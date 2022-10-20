Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now we’re into October, there’s no better time to get organised and start your Christmas shopping – especially if you have kids to buy for.

Thankfully, budget supermarket Aldi has launched a new selection of wooden toys to help keep costs down, while ensuring your presents are no less impressive come 25 December.

Starting from £29.99, the range has introduced four new online exclusive products to shop: a rainbow climbing set, a toy laundrette, a theatre and shop front and even a mini Aldi supermarket.

These were released alongside its existing wooden toy range – which includes a mix of smaller items such as a churro maker (£12.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a Peppa Pig playhouse (£16.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Compared to leading toy brands such as Fisher-Price, ELC and the Wooden Toy Shop, Aldi’s low-cost offerings come at a welcome time, amid rising bills, and will help ensure this Christmas won’t stretch your budget.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new wooden toy range that’s available to shop now.

Wooden rainbow climbing set: £59.99 Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This rainbow-coloured, curved climbing frame will keep little ones occupied for hours, and Aldi promises it’s quick to assemble. Suitable for one-year-olds and up, it’s made from FSC wood and can also be turned upside down for kids to sit inside. It’s a great opportunity to help teach hand-eye coordination and it won’t be an eyesore in your living room.

Little Town wooden launderette: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dubbed a “charming playset” by Aldi, this mini laundrette comes complete with a laundry station, clothes, an iron, hangers and a laundry basket. Designed to encourage imaginative play, we suspect it will also come in handy at keeping them busy while you sort out the actual laundry pile.

Wooden play shop and theatre: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Encourage your kids to play pretend with this mini shop and theatre – a fun way to help improve their social skills with other children and adults. Suitable for ages three and older, it comes with a stand, chalkboard, chalk and paper tickets. Kids can create their own shop name and proudly display it, or you can create a running schedule for upcoming theatre shows.

Little town wooden Aldi supermarket: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If your little ones usually join you on your Aldi visits in store, this replica will enable them to have fun playing shop in the comfort of your home. Whether they’re playing alone as shopkeeper or with others as employees and customers, it comes with everything you could possibly need, including a shopping counter, paper bag, till signs, a credit card and an accompanying card reader, coins, notes, and chalk.

