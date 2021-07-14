There can be a lot to consider when it comes to buying running shoes. If you have wide feet, flat arches or bunions, then it can become an even trickier quest to find the right pair that offers up support, performance, comfort and style.

So where should you start? Celebrity osteopath, Anisha Joshi advises picking shoes that offer extra support and more structure. “Cushioned shoes allow for greater shock absorption,” she says, describing it as vital as cushioned soles will provide more bounce.

“If you’re a runner, you must ensure you are wearing properly fitting shoes,” she stresses. “The main benefit of a proper fit is good stability and support for your foot, which will allow your desired level of running and activity.”

Ill-fitting shoes have been prominently linked to foot pain, especially in the forefoot, explains Joshi, naming the main culprit of this as shoes that constrict your toes and don’t allow them enough room to move freely. So, as well as keeping an eye out for wide fit specific shoes, cushioned soles and good stability, it’s worth paying attention to the toe box and opting for one that is slightly wider (though not so roomy that you’re slipping and sliding around).

While it’s possible to find wide fit running shoes online, it’s best (if you can) to visit a shop where professionals can assess your feet and gait, then advise you. Although, keep in mind that wide fit options of popular styles might not be as readily available, being considered as more niche. To give some context, our reviewer was once told years ago there was only one shoe in the running store that would be suitable for her wide feet, with their flat arches, hereditary bunion and tendency to overpronate.

Read more:

So, in a bid to make sure those of us needing a wider shoe are not overlooked, we’ve rounded up the best running shoes suitable for those with wide feet. Most of the options we tried come in a specific wide fit, but there are a couple in the mix that don’t, but which we thought offered a roomy and effective option. On our mission, we laced up our trainers and hit the road, park, trails and anywhere else we could get our jog on.

The best wide fit running shoes for 2021 are:

Best overall – Brooks glycerin 19: £140, Brooksrunning.com

– Brooks glycerin 19: £140, Brooksrunning.com Best for long runs – New Balance fresh foam 880v11: £120, Newbalance.co.uk

– New Balance fresh foam 880v11: £120, Newbalance.co.uk Best for trail running – Columbia montrail FKT trail running shoe: £66, Columbiasportswear.co.uk

– Columbia montrail FKT trail running shoe: £66, Columbiasportswear.co.uk Best for running on track or racing – On women’s cloudflow wide: £130, On-running.com

– On women’s cloudflow wide: £130, On-running.com Best heel support – New Balance fresh foam 860v11: £107. 99, Northernrunner.com

– New Balance fresh foam 860v11: £107. 99, Northernrunner.com Best for orthotics – Saucony echelon 8: £125, Saucony.com

– Saucony echelon 8: £125, Saucony.com Best for road running shoes – 361° nemesis women's road running shoes: £114.99, Northernrunner.com

Brooks glycerin 19 Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 Weight: 255.1g

255.1g Drop: 10mm

10mm Available in wide fit? Yes There’s a lot to like here. Brooks’ glycerin 19 is a comfortable, supportive and beautifully styled shoe. As well as options when it comes to fit (narrow, medium and wide), the brand’s fabulous proprietary cushioning material is both light and super soft (without being spongy). On our first run with these trainers – a casual 5k – we were impressed by how responsive and springy it was. It straddled the line between comfort and stability really well, with a firm and supportive ankle, cushioned sole and a stretchy mesh upper. We also liked how the shoe’s mesh upper allowed for more movement amongst the toes and also aids breathability. There’s a good amount of space in the toe box, without it feeling loose or like your toes are slipping around. All in all, it proved to be a firm and stable ride, transitioning smoothly from road to grass and trail, plus working well on both shorter and longer runs. We’re also a big fan of the ice flow, navy and pink colourway (although the nightshadow, black and blue looks like a nice option if you prefer darker colours) and the navy, blue and nightlife option in the men’s version (£140, Brooksrunning.com). If you’re still unsure, then Brooks offers a handy 90-day test run, so if they’re not quite right for you, you can return them for free. Buy now £ 140 , Brooksrunning.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Balance fresh foam 880v11 Best: For long runs Rating: 9/10 Weight: 247g

