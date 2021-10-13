Whether you’re the type of person who listens to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day on 1 October, or you wait until the arrival of advent before getting excited about the big day, it’s still best to get your gift list ticked off nice and early.

Not only does it mean you’ll beat the pre-Christmas rush, but you may also save some money too. This is because big-name brands and retailers often give the gift of whopping sales and deals ahead of the big day.

We’re talking whopping discounts on everything from Lego and Barbie to Hasbro board games and L.O.L. Surprise dolls. So, whether you’re looking for small stocking fillers or presents for under the tree, when you’re making your list (and checking it twice), make sure you’re keeping an eye out for great discounts.

Unsure where to look? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here you’ll find our guide to the toy sales that have already gone live, along with our predictions for those that are yet to launch.

From what you can expect at Aldi to the savings you can currently shop at Tesco, we’ve got you covered. Merry Christmas!

Aldi

Everyone’s favourite budget-friendly retailer launched its toy shop in September, with everything from wooden toys (we’ve got our eye on the kitchen for £79.99, Aldi.co.uk) to hand puppets (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk). The next big SpecialBuys drop looks like it’ll appear online on 17 October – a great time to get your Christmas shopping done.

Similarly, we expect to see the supermarket’s big sale event launch at the end of November to coincide with Black Friday. Last year, its shopping bonanza was epic, with bestselling items, such as the Nintendo Switch, selling out at record speed, so our fingers are crossed for this year.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

Amazon

The online retail giant has just announced its top 10 toys for Christmas this year. And of course, it’s no stranger to offering whopping deals and discounts throughout the year. While we’re unsure whether it’ll be launching a sale exclusively for toys, we urge you to make use of the deals that are currently on offer. If you want to give the gift of tech this Christmas, the fire 7 kids tablet (was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk) currently has 40 per cent off, while Articulate! for kids (was £29.99, now £15.76, Amazon.co.uk) will be a fun way to while away the holidays.

Visit Amazon.co.uk now

Argos

A go-to for just about everything, we’re predicting that the retailer’s next big sale on toys will be in late October. But, if you can’t wait that long, you’ll be glad to know it also has a range of offers currently available on its website. There’s currently 20 per cent off Lego, including on the LegoStar Wars: Mandalorian the child baby Yoda set (was £70, now £50, Argos.co.uk), which received rave reviews in our guide to the best kids Lego sets. And there’s also a two for £30 deal running.

Visit Argos.co.uk now

Asda

With a slogan that’s all about making sure you save money, Asda has already launched “the big toy rollback”. Intrigued? You’ll find whopping deals on big-name brands: we’re talking a discounted L.O.L. Surprise OMG tentpole doll (was £27.97, now £21.97, Asda.com), a Lego city brick box (was £34.97, now £20, Asda.com) and even a wooden ice cream kart (was £30, now £24, Asda.com).

Visit Asda.com now

John Lewis & Partners

Another brand that has announced its predictions for the top 10 bestselling toys for Christmas, John Lewis & Partners is one to watch for whopping deals and discounts. While we’re currently unsure when it’ll launch its big toy sale event, it does have a number of offers you can shop right now.

Highlights from the reduced section include this John Lewis & Partners deluxe scooter (was £69, now £48.30, Johnlewis.com), which is sure to make the school run a little bit more fun for everyone.

Visit Johnlewis.com now

Morrisons

The supermarket has just launched its whopping shopping bonanza, cutting the price of toys by up to 50 per cent. We think the Playgo 2-in-1 piano and xylophone (was £9.25, now £6.45, Morrisons.com) would make a great gift for any budding musician. But, the bulk of its discounts will be in-store, where you’ll find the L.O.L Surprise! mega remix set for only £75, down from £150.

Visit Morrisons.com now

Sainsbury’s

For 2020, Sainsbury’s did a whopping half-price sale across its popular toys, which it kickstarted on 14 October, but this year the supermarket is pushing its launch back to November. While this might be disappointing, it does give you a little extra time to get your Christmas lists in order. Although the retailer is yet to confirm the exact date, you can expect deals on everything from Lego to Play-Doh.

Visit Sainsburys.co.uk now

Smyths

A firm favourite in the land of toy buying, Smyths hosts a number of sales events, as well as deals throughout the year. Its pre-Christmas bonanza is predicted to start on 21 October, as well as of course another on Black Friday (26 November). It also hosts an annual voucher code event where you get £10 off every £50 spend.

Visit Smythstoys.com now

Tesco

The half-price toy sale has already kicked off at Tesco, but you will need to sign-up to be a Clubcard member to benefit from the discount. It’s certainly worth it as the deals are too good to miss. You can get a Lego value set (was £37, now £22, Tesco.com) for 40 per cent off – it contains everything you need to build a toy police car, as well as two police officer minifigures. There’s also a fun Play-Doh create n’ canister (was £35, now £17.50, Tesco.com) that includes 20 cans of Play-Doh and 45 accessories.

Visit Tesco.com now

The Entertainer

The toy shop hosted its flash sale in September, offering shoppers the chance to get 20 per cent off when they spent £100 or more. If you missed out, fear not, as the retailer is predicted to have another sale later on this year, with a possible date of 8 November being touted. But if you can’t wait that long to get your Christmas shopping done, the retailer currently has up to half price off L.O.L. Suprise Dolls and Paw Patrol. What’s more, it also has a nifty under £10 section, which is perfect for securing budget-friendly gifts.

Visit Thetoyshop.com now

Very

Known for its great seasonal sales, we’ve got eyes on Very for its deals on toys. Thankfully, it’s got a whole host of discounts you can make use of right now. And if you know a Star Wars fan, you’re in luck. The retailer has slashed the price of this Lego Star Wars the bad batch attack shuttle (was £89.99, now £71.99, Very.co.uk), which looks like it’ll offer hours of fun. Similarly, for those looking to keep their kids entertained outdoors, you can save £40 on the Sportspower 12ft trampoline (was £219.99, now £179.99, Very.co.uk).

Visit Very.co.uk now

Voucher codes

For discounts on toys and offers on kids’ clothing, try the links below:

