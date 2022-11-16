The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The new 10,000-piece Lego Eiffel Tower kit is almost 5ft tall
The massive Lego model is the height of an average 12-year-old
Looking for a project to keep you busy over the Christmas holiday? Fancy constructing the tallest kit Lego has ever sold? Then we have some good news for you, because the Danish company has just announced a model of the Eiffel Tower that’s almost 5ft tall.
Standing at the same height as an average 12-year-old, this truly massive Lego kit will keep you busy for days (probably weeks), thanks to a geometric design that is as accurate as it is intricate.
Made from 10,001 pieces (including a French flag to go on top), the tower sits on a base that measures 57cm square and features a selection of Parisian lampposts, benches, trees and shrubs.
The upper sections include details such as observation platforms and brightly coloured lifts, while the bulk of the model is made up of arches, supports, cross bracing and railings that all faithfully replicate the real thing.
At a massive 149cm (58in), this is the tallest kit Lego has ever made. Given its complexity (and the patience required, of course) the kit carries an 18+ age rating. Buying the £554.99 tower will earn you 4,440 Lego VIP points.
Lego Eiffel Tower: £554.99, Lego.com
- Age: 18+
- Pieces: 10,001
- Height: 149cm
- Width: 57cm
- Depth: 58cm
Lego says the kit is split into four sections. This matches the design of the real tower, which measures 330m tall and took two years to complete, before acting as the centrepiece of the 1889 World’s Fair.
Although it’s not shipping just yet, the Eiffel Tower was announced by Lego this week and will be available to buy from the toy company’s website (£554.99, Lego.com) from 25 November, just in time for Christmas.
Lego will also be running an offer, where buying the Eiffel Tower between 25-28 November earns you a free, 228-piece kit of Gustave Eiffel’s office, usually worth £17.99 (Lego.com). Complete with period decor, a model of the tower and the civil engineer himself, the kit doesn’t fit inside the larger model, but acts as a nice addition, nonetheless.
