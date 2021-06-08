8 best cricket bats that are worth getting your whites on for

Apparently, researchers at the University of Cambridge have discovered that cricket bats made from bamboo are the future of the game, producing a bat that is 22 per cent stiffer, is more sustainable, that provides a larger sweet spot and is cheaper to produce.

It all sounds very promising for the spread of cricket, but in the meantime, there’s no better sound to many across the UK than leather on willow, as the ball rips away from the bat to the boundary. At least, that’s the theory: more often than not, the sound is leather on the wicket and a long walk back to the clubhouse. That shouldn’t, however, dissuade us from investing in a good bat for those rare good shots.

There are a few elements to look out for when choosing a bat. Handle and blade (the body of the bat) size can be important – longer handles and blades produce more momentum for big hitters, while shorter handles and blades help batters with their reactive handling.

Position and size of the bat’s sweet spot – where the connection will be the purest – is also something to consider, as this can affect the overall balance of the bat. A sweet spot in the middle of the bat’s blade will, on the whole, lead to a more balanced bat, while a sweet spot lower down can benefit an offensive game on the front foot.

Balance is key, as anything slightly out of balance can affect the bat’s pick up: that is, how the weight is distributed as you lift the bat. It means that a heavier, well-balanced bat can actually feel much lighter than a bat with less overall weight but poor weight distribution.

The right bat also depends on the conditions you’ll be playing in. A bouncier pitch more likely demands a bat with a lighter pick up and higher sweet spot, for all the bouncers that might come your way. Traditional British wickets tend to be on the slower side, resulting in a lower bounce of the ball: in this case, you might be able to invest in a bat with a lower sweet spot, to connect nicely with a flatter delivery. A good rule of thumb is that a lighter pick up offers more control for a batter, while a heavier pick up focuses on generating power through the bat.

Bat prices vary depending on size, design, handle and grade of wood used: when it comes to willow, Grade 1+ is the very best available, but grade four is still more than acceptable for most players. It’s also not an exact science, as the wood isn’t made in a lab: this is real English willow, a beautiful tree that provides the best cricket bats around, but will never produce two exact replicas. Luckily, there are plenty of expert craftspeople around to provide the very best bat for you to swing wildly with at a wide ball.

You can get a great bat for £100-200, one that will last you years if you give it the proper care and attention it deserves. However, there are options above that price range that can really set your game apart from the rest. Now it’s just a matter of being able to actually hit the ball, and you’re away…

These are the best cricket bats for 2021:

Woodstock tour de force 2021 Best: Overall The Tour De Force is a bat that really should command a much higher price. Handmade in Woodstock’s Shropshire workshop, bats are made using the same processes that founder John Newsome used in his back garden workshop more than a decade ago. The Tour De Force was recently rated highly in Cricketer Magazine’s “Gear of the Year” issue, and we can see why: it’s bulky without being too heavy, with a large swell towards the toe that produces explosive hitting, perfect for front foot players. It also happens to look beautiful, coming in 10 different colour ways. There’s a quintessentially English feel to the Tour De Force, perfect for striding in to bat – and if you’re like us, most likely swiftly striding back to the clubhouse. At least you’ll look good doing so. Buy now £ 225 , Woodstockcricket.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Balance TC 1260 Best: To channel Joe Root If it’s good enough for the England captain, it’s good enough for us. Joe Root’s bat of choice when stepping out to the crease, the TC 1260 is made from Grade One English willow. Those of us who like to swat away at bouncers will gain confidence from the high placement of the sweet spot and the resulting light pick up will help us ping it along the floor to the boundary (in theory). Buy now £ 379.99 , Allroundercricket.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Newbery n-series Best: Budget bat It’s astounding that Newbery has managed to include everything it has in the N-Series for under £100. The bat has a huge profile considering its price, with thick edges and a weighty toe. The bat’s low sweet spot helps batters with a solid, strong connection, and Newbery gives customers a choice of 11 colour ways to customise their batting experience. It’s a very handy bat at an even handier price, perfect for late order batters or those just beginning their cricketing life. Buy now £ 99.99 , Newbery.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kookaburra kahuna lite Best: For Twenty20 A maximum weight of 2lb 8 1/2 oz makes Kookaburra’s Kahuna Lite a matchstick maestro, perfect for players who need to score runs as quickly as humanly possible. The shorter blade and longer handle are geared towards this rapid scoring, creating faster bat speed and momentum. The oval grip also ensures that bat movement in the hand is kept to a minimum – until you hit a particularly good six that needs a showman’s twirl. Buy now £ 176.49 , Allroundercricket.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Willow Twin range Best: For playing well and doing good Willow Twin’s hand-made bats are among the most beautiful available, with stunning designs and quality materials. Our pick of the bunch is the Triton, combining a long profile and sharp spine with a generous sweet spot bang in the middle of the blade to offer a bat for the true all-rounder. Besides the obvious quality of the brand’s bats, there’s an extra incentive to invest. When you buy a bat from the range, you become a “Willow Twin”, directly supporting a young person from the Change Foundation with your purchase. The Foundation’s programmes train, educate, and support young people on the path to employment and personal fulfilment, all through playing the sport we love. Not a bad feeling to have every time you put on the whites. Buy now £ 330 , Willowtwin.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gunn & Moore diamond L540 DXM Best: For Ashes reenactment The Diamond profile of bats from lauded English bat maker Gunn & Moore was designed with one of England’s greatest all-rounders, Ben Stokes, in mind. You can see how his signature approach to the game comes through in the bat: the shorter blade and large sweet spot combine to produce a bat that will go anywhere and do anything you want it to. We can’t promise that you’ll quite manage to reenact Stokes’s magnificent 135 not out against Australia, but with this bat in your hand, you’ll definitely fancy yourself to give it a go. Buy now £ 104.95 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Balance 2021 burn Best: For handsy players The Burn range has been a mainstay for New Balance for a while now, and we can see why. The blade is shorter than average, giving batters with quicker hand speed even more of an advantage. The sweet spot lands right in the middle, its versatility offering the opportunity to play all around the wicket with a consistent connection. This is for the handsy batter who’s noticed the opposition captain sneaking an extra slip in behind them. Buy now £ 153.49 , Allroundercricket.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gray-Nicolls blue MAAX 5 star junior Best: For junior players When it comes to cricket, Gray-Nicolls is a name that you can trust. Many of the game’s finest players have used the brand’s bats and equipment, with Amelia Kerr and Sirs Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss all preferring the storied English label. There’s no brand better placed to start as a junior, and our pick is the blue MAAX 5 star. It’s on the heavier side for a junior bat, but the large mid sweet spot helps heft any stray balls to the boundary and there’s a balance that creates a super light pick up. This bat is for enthusiastic youngsters that want to get to the crease ready to hit for the rope. Buy now £ 174.99 , Gray-nicolls.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

