Calling all Lego fans – the company has added a new set to its intricate “Architecture” range with one of the most famous man-made constructions in the world – the Great Pyramid of Giza.

While the original structure stands at 146.6 metres in modern day Cairo, Egypt, Lego’s miniature recreation stands at 20cm tall, but manages to cram in as much reference to the ancient wonder of the world, as it was likely to have appeared in ancient times.

As a cross-section model of the Pyramid, the top of the structure can be lifted off to reveal the hidden secrets within, such as a pully system that was likely used to transport the huge blocks of limestone that make up the majority of the construction.

While the Architecture range has focused on more modern structures, such as the White House (£89.99, Lego.com) and Taj Mahal (£104.99, Lego.com), this set marks the first time Lego has tried to recreate one of the ancient wonders of the world.

If you want to find out more about the set, where to buy it and how much it will cost, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego Great Pyramid of Giza: £124.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £124.99

£124.99 Model number: #21058

#21058 Number of pieces: 1,476

1,476 Ages: 18+

Part of the Lego Architecture sets, the Great Pyramid of Giza is a must-have for any budding Egyptologist. Not only does the set recreate the Pyramid’s facade as it would have appeared 4,500 years ago, it can even be lifted off to reveal the inner workings of the world wonder, including the King and Queen’s chambers as well as the interconnecting tunnels.

The surrounding landscape also contains references to feluccas (ancient boats), two smaller pyramids, two mortuary temples, Sphinx statues, a workers’ village and an obelisk as well, with the river Nile flowing outside the monumental set.

If you’re interested in other sets from the Architecture range, another man-made masterpiece can be recreated with the Taj Mahal set (£104.99, Lego.com) which depicts India’s most famous landmark.

