although it’s worth noting that access to these items can be limited when the lower seat is in the parent-facing position.
6iCandy orange 4
- Best Double buggy for polished style
- Seating mode One up, one down
- Width 62cm
- Weight 12.3 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 15kg
- Why we love it
- Smooth, easy handling
- Very flexible seat configurations
- Take note
- Lower seat has a smaller weight limit
- Takes up more boot space than some rivals
Out of all the double buggies I’ve tested over the past few months (and I’ve tested a lot), the iCandy orange 4 stands out for the balance it manages to tread between being a solid piece of kit without feeling like you’re steering a tank once the kids are strapped in – something that various other models I tried (which haven’t made it into our roundup of the best double buggies) weren’t able to achieve. It’s smooth and genuinely easy to push.
The seating options are flexible, meaning you can set it up so your toddler faces out while your baby faces you, or switch it around depending on who needs a nap or extra attention. Both seats feel well-padded and comfortable, although the lower seat does have a smaller weight limit, so that’s worth keeping in mind as kids grow.
Despite being a double, the width is surprisingly manageable, you can get through standard doorways and down shop aisles without that awkward sideways shuffle. The basket underneath is huge, and has even, on the occasions I needed it to, fit a micro scooter in.
The fold is straightforward once you’ve done it a couple of times, though it’s not the most compact setup when both seats are attached. It’s definitely a pushchair you commit to keeping in the boot.
7Cybex e-gazelle s
- Best Double buggy for hills
- Seating mode Single-to-double ready
- Width 66 cm
- Width 14.7 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 22kg
- Why we love it
- Electric motor makes hills effortless
- Flexible seating options
- Easy-to-read brake indicator
- Take note
- Electric mode can feel fast
We are firmly in an ‘E’-assisted era, from e-bikes to e-scooters and all sorts of other small electric modes of transport, getting that extra help to make things smoother, easier and less tiring is part and parcel of everyday life too. Which is where the E-Gazelle from Cybex gets it so right. Its built-in motor support kicks in when going uphill or if the buggy is carrying extra weight, and you can control the intensity of the electric support using a lever on the handlebar. I was pleasantly surprised to find it wasn’t intimidating or nerve-wracking to hand over some of the pushing control. Though it’s nice to have, it’s not necessary if you’re mainly city-based as on flat surfaces the full electric support can leave you having to run a bit to keep up, though it’s a good option for those keen to power walk or run with children in tow.
In double mode, the seat configurations are flexible enough to suit two very different children. My older one likes to sit up high, while the baby prefers the lower position where they feel more sheltered. Both seats feel sturdy and roomy and converting it back to a single is straightforward once you’ve done it once or twice. The easiest way I’ve found is to remove the lower seat first, then collapse the adapters before folding the stroller. Doing it in that order stops everything wobbling around and makes the fold much smoother.
It was one of the easiest buggies to build, the width is reasonable for a double, and we managed standard doorways without drama. The basket underneath is massive, which makes school runs and errands feel less chaotic, and the brake shows green or red so there’s no fussing about trying to workout whether it’s on or off.
8Ickle Bubba venus prime
- Best Double buggy for easy storage
- Seating mode Single-to-double ready
- Width 76.5 cm
- Weight 13.4 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 15 kg
- Why we love it
- Lightweight and easy to lift
- Simple, compact fold
- Spacious seats
- Take note
- Storage is not the largest
- Less suited to all-terrain use
The Ickle Bubba venus prime is all about no-fuss design and clever features. What stands out first is how manageable it is: light enough to lift into a car without struggle, yet solid enough to handle bumpy pavements confidently. Its side-by-side seating feels surprisingly spacious without taking up unnecessary room, and the independent recline and adjustable leg rests mean one child can nap while the other enjoys the view.
The easy-access under-seat basket means it’s well-suited to everyday use and the steering is really responsive and feels smooth. But where this double buggy really comes into its own is during folding and storage. Folding the venus prime is refreshingly straightforward, just a couple of simple movements and it collapses neatly, without needing to wrestle with awkward levers or straps. Once folded, it stands relatively compact, making it easy to slide into a car boot, tuck into a hallway corner, or store in a cupboard and thus ideal if you live in a smaller space or are keen to limit the cluttered feeling that having two children (or even one child) brings.
It doesn’t have the flashiest features, but it delivers exactly what busy families need on a daily basis.
9iCandy peach 7
- Best Double buggy for frequent car usage
- Seating mode Single-to-double ready
- Width 54 cm
- Weight 12.9 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) 15kg
- Why we love it
- Integrated ride-on buggy board
- Very responsive steering
- Thoughtful storage pockets
- Take note
- Not the lightest double
The iCandy peach 7 is one of the most stylish of the buggies we tested, but doesn’t feel as though it compromises on practicality for design. Two children can fit comfortably, though the lower seat definitely feels better suited to the younger one, who doesn’t mind being tucked in a bit, plus, rather than having to purchase your own buggy board for older siblings, this buggy features an integrated ride-on board.
