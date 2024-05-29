Myprotein’s workout clothing for men will help you perform at your best

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding that perfect workout tee or running shorts is hard. When you’re heading to the gym, you need to dress for the occasion, and we don’t just mean picking a T-shirt that makes you look swole.

Whether it’s a challenging Hyrox session or you’re hitting up the bench, beyond looking good, the gear you wear can actually make a difference in how you perform. While Myprotein is better known for – hold the gasp – high-quality protein, the brand also has various clothing lines that cover function, form and aesthetics.

Myprotein has a range of lightweight, stretchy performance tops that keep you cool and comfortable. There’s the velocity collection, for instance, which boasts a mesh fabric that’s designed for running, and a tempo collection, for those really gruelling high-intensity workouts.

If you’re seeking an upgrade on your workout gear, we’ve picked out some of our favourite high-performance clothes that will help you gain a new PB while looking your best.

MP men’s velocity short-sleeve T-shirt: £11.99, Myprotein.com

Sweat-wicking and quick-drying, Myprotein’s velocity performance T-shirt will make sure that you stay cool during any cardio workout. Made from a breathable fabric, the tee also boasts an antimicrobial finish, which should stop your clothes from getting smelly after a few wears. It comes in XS, S and M sizes, fits like a regular and can be bought in either black or khaki.

MP men’s two-in-one training shorts: £30.99, Myprotein.com

If you’re anything like us, you’re always looking for really durable, stretchy workout shorts that have pockets with zips. Myprotein’s two-in-one shorts feature an inner jersey layer with a four-way stretch fabric and side split hems for maximum movement. Best of all, there are mesh pockets that, yes, have zips so your phone stops falling out when you’re moving about.

MP men’s performance short-sleeve T-shirt: £15.99, Myprotein.com

Myprotein’s performance T-shirt is a great option for weight training. Made to maximise comfort, the brand says it provides support during any exercise and features a stretchy, soft-touch fabric and raglan sleeves for comfort to help increase your range of motion. There is a bigger selection of sizes and colours for the performance tee, ranging from XXS to XXL.

MP men’s training base layer compression shorts: £9.99, Myprotein.com

If no one’s introduced you to compression shorts before, let us have the honour. If you’re feeling your muscles ache after a huge squat session, then compression shorts could help. They’re super tight, putting pressure on your muscles and increasing blood flow to your legs. That helps reduce the impact of DOMS. Myprotein’s compression shorts offer support throughout every set and boast stay-dry sweat-wicking technology.

MP men’s training joggers: £14.99, Myprotein.com

These slim-fit jogging bottoms are great for everyday exercise and boast cover-stitched seams for maximum comfort and welt pockets on the side, so your things stay safe. Said to be comfortable, they come in a regular fit and sizes from XXS to XXXL.

MP men’s tempo T-shirt: £12.99, Myprotein.com

You need to stay mobile when you’re hitting the gym, and Myprotein’s tempo T-shirt will keep you moving with speed. With a four-way stretch material, mesh panels for ventilation and sweat-wicking technology, you’ll stay cool, dry and comfortable while working out. Plus, it contains an antimicrobial coating, so it should stay fresher for longer.

