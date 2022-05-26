Summer is almost here, so it’s the perfect time to spruce up your exercise gear in time for the warmer weather.

Should your gymwear need an update, we’ve got just the answer: Gymshark. A beloved brand for gym bunnies and athleisure fans, the brand has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness space.

Made with sweat-wicking fabric, the seamless pieces have become affordable gym staples and come in plenty of bright colours. And luckily, the brand has just launched its hotly anticipated summer sale, offering up to 60 per cent off everything, including its bestselling leggings and sports bras.

Ranked as one of our best brands for plus-size gymwear, Gymshark’s sizes range from XS to 2XL,and has been praised for providing “high-quality gear that should last you for years to come”.

With so much hype around the brand, it comes as no surprise that Gymshark’s sale events are some of the most hotly anticipated offerings in the sportswear sphere. So, we’ve rounded up the best deals to snap up now. Be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain, because these deals will sell out fast.

Read more:

The best Gymshark summer sale 2022 deals to shop now

Gymshark energy seamless cropped leggings: Was £40, now £24, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Available in an oh-so-luxe brown, eye-popping blue and simple yet stylish black, you can now shimmy into this cropped pair from Gymshark for nearly half price. In or out of the gym, a great pair of leggings can offer oodles of confidence, and from their ribbed waistband to their high-waist fit, this curve-hugging pair is crafted to do just that. Sitting pretty on the waist, you can just about peep the mesh patterns, creating a subtle contoured effect, with eyelet details adding a touch of personality to your look. We’ll take two.

Buy now

Gymshark energy seamless sports bra: Was £35, now £21, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Sweat it out in this delicate, low-support bra courtesy of Gymshark – a versatile number that we think is perfect for any gym-goer’s collection. With lovely ruched detailing above the bust and around the sides, pair it with colourful leggings for a zing of colour or black shorts for a more chic, understated ensemble. It’s breathable too, thanks to the internal mesh beneath the bust, and it’s also available in a dreamy cream hue. For just £21, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Gymshark flex seamless low rise leggings: Was £35, now from £10.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

These leggings are currently half price thanks to the impressive Black Friday discount. Designed to provide support during low impact sessions, these have a low rise fit and an elasticated waistband that looks as though it’ll stay in place rep after rep. The coordinating flex seamless sports bra (was £30, now £12, Gymshark.com) is similarly reduced, making it the ideal time to get the full set.

Buy now

Gymshark critical pants: Was £35, now from £17.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If your loungewear is in need of a refresh, then these look like the perfect joggers for you. With a slim fit and tapered shape, they look like they’ll provide support as well as comfort. If black isn’t the colour you’re after, you’ll be glad to know there are more available, including grey.

Buy now

Gymshark adapt camo seamless sports bra: Was £40, now from £26.60, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

From HIIT sessions to stretching it out on the yoga mat, opt for something a little different with this medium-support, camo print offering from Gymshark, which is also available in back, blue, light pink and dark green. Laid-back athleisure is certainly in vogue, and this wrap-around design is spot on, featuring removable padding and crossover straps for optimum mobility. Flattering, supportive, and now just half price.

Buy now

Gymshark speed 1/4 zip pullover: Was £40, now £16, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If you’re a fair-weather runner, then you’ll want to invest in this pullover which is the ideal layering piece. Should your sessions get hot, then you’ll be glad for the sweat-wicking material, which should keep any moisture at bay. With a 40 per cent discount, now’s the time to stock up on winter gym wear.

Buy now

Gymshark vital seamless leggings, yellow: Was £40, now from £12.60, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If you’re partial to dopamine dressing for the gym then we think these yellow leggings will do the trick, and some. With a high cut and a thick waistband, they also look like they’ll provide the perfect amount of support for all your workout needs.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gym clothes and other sports and fitness offers, try the links below:

Get comfy while working out, these are the best yoga pants that are squat-proof, stretchy and supportive