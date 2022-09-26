Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The jigsaw puzzle’s comeback has been major, with some retailers even struggling to meet demand.

But whether you’re a toddler puzzling over nine pieces or are used to crunching through 1,000 without incident, that brilliant feeling after completing a jigsaw remains the same.

However, there are some puzzles out there that are designed to be almost impossible to begin, let alone complete.

Usually made up of around 1,000 pieces or more, they feature very similar colours or – terrifyingly – just one colour, as well as small, repeating patterns. Some might even contain untraditionally shaped pieces, to throw you off guard.

The best difficult puzzles should look overwhelming when you examine the design on the box. You should feel a sense of awe, horror and relish. And you should know from the start it’s going to take days, and the kitchen table will not be available for anything other than puzzle pondering during that time.

How we tested

All of the puzzles in this round-up fit the bill as described. We tested them over a period of one month: the same two adults did most of the work with the help of an ever-changing cast of visitors who were welcome to take five minutes (or in one case three hours) helping us.

The best hard jigsaw puzzles for 2022 are: