The holiday season is fast approaching and with fewer than 80 days to go until the big day itself, the time has come to start Christmas shopping.

From outdoor lights and wreaths to beauty advent calendars, there’s plenty to buy in the lead up to 25 December, so it makes sense to get a head start where you can, especially if you want to avoid a frenzied, last-minute spree.

While some loved ones are easy to shop for – we’re looking at you, tech lovers – others, like little ones, tend to require more thought. With new must-have toys arriving all the time to vie for their attention, it’s likely that last month’s, let alone last year’s, hottest toy have faded fast from your child’s wish list.

Stuck on what to get your kids? Fear not because online giant Amazon is here with a fool proof gift guide for grownups.

Ahead of Christmas, the retailer has revealed the top 10 most desirable toys this year, revealing the products that boys and girls everywhere are asking Santa for, so you can get a head start.

There’s a versatile mix of toys in Amazon’s list with something to suit children of all ages and interests. From fantasy fan favourites like Harry Potter and Spiderman to nostalgic names that have been given a new twist, like Super Mario and Polly Pocket, you’re sure to find something that will keep your youngsters entertained on Christmas day and beyond.

Lego Super Mario adventures with Luigi starter course: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Lego is a classic Christmas gift that never fails to please and if your little one is a Mario fan, you can’t go wrong with this set. Suitable for children aged six and up, it contains 280 pieces including a Luigi interactive figure that has a built in LCD screen and speaker. The set allows players to earn digital coins when they successfully help Luigi complete challenges, such as a spinning seesaw, and defeating baddies Boom Boom and Bone Goomba.

Pictionary air Harry Potter family drawing game: £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

Aspiring witches and wizards will love this spellbinding version of the classic family drawing game, which comes with 112 double-sided clue cards inspired by the Wizarding World. Players draw in the air using the included pen that’s shaped like Harry Potter’s wand and can see their creation on a TV screen via the free Pictionary Air app. Perfect for ages eight and over, it’s a great choice for those who love family game nights.

Polly Pocket rainbow funland theme park: £48.99, Amazon.co.uk

This toy is bound to be a hit with both children and adult fans of the original Polly Pocket, which first hit shelves in 1989. An exciting way to encourage imaginative play, it features three rides, seven play areas, two toy unicorns, two micro dolls and 25 surprises. Kids can take the Polly Pocket dolls on the rollercoaster, the unicorn carousel and the Ferris wheel, as well as to the gift shop and canteen.

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie magic studios: £147, Amazon.co.uk

The ultimate gift for little fans of L.O.L. Surprise! This set includes a movie studio with four stages and a cinema green screen, as well as a tripod that can be used to hold a mobile phone to create short films. It comes with 12 dolls to unbox including two OMG fashion dolls, six LOL Surprise dolls, two pets and two “lil sisters” so your child has a full cast and crew ready to go.

Fisher-Price linkimals cool beats penguin: £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for babies aged nine-months and over, this musical activity helps to make learning fun for your little one. When your child presses buttons on the penguin, it flaps its flippers and bobs side to side, all to multi-coloured lights and music. It also plays songs, sounds and phrases to teach your baby all about the alphabet, opposites, counting and shapes in a fun way.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends playset: £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

Marvel fans will love this playset, which is designed to look like Spiderman’s head quarters, complete with an alert system that shouts phrases directly from the show. The talking playset also comes with a Spiderman figure and vehicle, which are sized just right for small hands, meaning it makes the perfect gift for pre-schoolers aged three and up.

Little Live Pets gotta go turdle: £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

If your child loves animals but you’re not quite ready to commit to a pet, consider buying them Shelbert the turtle, which is designed to make them laugh and learn nurturing play patterns. Your little one can feed him “magic turtle food” and watch his neck wiggle as he gobbles it down but, once he’s full, Shelbert will sing a “gotta go” song, prompting your child to place him on the toilet and watch him do his business – toilet humour at its finest.

Batman bat-tech bat cave: £105.80, Amazon.co.uk

Marvel fans and aspiring crime-fighters will love this bat cave playset that includes a Batman figurine that can “power up” using the Power Pad, which lights up the figure and kick-starts sound effects. The bat signal can be tilted and the platforms and fire projectiles can be moved, while a trap door and a prison cell lets them lock up villains and save Gotham City.

Squeakee the balloon dino: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

This interactive balloon dinosaur has more than 70 interactive sounds and movements to make your child laugh for hours on end, meaning they’ll never get bored. Packed with tricks and games, the dino can pretend to deflate and re-inflate with sound effects and it also roars, stomps and dances. Best suited for ages five years and up.

Paw Patrol transforming paw patroller: £55.99, Amazon.co.uk

Let your child come to the rescue with this set that includes an action-packed team rescue vehicle with transforming doors, dual vehicle launchers and realistic sounds. Great for imaginative play, it can store up to six Paw Patrol rescue vehicles from your little one’s existing collection (not included) and is best suited for three-year-olds.

