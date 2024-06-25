Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you prefer to workout in the evening rather than the morning, how do you energise yourself before your session? That pre-gym energy surge that fires you up through caffeine can leave you wired long after the last rep.

However, gym goers are finding that there is a way to get a boost of energy that doesn’t involve caffeine thanks to the origin pre-workout stim-free powder (£21.74, Myprotein.com). This delivers a different kind of uplift, free from jitters and crashes, offering a more stable way to improve performance and help with focus and motivation.

Ingredients are proven to help with muscular endurance, oxygen delivery and energy production within the body. One scoop mixed with water 30 minutes before a workout could help you do more reps, lift heavier or both. Here’s all we know about how it can help improve performance without affecting sleep.

Myprotein origin pre-workout stim-free sour apples flavour: £21.74, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

With a flavour designed to taste like a a crisp, sour apple exploding on your tastebuds, the Origin stim-free preworkout can wake you up from the first sip.

But the magic lies in the ingredients that kick in around 30 minutes after drinking a scoop of the powder mixed in with 300ml - 400ml of water. There’s 8g of citrulline malate to support nitric oxide production, leading to improved blood flow and those coveted muscle pumps, making your muslces pop at the end of a workout.

Beetroot Extract delivers a natural source of nitrates, further enhancing circulation. Choline Bitartrate tackles mental fatigue, with the goal of helping keep the brain focused and sharp throughout a workout and L-tyrosine aids with the smooth communication of neurotransmitters to up motivation and mood.

Each tub contains 30 servings, so it works out as less than £1 per use for something that tastes delicious and will help you skip into the gym feeling like a warrior, no matter what else has gone on in your day beforehand.

Buy now

