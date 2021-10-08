Nothing says you’re Christmas-ready to the world like hanging a wreath on your front door. It’s a tradition that dates back to the German Lutherans in the 16th century whose evergreen Advent wreaths were adorned with candles to mark the countdown. These days, anything goes when it comes to this seasonal circular symbol – and whether you’re after something natural-looking or full-on glitzy, there’s a wreath to suit your style.

When choosing a wreath, the first thing to consider is whether you want to go real or faux. Both have their benefits. Only real foliage will give off that wonderful Christmassy smell, whether it’s packed with pine, dried citrus fruits, or pungent eucalyptus leaves. A number of online florists offer wreath-making kits, too, giving you everything you need to get crafting your Christmas creation.

But of course, an artificial wreath offers a longer shelf life and with increasingly clever realism, some can look (if not feel, or smell) every bit as authentic as their all-natural counterparts. Going faux also means you can get creative with design, incorporating a mix of materials and adding an extra bit of Christmas sparkle.

It’s worth noting that a wreath isn’t just for the front door, as you can think outside the box and go inside. Indoors, this circular display can work wonders above a mantelpiece, as a centrepiece for the Christmas table, or ceiling-hung with four luxurious ribbons to create a festive focal point.

How we tested

We chose from a huge range of real and faux wreaths – most arriving ready-made and some as crafting kits – and looked for quality of materials, how well they stood up to the elements, affordability, and great design.

