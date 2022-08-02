9 best outdoor table tennis tables that serve up hours of ping pong fun

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email

If you love a game of ping pong but don’t have room for a table indoors, then there are a growing number of tables designed to be permanent outdoor fixtures to choose from.

This means you can be ready to play all year round and don’t have to worry about putting your bat through the TV after a particularly energetic forehand.

Obviously, if the table is going to last it needs to be constructed from durable, corrosion-resistant materials so it can not only weather the abuse of a year outdoors in the UK climate but also the battering it’s going to be subjected to when the ball is in play.

Some outdoor tables are totally weatherproof so you can just leave them exposed without worrying, while others will have to be folded and covered when not in use.

We think rigid tables are great because they’re just ready to go when you are, while foldable ones require a bit more effort to set up – although at least with one of these, you have the added advantage of keeping one half of the table raised to practice your shots when there’s no one else to play with.

Read more:

No matter which you choose, the table needs to be built for performance with a playing surface that’s thick enough to provide a consistent and playable bounce. We found that the thicker the playing surface (most often made from a laminate material that’s seriously weather resistant) the more bounce you’ll get.

How we tested

For the purposes of this round-up, we were looking at how easy the table was to move around. We also wanted to look out what else was included in the package in terms of bats and balls so that we could serve up the best options for all budgets.

The best outdoor table tennis tables for 2022 are:

Best table tennis table overall – Cornilleau pro 510m outdoor table: £849, Cornilleau.com

– Cornilleau pro 510m outdoor table: £849, Cornilleau.com Best table tennis table for gameplay – Kettler outdoor 3 table tennis table: £499, Kettler.co.uk

– Kettler outdoor 3 table tennis table: £499, Kettler.co.uk Best value-for-money table tennis table – Butterfly elite outdoor table tennis table: £379.99, Costco.co.uk

– Butterfly elite outdoor table tennis table: £379.99, Costco.co.uk Best table tennis table for design points – RS Barcelona you and me ping pong table: £2,290.75, Arredare.co.uk

– RS Barcelona you and me ping pong table: £2,290.75, Arredare.co.uk Best table tennis table for easy set up – Cornilleau 100X sport outdoor: £399, Cornilleau.com

– Cornilleau 100X sport outdoor: £399, Cornilleau.com Best table tennis table for improving players – Kettler Blue outdoor 10 table tennis table: £699, Kettler.co.uk

– Kettler Blue outdoor 10 table tennis table: £699, Kettler.co.uk Best table tennis table for beginners – Joola nova outdoor table tennis table with waterproof net set: £474, U-buy.co.uk

– Joola nova outdoor table tennis table with waterproof net set: £474, U-buy.co.uk Best table tennis table for fast rallies – Stiga performance outdoor 5mm blue table tennis table: £749.99, Just-rackets.co.uk

– Stiga performance outdoor 5mm blue table tennis table: £749.99, Just-rackets.co.uk Best table tennis table for schools and parks – Butterfly ultimate outdoor table tennis table: £1,599.99, Daviessport.co.uk

Cornilleau pro 510m outdoor table Best: Table tennis table overall Rating: 10/10 Totally weatherproof, this 7mm resin laminate table gave us plenty of in-game bounce and it looks great thanks to its corrosion-resistant zinc and aluminium alloy frame, fixed steel net and rounded base, which also means you’ll spend less time scrabbling around trying to catch your ball when it disappears under the table. The playing surface didn’t mark or scratch, even when some misfired shots meant that the bat connected with the table rather than the ball. There are buffers at each corner to keep the table kid-friendly and we loved the built-in storage for four bats and the very handy ball dispensers which ensured we were never far from a replacement. Bats and balls aren’t supplied with the table, so you’ll need to make room in your budget for them, but the table does come with an astonishing 10-year outdoor table guarantee from Cornilleau. You can pre-order the table for delivery between 30 August and 8 September. Buy now £ 849 , Cornilleau.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Kettler outdoor 3 table tennis table Best: Table tennis table for gameplay Rating: 9/10 This is a brand new table for 2021 from another big name. The tournament-size playing surface is covered in a 4mm melamine resin layer that gave us some of the best gameplay we had while testing. Rallies and smashes were fast and furious and we got plenty of bounce, allowing for subtle shots and plenty of spin. The four robust double wheels meant that we had no problem rolling the table where we needed it and the powder-coated steel frame means you can leave the table exposed to the elements without having to worry about the table degrading. There are side-mounted bat and ball holders, but you’ll have to buy these separately. Buy now £ 499 , Kettler.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Butterfly elite outdoor table tennis table Best: Value-for-money table tennis table Rating: 8/10 We enjoyed our time with this table from one of the most well-known brands in tournament table tennis because it provided plenty of bounce on its 4mm melamine playing surface. The table comes ready assembled and to get up and running, all you have to do is add some wheel brackets. It also comes supplied with two quality bats and three balls. The height adjusters on the legs make it easy to find a level playing surface, even on an uneven patio, and each half of the table has four wheels so portability was never a problem for us. We found that it folds easily in two and the quality cover provided makes for an effective barrier against the elements. Buy now £ 379.99 , Costco.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

