Skipping rope isn’t just for the playground. From improving heart and lung health to boosting coordination and balance, the workout offers full-body benefits – and you don’t even need a gym membership.

Quick, effective and inexpensive (a rope can set you back as little as £3), skipping rope even has science-backing. Research has shown that just 10 minutes a day jump rope exercises can improve cardio health more than 30 minutes of running.

Skipping rope has steadily grown in popularity since the pandemic, when many took up the garden-friendly workout during lockdown. Jumping rope has millions of views on TikTok while influencer Lauren Flymen, otherwise known as Lauren Jumps, has made a career out of sharing routines on Instagram to her 2.3 million followers.

“Incorporating skipping rope into a regular exercise regimen can provide a comprehensive workout that supports both physical and mental health, making it a versatile and valuable activity for people of all ages,” Lucie Cowan, master trainer at Third Space London, tells us.

Compared to running uphill on a treadmill, skipping rope can also be fun (there’s a reason why children love it). “It’s a great stress reliever. Skipping releases endorphins that boost your mood and it’s great fun, especially when learning different tricks and footwork,” Lauren adds.

Plus, it’s portable, so you can workout wherever you are. It’s also a great warm-up for combat sports like boxing, with many world champion boxers using skipping as a main form of workout.

If you’re planning on swapping your weights for rope, here’s everything you need to know, according to experts.

What are the benefits of skipping rope?

Skipping rope offers a wealth of health benefits, from head to toe. Engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously, it strengthens the legs, shoulders, arms and core.

Boosting cardiovascular health while managing weight, Lucie explains that “it increases heart rate [and] improves heart and lung health, which can reduce the risk of heart disease and other related conditions.” According to Lucie, just 10 minutes of moderate-intensity skipping can burn approximately 125 calories.

Lauren adds that “skipping is also known to strengthen your bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.” Plus, “by mastering skipping techniques, you’ll be improving your coordination and agility - it’s a really fun way to boost your motor skills,” she says.

Lucie also hightslights how skipping is time-efficient. “A short, intense skipping session can deliver significant fitness benefits, making it ideal for people who may not have time for longer workouts,” she says. It’s also cost-effective, as it only requires one piece of equiptment. This also means the workout is portable and convenient for people with busy lifestyles.

How to get started with skipping rope

While getting started with skipping rope may seem simple, Lucie advises that approaching it with a proper technique and gradual progression will avoid injury and maximise benefits.

Start off by choosing the right rope for you. “To find the correct rope length, stand on the middle of the rope with both feet and pull the handles upward. The handles should reach your armpits,” Lucie explains.

“The rope you start with will make or break your progress,” Lauren tells us. “Many beginners make the mistake of purchasing a wire speed rope. Wire speed ropes are for proficient skippers looking to gain speed from skills like double unders for competition – but they aren’t suitable for tricks like crossovers and side swings and move too quickly for beginners.” Instead, she suggests starting with a beaded rope that will hold its shape better.

Then, pick the right gear – think supportive footwear to absorb impact and comfortable but fitted clothing to avoid getting tangled. When it comes to finding a suitable space, make sure the ground is flat and non-slip (avoid concrete or other hard surfaces). And, of course, make sure you have enough space to swing the rope. Lucie also advises to start slowly and make sure to warm up before.

The best skipping workouts

If you’re a beginner, Lauren explains that it’s easier to work on the rope movement and jumping seperately at first. “Penguin jumps (where you jump up and down and tap your thighs at the top of your jump) are a great way to work on the timing of your jumps without using a rope,” she explains, adding that “toe catches are a great way to make sure your hands are in the right place and you’re moving the rope correctly without actually jumping it”.

As for the main workout, Lucie emphasises how it’s important to warm-up for five minutes, whether light jogging or dynamic stretches. For beginners, she suggests a 10-15 minute rotation of the below:

Basic Jump: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Alternate Foot Jump: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

High Knees: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Basic Jump: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Cool Down: 5 minutes of stretching

If you’ve built up to a more advanced level, try Lucie’s advanced 25-minute HIIT workout below:

Basic Jump: 1 minute

High Knees: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Double Unders: 1 minute

Criss-Cross: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Boxer Step: 1 minute

High Knees: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Side-to-Side Jump: 1 minute

Double Unders: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Alternate Foot Jump: 1 minute

High Knees: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Basic Jump: 1 minute

Double Unders: 1 minute

Rest: 30 seconds

Cool Down: 5 minutes of stretching

The best skipping rope to buy

When choosing a skipping rope, Lucie says to consider the material, handles and adjustability. It’s also important to choose a rope based on your fitness goals, whether it’s speed, endurance or strength.

Whether you’re starting out with skipping for the very first time or looking to advance your skills, we’ve rounded up two Myprotein ropes worth buying below.