Pushing it has been easier than we expected. It’s not the lightest double we tried, but the steering is responsive enough that you don’t feel like I’m fighting with it on corners or narrow pavements. In fact, in terms of manoeuvrability, it’s one of the easiest to navigate, and so a great option if you’re planning on taking it into busier areas. The height and shape of the handlebar made a bigger difference than expected, especially on longer walks.
Switching it back to a single is pretty simple once you remember the order everything needs to come off. Storage space is generous, including thoughtfully designed pockets in the back of seats so that your toddler(s) can reach their own snacks, or you can safely store your phone or cards, and I’ve relied on the basket for everything from coats to shopping bags. The whole setup has a polished feel, but what matters day-to-day is that it’s dependable and easy enough to live with when managing two kids on the go.
10Nuna TRVL DUBL twin stroller
- Best Double buggy for travel
- Seating mode Double, side-by-side
- Width 78 cm
- Weight 12.8 kg
- Child weight limit (per seat) Up to 22 kg
- Why we love it
- Smooth across uneven pavements
- Independent recline and generous canopies
- One-hand fold that stands upright
- Take note
- Less suited to bumpier terrain
- Lightweight frame
The Nuna twin stroller seemed to glide smoothly along in every scenario we tested it in, even with two children onboard. The EVA‑filled tyres and suspension definitely help it roll over uneven pavements without jolting the kids, ideal when one or both are napping on-the-go.
It’s slimmer than many bulky alternatives and the seats recline independently, letting one child nap flat while the other stays upright to watch the world, and the extendable UPF 50+ canopies keep both protected whether it’s sunny or drizzly.
The one-hand folding system is incredibly simple, and once collapsed, it stands on its own, making it easy to store at home, tuck in a train luggage rack, or slide into a car boot without contortions. Its light frame and responsive wheels make it ideal for navigating airports or public transport with much less stress than heavier doubles. Magnetic buckles also make strapping kids in quick and fuss-free, an underrated bonus when you’re constantly on the move. Plus, the rain cover (which comes included) was the easiest to fit and is made from 250-micron PVC material, which provides optimal air circulation while in use.
Of course, there are compromises. The lighter design means it’s less suited to rough terrain or long countryside walks, and the under-seat storage is decent but not huge, so packing everything for a family day out might still require extra bags.
What is the best double pram?
The Joie estrella is our top pick overall because it strikes the most successful balance between practicality, comfort, and ease of use among all the doubles we tested. Its massive under‑seat basket, 15‑position recline, adjustable leg rests, and one‑hand, super‑quick fold make it ideal for busy parents juggling two children, whether you’re racing between school runs, shopping trips, playground visits, or weekend errands. It doesn’t feel bulky, yet still handles two kids comfortably, making it the most versatile and reliable all‑round double.
For a budget-friendly alternative, the Graco duorider twin pushchair is worth a look if you mainly need a light, easy double for travel or quick outings, though it lacks the storage and long-term robustness of the Joie.
On the higher end, the iCandy orange 4 makes for a super-stylish accessory while also offering excellent manoeuvrability and premium build quality, ideal if you want a smoother ride and have room for a more expensive frame.
How I tested double prams
To ensure a fair, real-world comparison, I tested each double pram extensively using the same detailed, hands-on criteria, focusing on everyday use with two children in a variety of environments. I looked at the following:
- Manoeuvrability & handling: I tested across tight pavements, narrow shop aisles, cafés, department stores and nursery runs. I assessed responsiveness to small steering movements and compared stability when fully loaded with two children
- Ride comfort (parent & child): I evaluated suspension across multiple surfaces such as gravel, grass, cracked pavements and smooth paths, checked seat padding, recline options and seating height and observed how well children tolerated longer outings
- Ease of use: I folded and unfolded each buggy numerous times, measured how simple it was to convert between single and double modes and tested how easy it was to lift into a car boot and carry up/down stairs
- Storage & practicality: I loaded each storage basket with a consistent setup (changing bag, coats, snacks, scooter etc.), assessed accessibility of baskets and pockets when seats were in different positions and judged the usefulness of additional storage such as side baskets or mesh pockets
- Build quality & durability: I looked at frame sturdiness, wheel quality and wear after weeks of repeated use and considered long-term suitability for growing children and different terrains
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Anya Meyerowitz is a writer and editor with years of experience. Anya has previously written features covering childbirth, pregnancy and parenting for The Independent. As a parent herself, she’s committed to bringing our readers honest, unbiased and thorough reviews of parenting essentials. She will only recommend products that pass her tests; products that will actually benefit parents and their children. Elsewhere, IndyBest has guides on the best prams, best lightweight strollers and parenting essentials like the best nursing chairs.
