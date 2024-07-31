Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

You might already be familiar with Myprotein’s premium range of MyPRO protein powders, amino supplements, and pre-workouts, but at the opposite end of the spectrum, the fitness brand offers heavily discounted products marked for clearance.

Essentially Myprotein’s version of yellow-stickered items nearing their best-before dates, the clearance range includes last-minute deals on protein bars, whey protein drinks, energy drinks and more.

This lesser-known deals page is where you’ll find some of Myprotein’s most popular products, including the impact whey protein powder, discounted by more than 50 per cent. So if you’re after a real bargain, it’s the first place you’ll want to look before browsing the main range.

Here are a few products we’ve spotted in the discount aisle today, but the clearance range is always changing, so be sure to check out the full listing to catch any last-minute bargains to suit your workout regime.

Myprotein impact whey protein powder: Was £24.99, now £10.44, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( MyProtein )

A solid choice for anyone looking for a simple and affordable way to add extra protein to their diet, each serving of impact whey protein delivers 23g of protein with only 114 calories. There are more than 40 flavours to choose from and it mixes easily into shakes and smoothies.

Myprotein crispy layered protein bar, 12 pack: Was £27.99, now £14.85, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Just one of these bars contains 16g of protein, making it a great post-workout snack or an easy way to increase your protein intake throughout the day. The triple-layered bar features a gooey caramel centre between crunchy protein crispies and topped with a soft protein dough topping.

Myprotein impact BCAA energy drink, six pack: Was £14.99, now £11.34, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

A sugar-free alternative to traditional energy drinks, impact BCAA energy is designed to be enjoyed before or during a workout. Each can contains 150mg of caffeine – that’s about the same as a cup of coffee – as well as a blend of BCAAs, the essential amino acids leucine, isoleucine, and valine, which help your body repair muscle tissue after exercise.

Myprotein recovery gel, 12 pack: Was £33.49, now £14.22, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Thanks to the lesser-known clearance section, athletes looking to refuel their bodies after strenuous workouts can have on recovery gels. The gel formula combines 15g of protein and 20g of carbohydrates with BCAAs and glutamine for a comprehensive recovery supplement, whether you’re running long distances or working out at the gym.

Myvegan protein snack box: Was £13.99, now £7.64, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

This vegan protein snack box contains seven different plant-based protein snacks, including the brand’s popular chocolate chip double dough brownie. The high-protein treats are designed to support an active lifestyle, with each snack supporting muscle growth and maintenance. You’ll find a mix of flavours and textures, including cookies and caramel-layered bars.

Keen to track your workouts? Take a look at our guide to the best fitness trackers that will get you moving, from Fitbit to Garmin