In case you were wondering, it’s less than 150 days until Christmas, and while it couldn’t feel further from the festive season, we all know it’ll be December before we know it.

Selecting the perfect kids’ toys is one of the hardest tasks to tick off your shopping list. But, courtesy of John Lewis & Partners, an expert panel and a group of under 12s have already put hundreds of toys to the test to predict what will be 2021’s bestsellers.

After hours of playing, the retailer has whittled it down to the top 10, to give you some much-needed inspiration way ahead of 25 December.

It’s a pretty versatile mix too, ranging from classic wooden playsets and Christmas-themed Lego, to the more technical offerings from Scalextric and Gravi.

Each toy featured in this list will be available in-store and online from the end of September. With this list, we’re helping you get organised ahead of the big day, as it’s never too early to start planning your Christmas shopping. You can thank us later.

Scalextric Batman vs Superman: £39.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This racing set will provide hours of fun for little ones and they can compete as their favourite superheroes around a Scalextric track. Designed for ages four and older, the cars are crash-resistant so no matter how many times they but heads racing around the winding track, they’ll still remain in good condition.

Lego elf clubhouse: £84.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

A classic Christmas present is a Lego set and this festive elf clubhouse features everything from trees, presents, and workshops, along with four mini-figures, a reindeer, and Santa’s sleigh. It’s an adorable way to keep the Christmas magic alive for little ones.

FSC my 1st wooden train set: £20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Wooden toys have long been a popular choice for kids’ at Christmas. That’s partly because they are durable, have no need for batteries and allow children to really engage their imagination without flashing lights and grating sound effects.

This jigsaw train track, complete with a conductor, three carriages, and a magnetic pulley so you can load up the trains is sure to send them on their way to hours of happy play time.

Ravensburger space puzzle: £39.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Educational and fun, this space puzzle is a two-in-one. Kids will have just as much enjoyment from putting it together as they will from the final result. It’s a detailed guide to the planets with a 3D effect that can be handed down for generations to come.

Waitrose supermarket kart: £65, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

If Waitrose is your local supermarket, then recreate a mini version at home with this wooden set. It’s a great opportunity to learn the names and uses of different fruits and vegetables, which will encourage coordination. Plus, it’ll teach them to share with siblings and friends, so kids can take it in turn to be the cashier or the customer.

Gravi pro starter extreme: £89.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This marble set, for ages eight and older, will provide hours of entertainment. Once built, you can race around a winding, twisting track with steep drops and sharp turns, all of which can be a learning exercise for how gravity works. It can be played alone or with others, so you can make it as competitive as you like.

Kaloo my first doll: £19.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This sweet, soft doll is more affordable and perfect for a smaller child who would do well with a companion on car rides and naps. With a cute star-printed dress and matching hat, this is a gift that kids can simply unwrap and enjoy. And parents will be pleased to hear that no set-up or batteries are required.

Harry Potter games compendium: £59.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

For Harry Potter fans, there’s no end to the kids’ toys you can find, but John Lewis and Partners’ panel voted this better than the rest. It can be played by two or four people and is suitable for ages 10 and older, and is a great introduction to the classic board game, “Scrabble”, which is always a Christmas treat.

Tonis soft cuddly friends hoppie Rabbit Audio Play: £29.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This soft, cuddly bunny with a child-friendly audio player is an adorable gift for little ones, that has no fussy buttons or controls. Suitable for ages three and up, it doesn’t need any batteries, simply wifi and a Toniebox (£62.95, Johnlewis.com) which can be bought separately. The bunny will stay sitting upright via a magnet and when not in use, will still be a sweet ornament.

Secret garden book: £12, JohnLewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This beautifully illustrated book tells the well-loved tale of the secret garden and has been created exclusively in partnership with John Lewis & Partners. Since first being published in 1911, it’s become a classic children’s book and a stalwart of English children’s literature.

