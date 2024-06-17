Where to buy this year’s Euros 2024 England anthem jackets before they sell out

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The summer of sport is finally upon us, with the Olympics and Wimbledon on the horizon, the Euros kicked things off this past weekend. This month is sure to be a tense one for both England fans and the team, with Gareth Southgate confirming he will likely step down from his role as England manager if the team do not take the win.

A favourite to win the tournament, the England team will be feeling the pressure following their nail-biting penalty shoot-out in 2020, which led them to lose the cup to Italy. But, if there’s one thing we Brits know how to do, it’s support our football teams.

If you’re looking for a way to show your love for the game and support for the England squad, why not kit yourself out in this year’s latest footy fashion. Among this year’s merch, which includes everything from tops to tracksuits, the England anthem jacket is a standout and has proved so popular among dedicated football fans that it’s already started selling out at certain retailers.

So make sure to snag one for yourself before it’s too late. Here’s where to shop the 2024 England anthem jackets.

England Nike home jacket 2024, white: £129.99, Sportsdirect.com

open image in gallery ( Sports Direct )

Show your support for the England team wherever you go with the official Nike anthem jacket. This home version of the jacket comes in a classic red, white and blue colourway and also features the beloved three lions crest, leaving no question as to where your loyalties lie. Aside from its good looks, the jacket is also designed with Nike’s dri-fit technology, which whisks sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable. It also has plenty of handy features, including ribbed cuffs, stripped trims and side pockets that allow you to keep your everyday essentials close. The classic and timeless style of this piece makes it one we’re sure you’ll keep for many years, and many Euros to come.

Buy now Englandstore.com

Buy now Zalando.co.uk

Buy now Nike.com

England strike anthem jacket 2024: £129.99, Sportsdirect.com

open image in gallery ( Sports Direct )

If you’re looking for a slightly more standout look, this year’s away game colours may be for you. The effortlessly cool purple shades make this a piece you can wear year-round, footy tournament or not. The perfect blend of style, functionality, and team spirit, this version of the jacket also features Nike’s innovative dri-fit technology, as well as a stand collar and dropped shoulders for an athletic fit. With its four-colour tone mix, stripe detail on the cuffs and gold-tone zip, this jacket exudes style while showcasing your support for the team. While the Euros should be a sunny summertime affair, we all know how British weather can be, so if you’re cheering from a beer garden we think either of these warming bombers will be a smart way to showcase your support of the team in style. Come on England!

Buy now Jdsports.co.uk

Buy now Englandstore.com

