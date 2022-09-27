Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lego has unveiled it’s latest addition to the ultimate collector series, the Razor Crest construction set, based on the starship from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The new LEGO Star Wars set measures an impressive 72cm long, making it the biggest-ever Lego model of the starship, and is ready to take you on bounty-hunting adventures across the galaxy.

It will also include features such as a removable cockpit as well as minifigures of some fan-favourite characters, too.

At 6,187 pieces, it’s one of the larger sets from the Lego Star Wars range and joins the likes of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder in the collector series.

The set won’t be available to purchase until 7 October, so in the meantime, read our guide to find out what features are included, how much it will cost and, of course, how best to get your hands on it.

Lego Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ Razor Crest ultimate collector series: £519.99, Lego.com – Available 7 October 2022

Price: £519.99

£519.99 Model number: #75331

#75331 Dimensions: L72cm x W50cm x H24cm

L72cm x W50cm x H24cm Number of pieces: 6,187

6,187 Ages: 18+

The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest set includes removable engines and a cockpit, an escape pod, and a minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber. Speaking of minifigures, you’ll find some of the series’ most famous characters inside, including Grogu (better known as “Baby Yoda”), the Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil on a buildable Blurrg model.

Once built, you can also display your Lego Star Wars creation with a stand and information plaque.

The product page is not live yet, but shoppers will be able to purchase the set from 7 October 2022. However, members of the Lego VIP club will be able to pre-order the set from 3 October 2022. You can find out more about the VIP programme on the Lego website.

If you’re looking for a more child-friendly build, then Lego has previously released a 1,023-piece Razor Crest set (£119.99, Lego.com) as well as a 98-piece microfighter that is much more modest (£8.99, Lego.com).

