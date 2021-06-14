Trying new beauty products is part of my job – a real toughie, I know – which means I’m constantly switching up my routine and spending my evenings laboriously slathering on face masks, moisturisers and serums in the hopes that something might transform my dry and dull complexion into supermodel skin.

For me, achieving that ineffable glow is the ultimate aim, but with so many products and performance claims being constantly sold to us in branding and marketing campaigns, it can be hard to know what really works – aside from layers of creamy highlighter, that is.

That’s why, when I heard that Wild Science – a British brand committed to producing botanical and sustainable hair and skincare products – had recently launched a new three-step range infused with the ultimate glow-giving ingredient vitamin C, I knew I wanted to give it a try.

Claiming to rebalance, protect and revitalise skin with just three products, the fruit and boost range aims to help you get the most out of your skincare routine by focusing on the basics and targeting specific skin concerns. That’s why the addition of vitamin C is so crucial. It’s a buzz-worthy ingredient, and for all the right reasons, as it’s an antioxidant that’s not only said to protect your skin against ageing and dulling environmental factors like pollution, but it’s also meant to quell inflammation and pigmentation to make your skin appear brighter, radiant and more supple.

So, can you really achieve a stellar complexion without a complicated 10-step routine? All I have to say is: dull skin? I don’t know her.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Wild Science power smoothie Buy now £35, Wildsciencelab.com While I know the formula is what really matters, I must first point out Wild Science’s pink glass packaging which not only looks great on display in your bathroom, but is made from recycled materials and is recyclable. The products are cruelty-free, vegan and free from ingredients such as phthalates, parabens and silicones, which can be harmful to the environment. Instead, Wild Science strives to achieve the highest possible percentage of natural ingredients in each of its products, including this power smoothie, which is 98 per cent naturally derived. Exfoliation is without doubt one of the best things you can do for your skin to improve circulation and keep your complexion radiant and glowing, as it polishes away dead skin cells and delivers a deep-down cleanse. While I typically reach for a liquid exfoliant, the power smoothie might have converted me. Housed in a pink pot, you’ll find an orange gel-like formula with a refreshing citrus scent that, upon application, turns into a nourishing oil. When gently massaging the product over my face using circular motions, I could feel the granules getting to work but they felt far less abrasive than other physical exfoliators I have tried in the past, in a good way. After letting it settle on the skin for a minute or two, I used a warm, damp face cloth to remove the gel and found that it still managed to buff away dead skin cells and leave my face feeling luxuriously soft after the first use. Just days after trying this, I was amazed with the change in my usually dull and tired complexion, which looked smoother and healthier than it had for some time. If you suffer from lacklustre skin, this is a great way to get your hit of brightening vitamin C while simultaneously improving texture and, because the granules are so fine, we think this would be suitable for all skin types. Buy now £ 35 , Wildsciencelab.com Wild Science juice boost Buy now £38, Wildsciencelab.com If plump skin is your top priority then this nourishing serum won’t disappoint. The formula is packed with hydrating ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and betaine, as well as soothing aloe vera. It also has an uplifting orange and grapefruit scent that instantly transports you to a happy place. With a classic pipette, the formula is a dream to apply as it has a featherlight texture that doesn’t feel sticky and instantly sinks into the skin. While it can be tempting to slather a product like this on and cross your fingers, I found that the best results came from gently pressing two to three drops onto my skin after using the power smoothie and letting it do its thing. The result? My skin had an instant glow and, after a week of use, it started to feel more plump and even in skintone too. Buy now £ 38 , Wildsciencelab.com Wild Science bright start SPF30 broad spectrum UV shield Buy now £39, Wildsciencelab.com Sun protection is non-negotiable, all year round, but if you’re the kind of person that dislikes the chemical smell or white cast some SPFs can leave behind, look no further than this multifunctional formula. Made with the same addictive scent as the first two products, bright start has a fairly thick cream texture, which looks much like your average sun cream but without feeling heavy or greasy, and the pump makes it super easy to dispense just the right amount. The formula has a slight yellow tint to it but as you gently massage it into the skin it turns white, providing you with a guide colour to make sure every inch of your face is covered, before quickly melting in. Unlike some SPFs, this one doesn’t feel at all tacky and instead left my skin feeling surprisingly hydrated and plump, making it a great option for anyone who feels like they need an extra dose of moisture. As well as protection from UV rays, the addition of vitamin C means it also helps lighten up any brown spots and guards your skin from the effects of environmental aggressors. I also loved the way my make-up applied on top of this – it created a well-nourished base for my foundation to seamlessly blend into, meaning it didn’t settle in fine lines. Buy now £ 39 , Wildsciencelab.com

The verdict: Wild Science skincare This was the first time I’ve tried Wild Science and, while I had my reservations about whether just three products could really make a difference to my skin, I must say that I’m impressed. If you’re already a big fan of vitamin C, you’ll know that it’s a great all-rounder and will undoubtedly enjoy the rapid results this trio can deliver. But, I also think this is a brilliant introduction for those just starting to explore the world of antioxidants, as the brand has done all the hard work for you by making sure every element of your routine is taken care of. While the collection is an investment, it negates the need for a cupboard full of fancy lotions and potions, so it gets a big thumbs up from me. Looking for more skincare inspiration? Read our review of the cleansing balm loved by Caroline Hirons

