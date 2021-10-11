If there’s ever a good time for cosy pyjamas, it’s Christmas: the nights are long and cold and the days are – hopefully – lazy and carefree.

What makes a great Christmas pyjama? Comfort of course. They must be soft and cosy: easy to move around in and not too thin: shivering is not an option! Christmas tends to be synonymous with red and/or tartan, so plenty of the options in this round-up will reflect that. But mainly, Christmas nightwear should be full of joy – something that is comforting, appealing and festive.

One of the loveliest treats for anyone is to have items personalised – it makes everything that little bit more special. And Christmas PJs are no exception.

We think when it comes to fabric, personalisation is best if it’s embroidered as this speaks to neatness and skill, so most of the options below are done with stitching. Placement on the garment is always important, so make sure you are fully aware where the personalisation will be on the PJs: many outlets could be clearer on this.

How we tested

We had a gaggle of testers on hand to help us – aged between nine months and adulthood. Each product was tried on and tested for fit and comfort: were the PJs true to size? Were they comfy? We asked our reviewers to spend an afternoon lounging around – watching TV and playing indoors. We also tried the PJs overnight.

Read more:

The best personalised pyjamas for Christmas for 2021 are:

Best overall – Rachel Riley robin babydoll flannel pyjamas: £65, Rachelriley.co.uk

– Rachel Riley robin babydoll flannel pyjamas: £65, Rachelriley.co.uk Best for babies – JoJo Maman Bébé all-in-one pyjamas: £19, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– JoJo Maman Bébé all-in-one pyjamas: £19, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for beyond Christmas – Koko Blossom kids personalised red stripe pyjamas: £22, Kokoblossom.co.uk

– Koko Blossom kids personalised red stripe pyjamas: £22, Kokoblossom.co.uk Best for customisation – Write From the Heart stripe pyjamas: £15.99, Writefromtheheartkeepsakes.co.uk

– Write From the Heart stripe pyjamas: £15.99, Writefromtheheartkeepsakes.co.uk Best for understated elegance – Sparks & Daughters winter pyjamas: £25, Notonthehighstreet.com

– Sparks & Daughters winter pyjamas: £25, Notonthehighstreet.com Best traditional pyjamas – Mamas & Papas check pyjamas: £190, Mamasandpapas.com

– Mamas & Papas check pyjamas: £190, Mamasandpapas.com Best for cute characters – Jack Spratt Baby Rudolph pyjamas: £25, Jacksprattbaby.com

– Jack Spratt Baby Rudolph pyjamas: £25, Jacksprattbaby.com Best pattern design – Cublife Clothing Christmas pyjamas: £23, Cublifeclothing.uk

The first thing you notice about these 100 per cent cotton pyjamas, aside from the gorgeous robin illustration pattern is how incredibly soft and thick they are thanks to the sumptuous brushed cotton finish. They are just so cosy. We love the design – a cute babydoll shape with a sweet Peter Pan collar that speaks to winters of yesteryear – and found these true to size on our six-year-old tester. The embroidered name is in beautiful flowing red cursive and has been neatly rendered on the right chest panel. This cosy suit in soft, woven cotton tartan is absolute heaven for babies and younger children up to three-years-old: it's smart, warm and can't ride up so won't expose their skin to the elements. We were thrilled to see a popper opening to make for swift nappy changes. In terms of sizing, if you have a big baby, our advice would be to opt for a size up. Little ones will look like walking, talking (and hopefully peacefully sleeping) candy canes in these jolly red striped PJs with their name emblazoned across the front. Made from 100 per cent cotton, these are perfect for sensitive young skin and have plenty of flexibility for pre-bed high jinks or wriggly sleepers. Available for children aged three to 13, we liked that although these had a nod to Christmas, they won't be unseasonable at any other time of year, either. For children aged six months to six years these raglan sleeved, stripe bottom PJs are just the ticket for a cosy winter evening. We admit they aren't the most Christmassy but they make for a great seasonal gift with the personalisation big and bold across the front. There are plenty of different customisation options – colour and font can be adapted making the design element quite fun. These are also inexpensive, which is always a win. We loved this understated, elegant design the moment we saw it – these simple grey and white cotton pyjamas have a small but beautifully formed winter berries motif crowning a name (up to 18 characters), both carefully embroidered in place. Available for children aged between six months and ten years, these make for the perfect mix of contemporary comfort and traditional charm. They are packaged beautifully too. Our five-year-old tester adored these. Sparks & Daughters do a family set in this style, too. Traditional button down tartan PJs are basically synonymous with Christmas and these are no exception. Little details like shiny buttons and little patch pockets and of course the personalisation option – up to 12 characters in neat stitching – make them extra special. These are not 100 per cent cotton, but a soft cotton mix and are available from six months to four-years-old. The red nosed Christmas favourite is front and centre on these cosy jim-jams, embroidered beautifully above the name or initials of your choice – also delicately embroidered. From newborn babies to 13-year-olds (although the older age groups will have a short-sleeved top) this design manages to transcend age or trend: the bottoms are tartan which is never passé, especially at Christmas (and there are three colourways to choose from). Made from 100 per cent cotton, these are cosy and comfy and what we really loved to see was that matching adult pyjamas can be bought too. Twinning is winning and all that! It's refreshing to see designers opt for a monochrome colour scheme at Christmas when everyone else leans heavily into red and green. This PJ set design is brilliant – with Christmas trees and bear cubs all over, they are available for children from six months to nine-years-old (and in adult sizes too). Made from pique fabric – comprised in part by cotton yarn – these feel soft if a little thin. The personalisation is situated on the left chest pocket – you can choose a name, number or date but we think initials look super smart.

