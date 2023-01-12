Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With many of us taking on a new challenge in 2023 – whether that be Veganuary, attempting to read more with the help of a book supscription or ramping up your exercise regime – Dry January has been especially popular in recent years, with 130,000 of us taking part in 2022.

While it does involve going alcohol-free throughout the entire month of January, some of us may want to wet our whistle with something alcohol-free that’s akin to our favourite tipple. If that happens to be prosecco, Aldi is now selling an alcohol-free sparkling white wine that costs just £2.79.

Riffing off the Italian sparkling wine, Zerosecco is a German vino that contains, would you believe it, zero per cent alcohol – perfect if you want to pop a bottle of bubbly with friends without stepping on your Dry January goals.

If you prefer something more akin to beer, check out our round-up of the best alcohol-free beers, meanwhile our round-up of the best alcohol-free spirits and non-alcoholic wines also eschew booze – although it is worth noting, to be classed as alcohol-free, tipples need to contain 0.5 per cent ABV or less.

Read on for everything we know about the Zerozecco prosecco and some of the best non-alcoholic sparkling vinos to tell your friends about this Dry January.

Zerozecco alcohol-free sparkling white, 75cl: £2.79, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Housed in an elegant bottle enclosed with a cork and deluxe gold detailing, here we have Aldi’s answer to affordable alcohol-free fizz. Costing just £2.79, the Zerozecco prosecco-esque wine is one of the least expensive bottlings we have seen online. Owing to the fizz being made with de-alcoholised wine, its ABV percentage is zero, which means it has absolutely no alcohol in it. Whether you are taking part in Dry January or would like to try something new in 2023, we’ll cheers to that.

Buy now

Belle & Co alcohol-free sparkling rosé: £3, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best non-alcoholic wines, this alcohol-free sparkling rosé from Belle & Co is another budget buy at just £3. Made with premium green tea and a fermented grape juice blend, it is gluten-free, vegan and contains no alcohol at all, with a zero per cent ABV. Described by our tester as a “lively fizz” with “just the right amount of acidity and notes of zingy apple”, they would gladly swap from their go-to fizzy rosé.

Buy now

La Gioiosa alcohol-free sparkling wine: £4.99, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

Here we have another vegan non-alcoholic sparkling wine that landed in our best non-alcoholic wines round-up. This time, it hails from the northeastern Italian region of Veneto (which some oenophiles may know as the home of prosecco). Made with the glera grape, this wine “dances on the tongue for a surprisingly lively finish”, our tester said, adding that it actually tasted more akin to an aperitif. Described as sweet and fruity with “a slight hint of musk”, this is another purse-friendly fizz at just £4.99.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on spirits and other alcoholic drinks, try the link below:

We tried Everleaf’s non-alcoholic drinks to see if they could replace the real deal