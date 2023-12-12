Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we get closer to Christmas and the festive spirit fills the air, the pressure intensifies to find the perfect toys for the littlest members of the family.

Navigating the labryinth of toy options for children can be quite overwhelming, but if you don’t fancy traipsing round the toy stores and struggling home with boxes upon boxes, you might find it less stressful to shop for kids’ Christmas presents on Amazon.

Whether you’re looking for imaginative playsets, educational wonders, the latest LEGO set or something cute and cuddly, Amazon is a one-stop destination for toy shopping from babies to teens. You don’t need to leave your sofa (or bed) and it will all be delivered to your door in plenty of time for the big day.

All you have to do is wrap them up and imagine the joy etched on a child’s face when they tear off the paper and see what’s inside.

So sit back and relax with a mince pie and your favouite festive tipple, as we explore what toys you can order at the click of a button on Amazon to make Christmas 2023 magical for little ones.

Kids will love challenging themselves and other family members to see how many keepy-uppies they can do. The ball records each tap so that there’s no dispute. Each time they’re playing with the ball, they’re getting active and developing ball skills that could be useful in team practise and in matches.

Curlimals Bella Bar is an interactive soft toy that acts as if she’s alive. When cuddled, she snuggles up and purrs like a cat or a contented bear. With 100 sounds, lights and movements, there’s a reward for children who listen and nutrure her. For an extra touch of magic, the wings flutter and glow.

Do you know a little gaming fan? This will cater to their hobby while encouraging them to take a screen break to work on their fine motor skills. The set consists of a buildable toy truck, a presenter and 2 gaming minifigures. The side of the LEGO vehicle’s trailer folds up to reveal the tournament stage with two toy computer gaming stations and giant stadium screens.

Named as one of the Retail Association’s Dream Toys of 2023, the Fluffie Stuffiez is not your average cuddly toy. It’s like a furry fidget toy as you can pull the fur off to reveal a different character underneath. Then you can use that fur to create something else. It’s just as creative as it is cuddly and there are unicorn, rainbow and panda designs to choose from.

An IndyBest overall best buy in our kids audio players round-up, the Yoto player can play audio books and songs as well as deliver daily podcasts and a kids’ radio station. It has a built-in night light on the back and you can set alarms to start the morning routine in style. Our tester also found it great for car journeys, praising “you can play the cards without wifi once downloaded” and “the headphone jack to add some peace while travelling.”

