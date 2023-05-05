Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool FC has just unveiled its new home kit for the 2023/24 football season, and the strip is a 1970s-inspired piece that pays homage to The Reds’ legendary manager Bill Shankly.

The new kit features the classic Liverpool red with a white collar and cuffs, and marks 50 years since the Scotsman took the team to FA Cup victory in his final season in charge. The 1973/74-inspired kit has the Hillsborough memorial logo and eternal flames printed on the nape of the neck.

The men’s team will debut the new kit on 20 May, when they take on Aston Villa in the final match of the season, during which they’ll be chasing down a spot in the Champions League.

The home kit is available in match and stadium versions, and is available to pre-order now. It is available in men’s, women’s, youth, little kids and infant sizes, and will be released on 18 May. Signed shirts as well as training and lifestyle collections will also be launched on 18 May.

Liverpool FC members and season-ticket holders get a further 10 per cent discount off the price of the home shirt – a discount the club has made available to UK key workers (via Blue Light and Network), and students using Student Beans.

Liverpool FC Nike 23/24 home stadium shirt: £74.95, Liverpoolfc.com

(Liverpool FC)

Liverpool’s stadium range is inspired by what the players wear on the pitch. It contains Nike’s dri-fit technology to help keep you dry and cool during training sessions. The shirt features the same Shankly look and white collar and cuffs, and is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. You can add patches to the shirt and your favourite player’s name and number.

Liverpool FC Nike 23/24 home match shirt: £114.95, Liverpoolfc.com

(Liverpool FC)

The home match shirt is the exact shirt the Liverpool players will be wearing on the pitch. It features lightweight, quick-drying technology to help keep you cool and comfortable, as well as open-hole fabric in high-heat zones. It also contains Nike’s dri-fit technology, just like the official replica. Again, you can add patches and your favourite player’s name and number, for an extra fee.

Liverpool FC Nike 23/24 youth home stadium shirt: £54.95, Liverpoolfc.com

(Liverpool FC)

For younger fans, there’s the official youth stadium shirt. It features sweat-wicking technology to give your little Red a match-day look, thanks to Nike’s dri-fit technology, which moves sweat away from the skin.

It also comes in younger kids’ sizes (£44.95, Liverpoolfc.com) and infant sizes (£39.95, Liverpoolfc.com). You can add your favourite player’s name and number or, of course, your little one’s name.

Liverpool FC Nike 23/24 home stadium shorts: £37.95, Liverpoolfc.com

(Liverpool FC)

If you want to complete the kit, the all-red stadium shorts are also available to pre-order now. They feature the Liverbird and Liverpool FC embroidery, Nike emblem, an elastic waistband and Nike’s dri-fit technology. The shorts are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and come in youth sizes, too (£29.95, Liverpoolfc.com).

