With less than a month to go until Christmas, the countdown is on to buy the perfect presents for your friends and family — including the little ones.

As children can be indecisive, it can be very difficult to know what toys to gift them. Even if they’ve written their wish list for Santa, there’s a strong chance that they could scribble it all out days later and request something else.

Whether you’re looking for a special gift for a young family member or a token treat for one of your friend’s children, the key things to look for are longevity and noise. There’s no point in wasting your money on a toy that will be played with once and then discarded. And if it’s too annoying for parents, there’s a strong chance it may get “accidentally lost”.

With so many interactive, colourful and innovative toys available this year, it can be difficult to work out which ones will stand the test of time and be a hit, not only between now and Christmas but for several months for come.

Fortunatley for us, Amazon has given us a place to start and consulted toy experts to bring us its must-have toy list for Christmas 2023.

The top 10 list includes everything from classic toys like Barbie, which has already been a favourite with kids for more than 60 years, as well as some new releases from LOL Surpise! and Numberblocks. And the good news is that prices start at a wallet-friendly £10.

Asmodee Dobble card game: Was £13.99, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This fast-paced and addictive game challenges players to spot matching symbols across cards, creating precious moments of fun and laughter. It tests reaction times and is suitable for up to eight players, making it great for large gatherings.

Buy now

Barbie dreamtopia ballerine doll: Was £27.99, now £18.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Following the smash hit movie this year, Barbie is sure to be on many wish-lists this year. Dressed in a stunning ballet ensemble, the dreamptopia ballerina Barbie will delight all young dancers. With movable limbs and a poseable body, it allows for expressive dance moves, inspiring creativity and fostering a love for ballet.

Buy now

Disney platinum limited edition time caspule: £10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

To mark Disney’s 100th anniversary this year, Mini Brands has released a collectible set. Inside each capsule is a Disney character, but there’s no way of knowing what it is until it’s opened. The unboxing is part of the fun.

Buy now

Furby purple interactive toy plush: Was £74.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This adorable, interactive companion responds to touch, sound, and even learns new phrases. A previous version of the Furby was a must-have toy back in the nineties and this updated model has even more sassy surprises and silly reactions, designed to make everyone giggle.

Buy now

Hape multi muiscal block set with five instruments: Was £26.04, now £21.01, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

There’s so much to love about the Hape musical block set. It helps little ones develop hand-eye co-ordination and rhythm, as well as musical development and improvisation. It’s aimed at children of 18 months plus and should be popular until they turn five. Parents will appreciate that the blocks fit inside each other so they don’t take up lots of space when not in use.

Buy now

Pokémon trading card game battle academy: Was £21.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Whether a child is a budding trainers or a seasoned fan, this comprehensive set offers an immersive introduction to the world of Pokémon battles. With preconstructed decks, step-by-step guides, and a game board, it helps little ones develop tactical awareness and encourages some friendly competition. It also makes for a great game on Christmas Day as its something the whole family can play, including grandparents.

Buy now

LEGO Star Wars ghost & phantom II set: £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Aimed at all young Jedi and Star Wars enthusiasts, this Lego set consists of ahsoka vehicles, buildable starship toys, and five characters including Jacen Syndulla and a chopper droid figure. After kids have followed the instructions to create the build, they can extend the fun by using it to recreate battle scenes and doing imaginary play. As the pieces are quite smal, it’s recommended for over-10s, but could be suitable for younger kids with adult supervision.

Buy now

L.O.L. Surprise! magic flyers: Was £36.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Watch excitement take flight as this cute little toy hovers and twirls, captivating kids of all ages. There are three characters to collect. Each has a different outfit and a different set of wings, but they all fly after being rubbed. They’re super easy to guide, too, and little ones can guide them along with the palm of their hand, so you never have to worry about loising a remote.

Buy now

Numberblocks step squad mission headquarters deluxe playset: £39.47, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This deluxe playset aimed at three to five year olds encourages imaginative play using the characters and scenarios from the Numberblocks TV series. As a result, learning becomes more fun and it helps develop creativity and storytelling skills. Children are introduced to numerical concepts in a fun way, such as counting the number of steps or measuring the height of the secret hidden doors, to encourage a positive way of thinking about maths, even before they start school.

Buy now

PLAYMOBIL city action fire truck: £41.16, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Perfect for imaginative play, this meticulously detailed set brings firefighting action to life. With a fully equipped fire truck, functioning hose, and brave firefighter figurines, kids can simulate daring rescues and heroic missions. The set encourages creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork, making it an ideal gift for aspiring young heroes.

Buy now

