The humble board game is an ever-growing medium of play that can bring people around a table for an hour or two, and there is no better time of year for families and friends to gather than the holiday season.

Games can range from the incredibly complex – which will require you to carve out a significant chunk of your day to learn the rules and set everything up – to simple pick-up-and-play card games that can be completed in just a few minutes. There are even a few you can play by yourself.

We’re big fans of the likes of Catan and Ticket to Ride but chances are, if you’re looking for something new to add to your shelves, you won’t need to be reminded of how good these titles (and their numerous spin-offs) are.

So, we’d like to take the opportunity to highlight some new (and upcoming) releases that we think will be worthy of your Boxing Day afternoon plans. It’s always good to have the classics on hand, but if you want to find a game that’s ideal for families, big groups, or even aimed at an older crowd, we think some of these might keep you well occupied.

To find out what games we’re looking forward to breaking out during the festive period, keep reading the rest of this article.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Blue Orange)

Number of players: 2-8

2-8 Time to play: 10 minutes

10 minutes Age rating: 8+

8+ Difficulty: Easy

Similar to the classic reflexive card game Snap, players take turns placing cards on a pile while saying the words “taco, cat, goat, cheese, pizza” in order. If they say a word and place down the same card, everyone slaps the table to grab it, with the last player collecting the accumulated pile. On top of that, there are also three wildcards: a gorilla, groundhog and narwhal, where different actions must be performed. It’s easy to learn, quick to play and the sort of game that’s ideal for families and post-dinner party distractions.

Buy now

Noggin: Was £14.99, now £12.95, Board-game.co.uk

(Format Games)

Number of players: 2-20

2-20 Time to play: 10 minutes

10 minutes Age rating: 10+

10+ Difficulty: Easy

From the makers of Obama Llama comes Noggin, a word-association game where players place cards in three piles of letter cards around a table. When an action card is placed on one pile, all the players must quickly come up with a word associated with the other two letters, including initials, word association/disassociation or descriptors. Players can also steal other players’ cards if they spot a three-letter word that can be assembled from the pile.

Buy now

(Bezzerwizzer)

Number of players: 4-10

4-10 Time to play: 45 minutes

45 minutes Age rating: 15+

15+ Difficulty: Easy

For fans of Articulate who want to step things up, Hint is a party game where two teams race around the board by guessing what teammates are either drawing, miming, humming or talking about but there is one word on each card that is forbidden. If another teammate accidentally says it, the round immediately ends and the other team has a chance to guess what the forbidden word was to score extra points.

Buy now

(Exploding Kittens)

Number of players: 2-6

2-6 Time to play: 10 minutes

10 minutes Age rating: 7+

7+ Difficulty: Easy

From the makers of Exploding Kittens, Mantis is a colourful cut-throat card-collecting game, where players can either choose to take a card of a corresponding colour from a deck, or steal a collection of cards from other players. It’s very simple to set up and learn, well suited for larger groups and can lead to some interesting high-risk strategies to successfully steal cards from other players.

Buy now

The Sock Game: Was £20, now £16, Argos.co.uk

(Green Bros Games)

Number of players: 2-10

2-10 Time to play: 30 minutes

30 minutes Age rating: 8+

8+ Difficulty: Easy

A family-friendly party game, players place a random assortment of items in a sock, spin the dial in the middle and two teams must try and pull the corresponding item out of the sock based on its shape, weight and size.

Buy now

Shoot for the Stars: £20, Amazon.co.uk

(Big Potato Games)

Number of players: 2-8

2-8 Time to play: 15 minutes

15 minutes Age rating: 10+

10+ Difficulty: Easy/medium

Shoot for the Stars is a game where players must guess the highest number to a question without going over the correct answer. Other players can then choose to up the ante or go along with another player’s answer if they think it’s the highest. Correct answers score extra points but once players tip over the edge, they will end up losing points as their ship comes crashing down.

Buy now

YAK: Was £42.99, now £35.99, Board-game.co.uk

(Pretzel Games)

Number of players: 2-10

2-10 Time to play: 30 minutes

30 minutes Age rating: 8+

8+ Difficulty: Easy/medium

YAK is a resource-management game where each player must try and construct a wall of different materials by trading food with mountain merchants. Different colour stones can net players more points, as different yak-driven carts rotate around the board. If players are waiting on a certain resource, a rolling fog can change the direction of traders, meaning they will have to wait longer for certain items. It’s a fun family game and ideal for beginners looking for a decent resource-management game.

Buy now

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: £59.99, Zavvi.com – available 4 November 2022

(Z-Man Games)

Number of players: 1-5

1-5 Time to play: 60 minutes

60 minutes Age rating: 14+

14+ Difficulty: Medium

The Clone Wars is a cooperative Star Wars tie-in based on the original rules of Pandemic, but with a few variations. Trading diseases for droids and countries for galaxies far, far away, players will have to travel to different planets to vanquish the threat of the emperor’s fleets.

Notorious villains featured in the prequels, such as Darth Maul and General Grievous, also make an appearance and, during the game’s final stages, act as a boss that players must work together to defeat. While it uses the “Pandemic system”, The Clone Wars is more than a reskin of the original game, and is ideal for any Star Wars fans and prequel apologists.

Pre-order now

3000 Scoundrels: £35.19, Board-game.co.uk – available 7 October 2022

(Unexpected Games)

Number of players: 2-4

2-4 Time to play: 60-90 minutes

60-90 minutes Age rating: 12+

12+ Difficulty: Hard

Sitting somewhere between engine-building, and classic deception board games, players draw poker cards and ‘bluff’ their intended actions while simultaneously hiring a posse of randomly generated scoundrels. There are 50 different characters and 60 roles to fill, leading to a possibility of 3000 different scoundrels to use to steal futuristic tech, make money and destroy the reputation of your fellow players by calling their bluffs. The random nature of card generation leads to great replay value and is a good step up for players looking for a more mechanically complex board game.

Pre-order now

