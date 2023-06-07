Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers FC has just unveiled its latest strip for the upcoming 23/24 football season after the club teased the home kit via social media on Tuesday.

The “Revolution ready” kit will be worn by the players in Michael Beale’s first full season in charge of the Ibrox side, after being appointed manager last November.

Designed and manufactured by Castore, the home kit features classic light and dark blue stripes and a more noticeable red-trim collar. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one calling it the “best strip in years”, while another simply stated: “Too plain. Ready salted.”

Former Crystal Palace keeper Jack Butland was also seen sporting the new all-yellow goalkeeper kit when the club announced his signing on Tuesday. Rangers’ away kit has not yet been revealed.

The home kit can be bought in replica and pro versions and is available to buy now. It comes in men’s, women’s, junior and infant sizes, and training jackets are available, too. Here’s everything you need to know and where you can buy the new 23/24 home kit.

Men’s and women’s Rangers 23/24 home replica shirt: From £70, Rangers.co.uk

(Rangers)

The Rangers 23/24 home kit features subtle blue stripes, logos in white and red detailing on the wrap-over V-neck collar. Said to be designed with optimum breathability, the club says that the shirt “offers a refined and modern reimagination of a memorable period for The Gers”.

Short sleeve strips start from £70 and long-sleeve strips start from £75. There is an additional £16 charge if you want to personalise your shirt with a name and number.

Junior and infant Rangers 23/24 home replica shirt: From £55, Rangers.co.uk

(Rangers)

If your little one is a big fan of The Gers, the replica shirt, of course, comes in junior and infant sizes. The junior shirt is exactly the same as the adult version, with the same level of breathability. It costs £55 for the short-sleeve version and £60 for the long-sleeve version.

For even younger fans, the infant size comes with the entire kit, complete with shorts and socks. Personalisation can only be done on junior sizes, and it will cost you an extra £16.

Rangers 23/24 pro shirt: From £115, Rangers.co.uk

(Rangers)

If you want to take it up a notch, then you can buy the exact shirt worn by the players on the pitch. Pro shirts are crafted from a lightweight performance fabric that’s been engineered to offer superior breathability and moisture-wicking.

It comes in adult and junior sizes. The short-sleeve version starts from £115, and the long-sleeve shirt starts from £120. The pro shirt in junior sizes starts from £105. You can personalise your shirt for an extra £16.

