Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We all value a bit of peace and quiet – some treasured time for ourselves to unwind and relax, shaking off the stress or racing thoughts from the day. But this doesn’t mean we want to entirely disengage. Sometimes the best way to unwind is to give your brain a new, peaceful challenge.

That’s right, we’re talking about good a old-fashioned jigsaw puzzle. Dominating the dining room table since 1760, they really are the game of patience, focus and pretty pictures. While many of us might associate puzzles with something our parents gave us once upon a time to keep us busy, jigsaws have had a makeover, making them a great brain relaxer for grown-ups.

Whether you’re a solo puzzler or looking for something to do with a loved one, puzzles are always a great thing to keep in the house. And they get even better once you add a healthy discount to them too. Keep reading to find out how you can save on one now.

Huadada jigsaw puzzles for adults, 1000-piece: Was £15.98, now £11.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can currently save some serious money on Huadada’s puzzles at Amazon. Our personal favourite is this design, which showcases the Northern lights – and it’s currently reduced. Other pictures include amazing sights such as wholesome Nordic seaside towns, immense waterfalls and envy-inducing Santorini cliffsides.

At 1000 pieces strong this puzzle is excellent value for money, and time. With a bright and vivid image, it might just inspire your next holiday before you know it. Made from high-quality recycled paper, with easy-fit shapes and clever lettering on the backs of each piece, you’ll fit this masterpiece together in no time.

Huadada prides itself on making puzzles that not only look good but also stimulate the mind. The brand claims that puzzles similar to this one improve memory, increase creativity, encourage collaboration and aid in mindfulness and relaxation. So, consider this our new weekly tradition. Unwind and have some fun for less with these picturesque puzzles, now on sale at Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances and other tech offers, try the below links:

For more puzzling inspiration, check out our round-up of the best puzzles on the market