Habitat pampas Christmas wreath Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 If you’d rather spend big on family pressies than decorating your front door, Habitat’s pampas wreath is the perfect solution. A snip at just £20, this one looks and feels much more expensive than it is , with its artificial pine, eucalyptus and contrasting cream pampas grasses poking through the lush foliage. This is another faux wreath that’s crafted to look a little wild while it is, in fact, sturdily held together. The natural look is offset with just a dusting of glitter, allowing the piece to catch the light beautifully. We loved this no-maintenance, purse-friendly design. Buy now £ 20 , Habitat.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hayes Garden World 2ft pre-lit snowy Dorchester pine feel-real artificial Christmas wreath Best: For beginner crafters Rating: 7/10 Like some of the best deceptively real-looking Christmas trees, this large pine wreath boasts perfectly imperfect branches that have been flocked for a frosty look. Densely packed and feeling lush despite its artificial materials, it features a handful of snowy pinecones dotted around its diameter but is left deliberately minimal for those who want to add their personal stamp with additional decorations – great if you like the idea of crafting a wreath but don’t want to start from scratch. The wreath really comes to life with its ditsy LED lights, which cleverly come on with a timer, ensuring you don’t waste battery life when there’s nobody around to appreciate the piece in all its twinkling glory. Buy now £ 44.99 , Hayesgardenworld.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arighi Bianchi pinecone and berry wreath Best: For a hint of Christmas Rating: 8/10 If you like to decorate early, Arighi Bianchi’s offering is a tasteful autumnal affair that only hints at the festive period, with its subtle tonal shades and delicately intertwined foliage. In other words, it wouldn’t look out of place going up in October. Where it does say Christmas, however, is in its rich red berries and abundance of nutty-coloured pine cones – all very realistic, and expertly put together to look a little wild. At 27cm in diameter, this one’s on the smaller side, but it offers big impact. It also works beautifully as a centrepiece for the Christmas lunch, without taking up too much tabletop space. Buy now £ 19.95 , Arighibianchi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arena Flowers make your own berry wreath Best: For eco-conscious crafting Rating: 9/10 We love this online florist for its stance on sustainability, from its commitment to using electric vehicles for deliveries to its partnerships with large-scale reforestation projects. This DIY kit features the freshest foliage with the most wonderful scent – just in case you weren’t feeling Christmassy enough. Beautifully presented (and of course, plastic-free), the kit arrives boxed up with everything you need to start creating, including noble fir, eucalyptus, red ilex berries, and spruce cones. This one’s great for beginner crafters, in that the wreath is slowly built up to look its bushy best with a series of smaller bunches put together to create the whole. You really can’t go wrong with a traditional hand-crafted wreath. Buy now £ 27.98 , Arenaflowers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Selfridges project earth for nature upcycled Christmas wreath, 45cm Best: For ethical shopping Rating: 9/10 In the spirit of sustainability, Selfridges has a collection of one-off upcycled wreaths on offer as part of the store’s Project Earth initiative. Skillfully hand-crafted using Christmas baubles and decorations found amongst the bric-a-brac in charity shops, each wreath is unique and offers a vibrant colour pop to festive front doors. We love this range of wreaths for its little surprising elements: a mini disco ball, a candy cane, a ballet dancer, a protruding elf hat… Each embellished piece is backed via a sturdy ring with a built-in hook for easy fastening. The wreaths are on the pricey side, but that’s only to be expected for a one-of-a-kind piece from Selfridges. Buy now £ 165 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Seasonal Aisle 45cm foliage and fruits range Christmas wreath Best: For instant glitz Rating: 7/10 Some of the best Christmas wreaths make no pretence at being real, and this glitzy number is one of them. In champagne, red or white, the monochrome wreath is stylish in its simplicity. Not unlike a crown of wintry foliage, the glittery twigs and berries are wrapped around a wire frame made to look like a twisted branch with its woody covering. We loved the way the twigs, berries and the polystyrene fruit catch the light. Glamorous and artisanal in equal measure. Buy now £ 28.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company ultimate green & berry wreath, 70cm Best: For realism Rating: 8/10 Our most authentic looking faux is a real beauty with its abundance of frosted mixed leaves, eucalyptus and white berries. Larger than most, the wreath offers a big impact, whether hung on the front door or above the mantelpiece. This one’s all about understated elegance – as we would expect from The White Company. It’s rich and dense in feel, and is well-crafted to ensure a slightly wild aesthetic whilst being tightly held together. It’s not cheap, but it’s one to bring out and cherish year after year – a classic. Buy now £ 135 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pippa Designs citrus and cinnamon wreath Best: For unusual design Rating: 9/10 Hand-crafted using real dried orange and apple slices interspersed with cinnamon sticks, this is a craft-driven Christmas wreath that smells as good as it looks. The fruit slices and sticks are tightly packed, giving the wreath a look of abundance, while its citrusy colours are a move away from the conventional reds, greens and whites – a welcome diversion, yet the wreath is still wonderfully homely and pleasingly traditional. This one won’t do well being left outdoors in the elements, so it’s best suited to a covered porch, while it also looks the part in a Christmas-ready country kitchen. This wreath is only available for a limited time. Buy now £ 42.50 , Notonthehighstreet.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bloom DIY wreath kit, woodland walk Best: Luxury DIY kit Rating: 8/10 If you’re in the mood to roll your sleeves up and get crafting this Christmas, Bloom’s range of DIY wreath kits is a great place to start. Featuring fragrant Nordmann spruce, conifer, and berried eucalyptus, and with dried limes, dried lavender, and natural pine cones to decorate, the Woodland Walk wreath is a feast for the senses. In the box was everything we needed to get started, from the mossy ring base to the twine and wires. There’s also clear instructions, but if you need an extra bit of help putting your masterpiece together, there’s also access to a private video tutorial by celebrity florist Larry Walshe to guide you. This is a beautiful, all-natural wreath, and one you’ll be happy to tell the neighbours you created yourself. Buy now £ 85 , Bybloom.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perch & Parrow Kirkland berries wreath Best: For understated elegance Rating: 8/10 Perch & Parrow’s offering is simple, stylish and dainty, comprising light coloured foliage dotted with little white berries. It makes a good replica of the real thing and features a part exposed woody ring, which further adds to its artisanal aesthetic. We also loved the way the realistic sprigs follow in one direction, creating the illusion of movement. This is a versatile and unassuming wreath that works inside and out. It’s also made to last, despite its delicate makeup. Buy now £ 42 , Perchandparrow.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Christmas wreaths Habitat's pampas Christmas wreath offered the best bang for our buck. As one of our faux products, it scored high on realism – but we also loved its subtle glittery shimmer. For something a little more authentic, and playing to our crafting wants, we also loved the DIY kits from Arena Flowers and Bloom.

