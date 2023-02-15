9 best head torches to light up your route on outdoor adventures

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the daylight hours are shorter in winter, one of the most useful running accessories you can equip yourself with is a headtorch. Not only will it help you see where you’re going and avoid tripping over obstacles, it will also keep you safe on the road, by making you more visible, even if you run in an area that has streetlamps.

They’re incredibly easy to use, too – simply make sure the battery is charged, strap on the head torch, hit the power button and look in the direction you need to illuminate.

Some head torches also come with a chest strap, so you have the option of wearing it on your head or around your body. We’ve included a couple of them in our round-up, with the advantage being you never have to think about moving your head, as it will automatically light up the direction in which you’re running.

When considering a head torch, think carefully about brightness – you don’t want to blind others you’re running with. A light’s intensity is measured in units of lumens. Lights with less than 300 lumens are more than enough for urban areas, whereas 300-plus is more suited to countryside adventures and trails. Each head torch offers a different beam distance too – some will light your path up to 100m in front of you, if you really want to floodlight your path, but this is likely to annoy other pavement users if you’re running in busy environments.

If you’re a sweaty runner (that’s most of us, surely?), the material of the band that holds the torch in place is important. A chafed red line around the top of your forehead is never a good look. A decent running torch should have a lightweight, breathable band that’s comfortable to wear.

How we tested

We laced up before sunset and after dark, trying out the running head torches in urban environments and parks. We tested the torches on lit-up pavements in the early morning before any other street users were about, and also tried them while running home from the office when it was dark but the streets were filled with commuters and people enjoying post-work drinks outside pubs.

We covered a variety of distances, to fully assess the comfort of the head torches and ensure they didn’t become a distraction or leave a mark. Several runs were carried out in the rain, to test the torches’ suitability in wet conditions, too.

Head torches come in a range of shapes and sizes (Zoe Griffin)

The best head torches for 2023 are: