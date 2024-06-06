Soothe post-workout aches and pains with this hot and cold therapy gel pack

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Myprotein might be best known for its protein powders and food supplements, but the fitness brand also offers a growing arsenal of gym accessories and kit to improve performance and aid with recovery.

Anyone who’s suffered with delayed onset muscle soreness will understand the benefit of a gel pack when it comes to taking the edge off aches. Myprotein’s hot and cold gel pack promises to alleviate joint pain after exercising or playing sports – and at £8 it’s a lot cheaper than booking yourself in for a sports massage.

The reusable therapy gel pack is part of Myprotein’s wider range of pre- and post-workout accessories, which include its best-selling Origin pre-workout supplement, caffeine pills, and even a classic ab roller for toning your core at the end of your routine.

Myprotein hot/cold gel pack: £8, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Multi-purpose and reusable, Myprotein’s simple-to-use gel pack can be popped in the microwave or stored in the freezer for quick and easy hot and cold heat therapy.

Heat it up to provide temporary relief to aching muscles and joints, and to ease back pain and period pain. Cool it down and the gel pack will help reduce swelling after injury, reduce your body temperature, ease headaches and take the edge off a toothache.

Included is a fabric sleeve for more comfortable and even application of heat and cooling, as well as an elasticated strap to hold the pack in place and free up your hands, so you can scroll through TikTok while you recover.

