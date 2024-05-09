The best deals on MyProtein bundles, from supplements to protein bars

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re just getting started on your fitness journey or know your favourite gym like the back of your hand, there’s a whole world of supplements to help enhance your performance, ward off fatigue and aid recovery, and MyProtein is one of the biggest names in the game.

Whatever your health and fitness goals, this is a brand that has you covered. You’ll find everything from pre-workout supplements to supercharge your regime, to protein bars, snacks, shakes and even pancakes, cookies and spreads.

When it comes to shopping savvy and finding a selection that suits you, bundles can be a great way to get started. And, luckily, MyProtein has launched deals on a range of its bundles, so you can stock up on Myprotein fitness essentials for less.

Myprotein get stronger bundle: Was £53.98, now £25.49, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

If boosting strength is your main fitness goal, this bundle should help you achieve it. There’s a 40-serving bag of Myprotein’s impact whey protein included, which is the brand’s best-selling shake. This comes in a choice of several flavours including chocolate brownie, cookies and cream, and salted caramel. Plus, it’s teamed with a pack of impact creatine to help enhance your performance. Rustle up your shakes with the include shaker and find tips, meals and more in the Myprotein guide to getting stronger.

Buy now

Myprotein clear protein bundle: Was £41.99, now £20.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Looking to try MyProtein’s clear whey protein? Opt for this bundle and get a shaker and a guide to getting started, alongside a meal-plan, tips and more – all for half price. Described by the brand as lighter than a typical whey protein but more powerful than a juice, the clear protein contains 20g of protein per serving, for fast-working fuel for your muscles. Meanwhile, it’s low in both sugar and calories as there’s less than 90 calories per serving. And you can choose yours with refreshing and fruity flavours, from cranberry and raspberry, orange mango and peach tea.

Buy now

Myprotein performance essentials bundle: Was £41.99, now £20.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

You can save more than 60 per cent on performance-boosting supplements from the brand with this heavily discounted bundle. When it comes to supporting your fitness goals through improving your overall wellbeing, the package features the omega-3 softgels which contain EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), both of which are hugely beneficial for the health of your heart. This is teamed with the MyProtein alpha men tablets that contain 21 essential vitamins and minerals, plus a pack of creatine monohydrate to enhance your performance further.

Buy now

Myprotein pancake bundle: Was £30.97, now £14.45, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

What better way to boost your protein intake than with a delicious stack of pancakes? This tempting-sounding bundle comes complete with all the ingredients to do just that, and it’s currently reduced to less than half price. Providing a convenient and speedy breakfast option, the Myprotein protein pancake mix comes in three flavours, chocolate, butterscotch and maple, and should take just several minutes to whip up. Then, elevate the stack with your choice of sugar-free syrups and the brand’s peanut butter (made from 100 per cent peanuts.). Count us in.

Buy now

Looking for more sunshine supplement recommendations? Read our review of the best vitamin D