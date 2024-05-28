Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

No matter how ambitious the fitness goals you’ve set yourself this year, you have the choice of an overwhelming range of supplements, protein snacks and sports kit designed to help you reach them more easily and more safely.

One of the biggest new names in this arena is Myprotein. Alongside its top-selling protein powders, the fitness brand’s range has expanded to include everything from snackable protein bars and brownies to women’s and men’s activewear and training gear.

Myprotein is currently running its “impact week sale”, which sees the price of almost every product in its online store reduced by up to 70 per cent. To help you stock up on your fitness essentials for less, or maybe try out something new, we’ve rounded up the best Myprotein deals to shop today.

Myprotein impact whey protein powder 1kg: Was £41.99, now £18.03, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

One of Myprotein’s day-one products, impact whey protein powder provides 23g of protein per serving and comes in bags of up to 5kg. In our review of the best protein powders, our tester was impressed by the 40 flavours on offer – which include wildcards like tiramisu, strawberry cream and buttered popcorn – all made without the use of any extra sweeteners.

Buy now

Myprotein oat flapjack, box of 12: Was £19.99, now £16.75, Myprotein.com

( My protein )

Forget those chalky, bitter protein bars of old. The latest generation of workout snacks actually taste great, meaning you no longer have to suffer through your post-gym pick-me-up. Myprotein flapjacks count among the best protein bars, scoring top marks for taste and packing in 20g of protein per bar. Our tester called them “moreish, great tasting, buttery soft and containing more protein than many other bars out there”.

Buy now

Myprotein get stronger bundle: Was £41.98, now £23.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

If you’re strength training, this Myprotein bundle deal is designed to help you achieve your goals more easily. It includes a 40-serving bag of Myprotein’s top-selling impact whey protein, coupled with a pack of impact creatine to help enhance your performance. Prep your shakes with the included shaker and find tips, meals and more in the Myprotein guide to getting stronger.

Buy now

Myprotein MP women’s power leggings: Was £34, now £10.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Making an appearance in our round-up of the best workout leggings, Myprotein’s power leggings are called a “game-changer” by our tester. “Made of cotton touch, quick-drying fabric with a hydrophilic finish, they felt far thicker than most other pairs we tested but were not at all restrictive.” This pair starts at £10.99 in the Myprotein sale, but if they’re not right for you check out the rest of the brand’s activewear range for up to 70 per cent off.

Buy now

Myprotein energy gel elite, 20 x 50g: Was £22.99, now £9.54, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Energy gels are a long-distance runner’s best friend, combining carbohydrates, electrolytes, fructose and vitamins to help reduce tiredness and fatigue, as well as aid in your post-workout recovery. Myprotein’s blend contains 25g carbs per 50g tube and comes in packs of 20, which are on sale for £9.54. That’s just 47p each.

Buy now

Myprotein the pre-workout, 320g: Was £32.49, now £14.81, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s pre-workout supplement powder comprises an “explosive” blend of caffeine and creatine, helping you to improve concentration, increase alertness and improve your body’s endurance before and during exercise. You can choose between four flavours, including fruit punch and blue raspberry. Right now you can save £17.78 on the popular supplement.

Buy now

