9 best head torches to light up your route on outdoor adventures

As the daylight hours are shorter in winter, one of the most useful running accessories you can equip yourself with is a headtorch. Not only will it help you see where you’re going and avoid tripping over obstacles, it will also keep you safe on the road, by making you more visible, even if you run in an area that has streetlamps.
They’re incredibly easy to use, too – simply make sure the battery is charged, strap on the head torch, hit the power button and look in the direction you need to illuminate.
Some head torches also come with a chest strap, so you have the option of wearing it on your head or around your body. We’ve included a couple of them in our round-up, with the advantage being you never have to think about moving your head, as it will automatically light up the direction in which you’re running.
When considering a head torch, think carefully about brightness – you don’t want to blind others you’re running with. A light’s intensity is measured in units of lumens. Lights with less than 300 lumens are more than enough for urban areas, whereas 300-plus is more suited to countryside adventures and trails. Each head torch offers a different beam distance too – some will light your path up to 100m in front of you, if you really want to floodlight your path, but this is likely to annoy other pavement users if you’re running in busy environments.
If you’re a sweaty runner (that’s most of us, surely?), the material of the band that holds the torch in place is important. A chafed red line around the top of your forehead is never a good look. A decent running torch should have a lightweight, breathable band that’s comfortable to wear.
How we tested
We laced up before sunset and after dark, trying out the running head torches in urban environments and parks. We tested the torches on lit-up pavements in the early morning before any other street users were about, and also tried them while running home from the office when it was dark but the streets were filled with commuters and people enjoying post-work drinks outside pubs.
We covered a variety of distances, to fully assess the comfort of the head torches and ensure they didn’t become a distraction or leave a mark. Several runs were carried out in the rain, to test the torches’ suitability in wet conditions, too.
The best head torches for 2023 are:
- Best head torch overall – Petzl iko core headtorch: £73, Millets.co.uk
- Best head torch for beginner runners – Knog outdoor quokka run headlamp: £22.41, Amazon.co.uk
- Best head torch for value – Ledlenser NEO5R running head torch with chest strap: £54.95, Ledlenser.co.uk
- Best head torch for visibility – Silva trail runner free H: £99.99, Silvasweden.uk
- Best head torch for trail runs – Decathlon evadict ontrail 900 lumens trail running frontal lamp: £49,99, Decathlon.co.uk
- Best head torch for commuters – Proviz LED360 antares headlamp: £33.99, Provizsports.com
- Best head torch for runners who like roads and trails – Petzl swift E095BA01 headlamp RL: £79.57, Amazon.co.uk
- Best head torch for freedom of movement – Proviz LED360 chest light: £27.62, Provizsports.com
- Best head torch for multiple outdoor activities – Ledlenser MH3 head torch: £39.95, Ledlenser.co.uk