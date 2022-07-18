Sometimes I’ll start a sentence and I don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way in time to tell you that Lego is bringing out a very exciting new kit inspired by The Office.

Any die-hard The Office fans will tell you that was a cleverly adapted quote from none other than Michael Scott, if we do say so ourselves. We always try to know where our sentences are going here at IndyBest – we’d like to think we’re organised and prepared a little bit better than the Dunder Mifflin office, after all.

While Lego has already led the way with fan favourite TV and film show kits for Friends, Queer Eye, Harry Potter and Home Alone; The Office – despite ending almost a decade ago – has been sorely missed. And now Lego fans have had their say, voting for and designing the set, it’s (almost) finally here.

We say almost as you’ll still have to wait until 1 October to be able to buy it from the Lego website. But we can confirm that it is coming, and we have everything you need to know below, from the number of pieces to the design, and, most importantly, what characters are included too.

So, run away with your responsibilities and get in line, as this kit will wait for no one once it’s live. And, rest assured, we’ll be the first to let you know once it’s available to buy.

Calling those who are mad for Michael Scott, die-hard Dwight Schrute fans, and everyone who just needed to know more about what happened to Pam and Jim, now’s your time to take matters into your own hands at your very own Dunder Mifflin Scranton office.

At 1,164 pieces, it’s no small set. You will have to build the office brick by brick, recreating the conference room, printer area and the big boss’ office - which also pulls out to become its own standalone display too.

There’s hilarious props to recreate the scenes with, including the Dundie trophy, a stapler in gelatine, Jim’s teapot, Kevin’s pot of chilli and many more – which we’re sure we don’t have to remind you about. And a handy illustrated booklet is included to make for an easy set-up, no matter if you’re a Lego newbie.

Most importantly, all 15 characters are included, plus a mini lego figure of Garbage the cat, of course. And 12 of them can change emotions by a simple swivel of the head, meaning you really can have a laugh by recreating some of your favourite scenes, or making up your own.

Available to buy from 1 October, it’s sure to make the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a fellow The Office lover, so be sure to make a note in your diaries and check back with us for how to bag it once the big day arrives – we’re counting down the days.

Take a look at the full product details here, releasing 1 October 2022

