8 best boxing gloves that really pack a punch

Whether you’re hitting a punch-bag in the gym or fortunate enough to have one at home, using a good pair of boxing bag gloves is essential.

The main factor to consider when choosing appropriate gloves is the fit, which is usually assessed by trying a set of gloves on first, ideally with the guidance of an expert. Champs Bxing Ltd, based in Kent, sells a wide range of gloves online but also has a physical store where customers can be advised on purchases by company owner Frankie Phillips, who has boxed at amateur and professional level.

Frankie says that “it’s best to come down to a store and try the glove on, so you can see which pair fits best and what’s most comfortable – everyone has a different preference and a different hand size.” But if you are planning to order online – and during lockdown that’s an inevitability – make sure you utilise the sizing charts offered by most manufacturers on their websites.

Another consideration is whether to choose gloves with Velcro fastening or laces. The latter is customarily considered to offer better wrist support, but advances in Velcro design and technology have been rapid in recent years. “If you’re using gloves at home a Velcro strap is always easier,” Frankie points out. “With laces you need someone else to help you get your gloves on and fastened properly.”

You should also consider what material your boxing gloves are made out of. Traditionalists prefer leather, arguing it is longer lasting.

However, advanced forms of polyurethane (PU) have been developed which many boxers and manufacturers now believe outperform and outlast leather alternatives.

Be particularly wary of budget gloves as they are likely to utilise inferior PU, which wears down or splits quite quickly. Cheaper gloves are also more likely to contain inferior padding and are generally not worth the investment.

Paying for a premium glove which offers greater durability is, in the long run, far more economical. This is why we’ve largely avoided the cheapest brands and models in our testing because, quite simply, where the health and safety of your hands and wrists are concerned, we don’t think they’re worth taking a risk on.

That’s also why – whenever possible – you should further protect your fists with handwraps and, if you suffer from osteoporosis or osteoarthritis in the hands, wrists, or shoulders, then it’s best to steer clear of any activity that involves you hitting a target.

Rival RB1 ultra bag gloves Since its establishment in 2003, this Canadian manufacturer has proved itself arguably the most innovative brand on the market, and has spawned many imitators in terms of graphic and technical design. This is their original and influential bag glove. One of these gloves’ most impressive assets is the high level of stability offered by the Velcro strap which utilises a “Wrist Lock” system, helping to prevent unintentional buckling when throwing a punch. We found the layered and high-quality foam provided excellent hand protection, while the gloves fit snugly and comfortably and absorbed the shock and impact of punches extremely well. The superior PU used for the outer casing ensures that these gloves are an excellent long-term investment, while the graphic design is a pleasing mix of traditional and modern. In short, this is a premium product, offering fantastic value, comfort and longevity. Buy now £ 99.99 , Rival Boxing UK {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Unorthodoxx the black mamba glove Getting your sizing right is vital if you’re a female boxer, a demographic that is fast growing but often ignored. Most bag gloves aimed at women are only distinguishable by their smaller size and pink colouring. Unorthodoxx are the first – and currently only – brand to cater exclusively for female boxers. These gloves are designed for bag work or sparring. Strikingly designed and utilising traditional and aesthetically pleasing cowhide leather, the makers claim the design minimises “floating in the glove” syndrome which often afflicts female boxers if they wear an ill-fitting glove. These gloves are a well-made and good quality product which provided excellent comfort and support. If you’re a male boxer with smaller hands they could also suit you. Buy now £ 65 , Unorthodoxx {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cleto Reyes bag gloves Mexican brand Cleto Reyes have been a popular choice among boxing aficionados since being first approved for use in a world championship contest back in 1945. Handmade in Mexico City, they create beautiful products. However, it’s important to note that these are what is known in the trade as “mitts” as opposed to gloves. Mitts have less padding and hence are lighter in weight and less bulky, with either no or little padding on the thumb. Mitts are easier to transport and store and you can use them to hit a punch bag with greater power and less resistance. The high quality and craftsmanship of these gloves was obvious when we slipped them on. We found the wrist support and fit to be good and they offered a real sense of thrill and satisfaction when hitting a bag. Buy now £ 97.99 , WBC {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Twins air flow bag gloves Twins originated as a Muay Thai brand in Thailand in 1992 and are not as widely known or used in Europe and the United States as they should be. In their homeland, however, they are a major player. These are also mitts as opposed to gloves, and thus smaller fitting and with less padding. We found the effective ventilation provided by the breathable mesh in the palm area a real plus. A further bonus is the fact these gloves were very easy to slip on due to the elastic wrist, making them ideal for beginners. Handmade in Thailand, this product also scores particularly well in terms of durability, thanks to the good quality of the materials and production process. Buy now £ 64.99 , Muaythai-Boxing {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Di Nardo training gloves If it’s luxurious customisation you’re after then the “Ferrari of boxing gloves” may be the brand for you. Handcrafted in Turin these gloves are not cheap, but they are an aesthete’s delight. As we pulled them on, they oozed comfort, and the materials used are top of the range, including kevlar thread stitching and full grain calfskin leather which has been vegetable tanned. The customisation options allow you to tailor the gloves to your specific needs. For example, you can choose Velcro or laced closure, or a hybrid system – the Velcro gloves we tried gave excellent support and protection. These gloves do come with a hefty price tag, but once you’ve invested in a pair, Di Nardo offers a padding replacement service at no extra cost. Buy now £ 1097.39 , Di Nardo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Everlast powerlock pro hook and loop training gloves Established in 1910 in the Bronx, Everlast are one of the powerhouse brands in boxing. Their powerlock training gloves ticked our boxes with regards to comfort and wrist support, and offered good shock absorption when hitting a heavy bag. The padding on the Powerlock gloves didn’t strike us as being as thick or reliable as some other brands though, and the craftsmanship wasn’t as impressive either. In terms of durability and longevity, Everlast don’t, in our view, match up to alternatives such as Rival and Twins – wearing these gloves we got the sense of something functional and effective, rather than special. Nevertheless, if you’re a beginner the reasonable price point makes this mass-produced offering worthy of consideration. Buy now £ 56.99 , Sports Direct {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sandee cool-tec velcro leather boxing gloves Another well-made and well-regarded Thai brand, these gloves are popular in Muay Thai circles but we found them to also work well for traditional boxing bag work. The wrist support was thick and sturdy and the sizing was excellent. The “Cool-Tec” selling point, which refers to the breathable mesh used on the upper palm area, certainly assisted with drying the gloves out after a workout, but it didn’t seem to have much effect during training itself in terms of cooling the hands. The same model are also available in children’s sizes. Buy now £ 71.99 , Sandee Boxing {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MCD blast boxing gloves MCD were established in 2009 and entered the boxing market in 2015. These gloves are well worth a look if your budget is low to mid-range. Made of decent quality leather they adapted nicely to our hand size. We found the gloves comfortable and they seemed to also offer secure protection, while the wrist support via the hook and loop Velcro strap was sturdy enough. A good value offering, although not as durable or well-made as higher priced offerings. Buy now £ 34.99 , The Boxing Gloves {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

