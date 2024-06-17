How to make a protein shake, a step-by-step guide

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re looking to lock in your hard-earned gym gains every time you work out, you can’t really go wrong with a protein shake. No longer the preserve of Olympic bodybuilders, amateur runners, gym-goers and regular fitness fanatics are scooping in and shaking up.

Protein powders contain all the essential amino acids needed for muscle repair and growth, making them a good source of protein that will support your fitness goals. Best of all, they’re easy and convenient to prepare, making it almost effortless to increase your protein intake when whole food sources aren’t nearby.

But how do you make the very best protein shake that even Dwayne The Rock Johnson would be proud of? Below, we’ve put together a beginner’s step-by-step guide to making a protein shake, including the best protein shakers to buy and our favourite protein powder from Myprotein.

How to make a protein shake with protein powder

Step 1. Pick a protein powder

This is arguably the hardest part – picking a protein powder for your specific needs and goals. You don’t just want one that tastes nice, but one that has good macronutrients and quality protein that will help you build muscle.

If you’re looking to build muscle, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends that you have 1.2-1.7 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, so make sure the protein powder you buy has a good amount of protein to help you reach that goal.

While whey protein powder is the most popular, it’s not the only one, you can also get plant-based protein powders like pea, hemp or soy, as well as other animal-based options like casein and collagen. There’s something to fit everyone’s lifestyle. We’ve rounded up a list of the best protein powders if you need some help choosing.

Myprotein impact whey protein powder: £19.19, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Affordable and delicious, Myprotein’s impact whey protein powder was named the best budget protein powder in our round-up. “Vegetarian and gluten free, MyProtein’s impact whey has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests,” our writer said in their review. “It also contains 2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing.” It comes in 40 different flavours, including unflavoured, milk tea, tiramisu, chocolate banana and many, many more.

Buy now

Step 2. Get yourself a shaker bottle

Next, to make a protein shake, you’ll need to get a device that will let you mix all the powder in. While you might be tempted to reach for a blender, and that’s a really good idea if you’re a fan of super-smooth shakes, it’s really hard to carry around a blender to mix up your protein shakes when you’re out and about.

Shaker bottles, which have a metal blending ball on the inside, are more convenient, portable and a lot cheaper than blenders. They’ll still get rid of all those chalky protein lumps, giving you a nice and smooth drink. And even if you’re at home, shaker bottles mean less clean-up over using a blender.

Myprotein sells a range of shaker bottles, from its bestselling clear plastic shaker to metal shakers to the edge-free Shakesphere, which doesn’t have a whisking ball but still manages to get your shake super smooth thanks to its innovative design.

Myprotein clear plastic shaker bottle: £5, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

A cheap and cheerful shaker bottle, this Myprotein clear shaker will serve you well. It has a 600ml capacity and has a blending ball on the inside to ensure your protein shakes are smooth. It is also 100 per cent dish-washer friendly.

Buy now

Step 3. Choose a liquid

Now that you’re ready to make your protein shake. It’s time to choose a liquid. Water is king for something super clean, but you can also mix it with whole milk, oat milk, soy milk or all of the above.

If you’re feeling really creative, you can even mix it up with a fizzy drink. We’re a fan of mixing in three-quarters water and a quarter oat milk, but that’s personal preference. You’ll have to experiment to find what you like best.

Step 4. It’s time to start shaking

Now that you’ve got your protein powder of choice, your liquid and your shaker bottle, it’s time to put it all into the bottle and start shaking.

Always start with the liquid first – this gives your shake the best consistency and texture, without all those horrible lumps. Add about 200ml of liquid to your shaker, then add one to two scoops of protein powder to your shaker, depending on the gram size of your scoop. If it’s a post-workout drink, try and consume at least 20g of protein for optimal muscle repair and growth.

Screw the lid on top securely and shake the bottle vigorously until everything inside is smooth. If you want something thicker, you can also add some yoghurt or peanut butter – do this part after you add your protein powder into the bottle.

Drink up and enjoy.

