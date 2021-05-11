We admit it, the pandemic hasn’t been kind on our waistline, those gains we built up in 2019, or our wallets. With gyms being shut all pandemic long, we’ve found ourselves having to invest in home gym equipment, turning our living rooms into makeshift fitness centres to attempt at least a little bit of activity.

People have been picking up dumbbells, resistance bands, exercise bikes and of course trusty calorie-burning, muscle-building rowing machines. But while some equipment can be a cheap investment, rowers will find that machines come with a pretty hefty price tag.

But not today. Smart fitness specialist Echelon has a rare sale on its smart app-connected rower, which was our top pick in our round-up of the best rowing machines. At the moment, the company has a £200 discount off the original price if you use the code “ROW200” at checkout, meaning it’s now less than £1,000.

Echelon is one of the best suppliers of home fitness equipment out there and has emerged as a serious competitor to Peloton when it comes to getting your sweat on. These machines allow you to track your progress, participate in classes around the world and connect to apps as you row.

Below we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the Echelon smart rower and how you can take advantage of the deal.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Echelon smart rower: Was £1,199, now £999, Echelonfit.uk

(Echelon)

The smart rower from Echelon delivers a full-body workout experience that is said to activate 85 per cent of your muscles with every stroke. There are hundreds of on-demand classes available for beginners and advanced rowers from Echelon’s world-class instructors.

It’s our top pick in our round-up of the best rowing machines, so you know it’s going to give you a workout that’s head and shoulders above the rest. Our reviewer said that what sets the smart rower apart from its competition is the connected rowing experience, which turns your phone or tablet into your performance monitor, via an app.

The app is split into featured, on-demand and live tabs, giving you access to hundreds of classes that anyone of any level can participate in. There are also up to five live classes every day – ideal for keeping you motivated.

“The classes always have a focus on proper rowing technique, which is good if you’re just starting out, and each trainer emphasises the resistance level and stroke rate that you should be using for that class,” our reviewer said.

If you’re not keen on the classes, you can also hop onto the scenic tab in the on-demand section and choose to row your way down some of the most well-known stretches of water in the world, including in Dubai and Doha. Away from the app, our reviewer said that the Echelon is a quality machine with straightforward assembly and resistance coming from a magnetic flywheel, providing 32 very smooth levels.

“One of the standout features is the resistance or damper control, which is increased or decreased using two red buttons in the handle, so it’s easy to adjust mid-row without disrupting your stroke,” they said. “The footrests were large, sturdy and fully adjustable so that we felt well anchored throughout, and the rower stayed static during the most energetic of sessions”.

On top of that, the Echelon is easy to store away thanks to the hinge on the rail, meaning it won’t take up your entire living room once you’re done with your workout. Echelon membership starts at £24.99 a month.

Enter the code “ROW200” at checkout to enjoy this discount.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Nike gear and other health and fitness offers, try the links below:

For more at-home gym equipment, read our round-up of the best exercise bikes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.