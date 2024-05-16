This Myprotein weightlifting belt will give you excellent lower back support

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re a gym-goer, you may have noticed some people with lifting belts strapped around their waists as they deadlift, squat, or do other big moves.

Traditionally made with leather and heavy-duty double buckled straps, they make the wearer look like they are about to smash out reps of 100kg+ weights. But they do have benefits for everyone in the gym, especially if you want to lift heavier or change your body shape.

To put on muscle mass, you need to constantly challenge the body to lift heavier weights. But heavy compound exercises such as deadlifts and weighted squats put your lower back under a lot of stress, so a good lifting belts will help reduce some of this.

By creating a little intra-abdominal and thoracic pressure, a good weightlifting belt will help you feel more stable so that there’s less pressure on your lower back and core. And a good belt doesn’t have to be expensive either, as Myprotein has proved by slashing the price of its durable, top quality leather weightlifting belt to less than £15. Here’s everything we know about what it can do.

Myprotein leather weightlifting belt: £14.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein.com )

Crafted from high-quality leather, this belt offers the perfect blend of comfort and support for your lower back. The better the quality of the leather, the softer the belt feels when worn and Myprotein emphasizes that its leather is the best of the best. This is important as you don’t want to feel anything digging in or rubbing when you’re mid-movement.

This belt is designed to help you lift free from distarctions and will stay in place for the whole of the lift too, thanks to a double buckle system that ensures a secure fit.

You can choose from three band sizes with options for small, medium and large size waists, up to 40in. Plus, each belt has eight further sizing options along the strap to guarantee a personalised level of tightness.

With duarable leather and sizing options that adjust as you change shape, this £14.99 gym essential is designed to last a lifetime.