247g Drop: 10mm

10mm Available in wide fit? Yes New Balance describes its fresh foam 880v11 as a “workhorse” of a shoe, and after our test runs it’s clear to see why. There’s no compromise when it comes to comfort, with an ultra-cushioned midsole and moulded footbed. In fact, the first time we slipped on the shoe, we were impressed at how they fitted like a glove, with no rubbing, chafing or a rigidness that needed breaking in. A moulded external heel is also designed to help control heel movement, which is particularly handy if you overpronate. We also liked how the laces of the shoe had some stretch to them, just making it that tad bit easier to tie them up. A mesh upper again was helpful in giving toes room to move and allowing extra air flow, although it’s worth noting that the double jacquard mesh is on the firmer side. We tried them in a wide-fit, UK size 5.5 and although they did fit well, they did seem to come up slightly smaller in size compared to the other running trainers we tried. A real plus point though is that these shoes are available in both a wide and extra wide fit. Both the women’s and men’s version (£120, Newbalance.co.uk) have a more neutral colourway option available, but there are also a couple of more vibrant versions on offer too. Buy now £ 120 , Newbalance.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Columbia montrail FKT trail running shoe Best: For trail running Rating: 7/10 Weight: 248g

248g Drop: 8mm

8mm Available in wide fit? No This award-winning shoe from specialist trail running brand Columbia had us both excited and worried. Excited because surely this outdoorsy, adventure loving brand knows what it’s doing when it comes to the technicality of a trail running shoe, but worried because on opening the box, we were struck by the slim – and dare we say, narrow – proportions of the shoe. Even though we’d heard that the Columbia montrail FKT was suited to casual runners with wide feet, we were afraid that we wouldn’t get our wide UK size 5.5 feet into them. Well, we were pleasantly surprised that actually they did fit, didn’t rub and left enough wiggle room for our toes. In line with the design and style of trail shoes, these aren’t the most cushioned running shoes, although saying that, there is some supportive and reactive cushioning in the heel. As earlier mentioned they’re also narrower than traditional running shoes, but are deemed wider in the world of trail running shoes, thanks in part to the stretchy upper mesh and elasticated shoe laces. On a run on our local wooded trails, the 4mm deep outsole lugs meant we had excellent grip and traction. Our feet felt stable and protected, although it’s worth noting that the mesh upper might get a bit soggy running through the woods during more autumnal or winter weather. We tried the shoes in the reef, gulf stream colourway which is a vivid turquoise and offers a nice flash of colour in the mud, branches and stones when running on a trail. The men’s version (£66, Columbiasportswear.co.uk) also has a nice bright red or bright blue and lemon-yellow colourways. The seamless textile upper has welded overlays and the power-mesh sock left our feet feeling securely ensconced, which are both nice touches for added comfort. Buy now £ 66 , Columbiasportswear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} On women’s cloudflow wide Best: For running on track/racing Rating: 7.5/10 Weight: 198g

198g Drop: 6mm

6mm Available in wide fit? Yes Opening the On box, we were immediately impressed with the style and design of these. In the rock and rose-pink colourway, they’re stylish and modern, while the structure of the shoe is both lightweight and supportive. They’re not as generous in the wide fit as the others we tried, so on the first go our tester felt they were quite rigid and unyielding, especially around their bunion. As we settled into the run though, the initial discomfort eased and we could focus on the performance of the shoe and how lightweight they are: at under 200g, they’re the lightest shoe we tested. This is one of the latest launches from the Swiss running apparel brand and we’re very happy to see a wide fit option added to their offerings. The polyester used in the trainer is around 70 per cent recycled, with 20 per cent of total materials in the shoe being of recycled content. Given their lightness, speed and harder sole, we found the shoes to be a better bet when it came to shorter intervals, either on road or on track, while those who race may want to opt for them on 5k or 10k race days. A men’s wide fit version is also available (£140, On-running.com). Buy now £ 130 , On-running.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Balance fresh foam 860v11 Best: Heel support Rating: 8.5/10 Weight: 263g

