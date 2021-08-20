Monica Vinader’s gamechangers: The products she recommends to everyone

Even if you’ve never actually stepped inside one of her stores, you’ll have undoubtedly seen the name Monica Vinader dotted on all the best high streets and shopping centres.

She’s a pioneer, designer and co-founder of one of the world’s most influential and, frankly, gorgeous, contemporary jewellery brands. Her products are a true labour of love, with the vision to bring affordable, thoughtfully designed, fine jewellery to all women being fully realised in her brand.

Spotted on everyone from Kate Middleton to Gareth Southgate, this ten-year-old, £100m business, is booming. Her on-the-pulse yet timeless designs showcase Monica’s great eye, mastery of layering and command of gems. It’s safe to say we are obsessed.

In April 2020, Monica made the switch to using 100 per cent recycled silver for all of her designs. All of her deliveries and returns are now carbon-neutral, as well as her oh-so-chic packaging being all fully FSC certified. You really can’t fault her.

So what is the secret to her style that has got everyone, from celebs to royalty and us non-famous folk, clambering for one of her pieces?

Read more:

To celebrate the launch of Monica Vinader’s brand new collaboration with Doina Ciobanu, after the sell-out success of the first Doina collection, we asked her to take part in our gamechangers series to find out her essentials for WFH, the kitchen and her most-worn wardrobe investment.

Most-worn wardrobe investment: My Mother of Pearl Webb coat I was looking for a new coat and wanted to purchase from a brand that designed sustainably when I stumbled upon Mother of Pearl – their sustainability credentials are truly fantastic – and I fell completely in love with this design. It’s been a few years since I bought it and I still love to wear it just as much now as I did when I originally purchased it. I love how the design combines the feminine pearl detail on the sleeves with a more masculine silhouette; the coat can look casual with pair of trainers but dressed up for an evening. Buy now £ 495 , Motherofpearl.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Your WFH essential: Flowerbx & Willow Crossley It has to be actual, live plants and flowers all year round. I love to see a mix of floral and fauna sprinkled throughout a space – they bring an air of calm and freshness. In the spring/summer I get to enjoy them from my garden but during the times when my garden isn’t so productive, I get regular floral deliveries from Flowerbx. Buy now £ 50 , Flowerbx.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The luxury item you think is worth the money: Monica Vinader x Doina heirloom necklace Jewellery, of course. It always puts a smile on my face and is the perfect finishing touch for any look. I love how my daughter is now dipping into my collection and discovering her favourite pieces. It’s such a joy to watch her experiment with jewellery in new and fun ways. The Doina heirloom necklace is a current favourite. Buy now £ 450 , Monicavinader.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The kitchen gadget you couldn’t live without: Microplane Paddle grater I’m a firm believer in using fresh produce in all of my meals so there are two must-have gadgets that I use every week without fail. My Microplane paddle grater – I add lemon zest to absolutely anything and everything and this tool makes it easy to do. I also couldn’t live without my Mandoline (£64.99, Lakeland.co.uk), vegetable carpaccio drizzled with olive oil is a fan favourite in my house and this gets used at least once a week. Buy now £ 27.99 , Lakeland.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The one product you use every day without fail: Marie Reynolds Goji mallow cleanser I use Marie Reynolds products on my face every day without fail – her entire range is superb. To start off my morning, I use the goji mallow cleanser, a blend of natural super antioxidants goji berries, acai berries and oat silk. I’m particularly fond of using the Reson8 (£46, Mariereynoldslondon.com) followed by the elixir face oil (£49.99, Mariereynoldslondon.com) in my nighttime routine to relax and prep for bed. Buy now £ 31.99 , MarieReynolds.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The book you recommend to everyone: ‘Outliers' by Malcolm Gladwell Anything by Malcolm Gladwell but especially Outliers. He’s a brilliant writer and his books are always the perfect combination of entertaining, educational and thought-provoking. I find myself thinking about things I’ve read in his books long after I’ve put the book itself down. Buy now £ 9.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.