RS Barcelona you and me ping pong table Best: Table tennis table for design points Rating: 7/10 This steel table was created by a Barcelona-based design studio to be practical and playable. It’s dual-purpose so you can play on the laminate surface or pack the net, paddles and balls away into a discreet drop-down drawer and eat dinner on a minimalist outdoor dining table. We found the laminate surface to be suitably hardwearing, offering good bounce and speed when the balls were flying across even the small and medium-sized table options available. Available in black and white versions, the manufacturer warns that the black table needs to be covered to prevent colour fade over time, but we thought the white table with the iroko wood legs looked stunning. If you still don’t think you’re getting your money’s worth – you’ll also get two bats and six balls with your order. Buy now £ 2290.75 , Arredare.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Cornilleau 100X sport outdoor Best: Table tennis table for easy set up Rating: 9/10 The 100X has a frame made from a corrosion-resistant alloy that looks stylish while clearly standing up to any inclement weather, so you can leave the table out all year round. If you do have some outside storage available, the table folds quickly thanks to Cornilleau’s push and lock system. Plus, the fixed tensible net makes it easy to transition from storage to playing mode in no time. We found it easy to move about because of the large double wheels, which let us roll the table over steps and raised areas of our outdoor space. The adjustable feet also worked well when levelling out the table. The 4mm laminate playing surface, available in grey or blue, gave us good rebound and we liked the soft finish that’s applied, which successfully reduced glare when playing in direct sunlight. Bats and balls aren’t included but there is built-in storage on the outside of the 100X’s centre panels so you won’t have to waste valuable playing time looking around for the right equipment, and this is all backed up by the manufacturer’s 10-year product guarantee. Buy now £ 399 , Cornilleau.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Kettler Blue outdoor 10 table tennis table Best: Table tennis table for improving players Rating: 9/10 Released this year, the blue outdoor 10 table from the German manufacturer boasts excellent build quality and a 10mm melamine playing board which offered up the kind of bounce that you’d more likely find on an indoor table made from wood. Like the series 3, the surface played very fast so if you’re really starting to get to grips with a range of shots, this table can take you to the next level in terms of allowing you to get used to the incredible speed of returns that you see in tournament games. The most expensive table in the Kettler outdoor range, it’s only £200 more than the series 3, but if you’re serious about your ping pong and play to a higher standard we’d recommend the extra outlay. Buy now £ 699 , Kettler.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Joola nova outdoor table tennis table with waterproof net set Best: Table tennis table for beginners Rating: 8/10 We got lots of playability from the 6mm aluminium plastic surface, which had lots of spring and released plenty of energy when the ball hit the table, making this a good option for beginners and children who might need a bit of help connecting with their shots. We found that the surface was also durable and took a lot of punishment without getting scratched or marked. Underneath is a rust-resistant, powder-coated frame which means you can keep the table up all year round, although the folding mechanism was effective if you have some storage. You also have the option of folding up half the table for single player practice – which, again, can really benefit those who are picking up a bat and ball for the first time. Bats and balls are not included. Buy now £ 474 , U-buy.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Stiga performance outdoor 5mm blue table tennis table Best: Table tennis table for fast rallies Rating: 7/10 The 5mm melanin hardwearing playing surface on this table ensured good bounce and high ball speed for faster shots. Stiga’s compact system means that the table is quick to fold up or leave one side up for some solo training. Stable and robust, the table also comes with the net included but you’ll have to buy bats and balls separately. The four sets of double wheels ensure the table can be moved easily too. Buy now £ 749.99 , Just-rackets.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Butterfly ultimate outdoor table tennis table Best: Table tennis table for schools and parks Rating: 7/10 If you’re looking to invest in a hardwearing outdoor table that anyone can just pitch up and play on then this heavy-duty table from butterfly has an 18mm anti-glare resin and ply playing surface that gives the kind of playback that professional players are used to. The polyurethane paint that coats the surface is totally weather-resistant and we found that the table is also wheelchair-friendly, meeting paralympic standards. The table is currently out of stock but we’re looking forward to it being back on 13 September. Buy now £ 1599.99 , Daviessports.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}