263g Drop: 8mm

8mm Available in wide fit? Yes These fresh foam 860v11 running shoes from New Balance are nicely cushioned, well-constructed and felt plush, according to our male tester. He was impressed with the luxurious feel of the shoe, likening it to sliding on a slipper, thanks to the shoe’s ortholite sockliner and bootie upper construction which hugs the foot. Again, New Balance has delivered a lightweight and cushioned shoe, thanks to its fresh foam technology. The real standout for our tester though, was the ultra heel design which hugs the back of the foot and lower part of the ankle. It felt supportive and contributed to a nice, snug fit overall. Our tester tried the shoes on a number of runs and felt they were a go-to shoe for longer training runs or long-distance racing. A men’s extra wide fit is also available in this model (£120, Newbalance.co.uk), as is a women’s wide fit version (£120, Newbalance.co.uk). Buy now £ 107.99 , Northernrunner.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Saucony echelon 8 Best: For orthotics Rating: 8.5/10 Weight: 309g

309g Drop: 8mm

8mm Available in wide fit? No Although technically not a wide-fit shoe, this is still a great option for those of us with wider feet. It’s orthotic friendly and has supreme cushioning, which leaves you feeling super springy. The shoes are on the chunkier side with a higher platform, and although they’re not as eye-catching as some of the other designs we tried, they still make for a smart running shoe that’ll compliment the rest of your kit. It’s this wide base design though, that makes them so well suited to those with wider feet, plus it provides extra support and stability. This trainer was the heaviest of the shoes we tried, which didn’t bother us too much for training runs and interval sessions, but means it probably wouldn’t be the one we reach for on race day. We also like the mesh toe box, which again is great for breathability and gave us enough room to move our toes in comfort. Overall, we were very impressed with how well this shoe delivered for a wider foot with flat arches and a bunion, despite not coming in a specific wide-fit. It would definitely be a shoe we’d reach for on days when we fancied superior stability and comfort over smashing any PBs. The echelon 8 is also available in a men’s version( £125, Saucony.com) Buy now £ 125 , Saucony.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 361° nemesis women's road running shoes Best: For road running Rating: 7.5/10 Weight: 246g

246g Drop: 9mm

9mm Available in wide fit? Yes Crafted by a team of industry experts, this footwear and running apparel brand pride themselves on trying to support all runners, making the activity and sport inclusive, not exclusive. We tried the brand’s nemesis road running shoes, which came in an understated blue-grey colour, with splashes of a graphic print on the side. Although these came in a wide fit, we did find they came up slightly narrower than some of the other wide-fit running trainers we tried and needed a bit of wearing in, particularly across the toe box where the material is quite rigid. They did feel supportive though and are one of the brand’s most stability focused shoes. The brand also states the shoes are a top choice for runners who overpronate, thanks to a longer medial post, which is a device within the midsole that is firmer than the rest of the sole. We found that these were a pair we’d reach for when running to meet friends or running home after a social meeting, as the unobtrusive design means they blended in well in a way some flashier running shoes don’t. A men’s version is also available (£114.99, Northernrunner.com) Buy now £ 114.99 , Northernrunner.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Wide fit running shoes We were very impressed with the Brook’s glycerin 19 as they ticked a lot of boxes. They were supportive, comfortable, stylish and performed really well. The New Balance fresh foam 880v11 was a close second as we loved their cushioned and cosy feel. Saucony’ echelon 8 also gained our admiration for being such a supportive option for wide feet, despite not coming in a specific wide-fit option. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on sports and outdoor gear, try the links below: Go Outdoors discount codes

Nike discount codes Check out our runners’ guide to the best kit, plus some handy tips on getting started

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.